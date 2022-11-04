Read full article on original website
Hutch Rec Foundation annual giving campaign going on now
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutch Rec Foundation has provided ongoing support to various Hutch Rec divisions. The Foundation's 2022 Annual Giving Campaign is going on now. You can give by visiting https://www.betterunite.com/HutchRecFoundation-hutchrecfoundationgivingcampaign or mailing your donation to Hutch Rec Foundation, c/o 2022 Giving Campaign, 17 E. 1st Ave, Hutchinson, KS 67501.
Small Kansas college gets $500 million endowment that’s meant to draw more donations
Find out what has attracted donors to the college of about 800 students in central Kansas.
Nature Photographers to hold event in McPherson Nov. 12
MCPHERSON, Kan. —The Great Plains Nature Photographers will be hosting a day-long seminar on Saturday, November 12. The presentation will be held at the Historic McPherson Opera House located at 219 South Main Street in downtown McPherson, KS. Doors will open at 8:00 a.m. with the program starting at 9:00 a.m. and concluding by 4:00 p.m.
mcpherson.edu
McPherson College Announces Transformative $500 Million Commitment, Largest Gift to a Small Liberal Arts College in U.S. History
Anonymous estate gift will support construction of several new buildings, a rural and community health center, reduction in student debt and other initiatives. McPherson College, a Kansas liberal arts college known for its one-of-a-kind Automotive Restoration Technology degree program, announced today it has received the largest single commitment to a small liberal arts college in the United States. The anonymous double-match estate commitment is worth $500 million and over time will allow the college to reimagine and reinvent its campus while it pursues initiatives that enhance the student experience. McPherson College offers more than 30 undergraduate degree programs to its more than 800 students, representing 33 states and seven countries.
Oxford House fundraiser in McPherson Saturday
MCPHERSON, Kan. — Fall brings to mind not just the season, but the spirit of giving and Oxford House Chapter 13 is giving more than they have already, with their upcoming Thanksgiving luncheon and bake sale fundraiser on Nov. 12. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the McPherson Church of the Nazarene, known by locals as MPNaz, at 1455 North Main in McPherson.
Now is open enrollment for ACA Marketplace, hospital counselors can help
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Torry Ericson is a Certified Application Counselor with Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System and he wants to be sure as many people as are eligible that would save money can do so with the ACA Marketplace. It's free to talk to him. "Open enrollment is Nov. 1,...
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kmuw.org
Pennsylvania-based real estate investor acquires 11 Wichita apartment complexes in major sale
Post Road Management, a Pennsylvania-based investment firm, has bought 11 multifamily housing complexes in Wichita since July, according to county records. The company now owns about 1,500 apartment units in Wichita, said Borko Milosev, owner of Post Road Management. Before this year, the company already owned three multifamily complexes in the city.
Chili and Soup Fest is Saturday success
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kiwanis Chili and Soup Fest was back Saturday and the Hutchinson Fire Department won the chili contest downtown. Second place honors went to Salt City Brewery. The Reno County Sheriff's Office was third. On the soup side, first place went to the Reno County Sheriff's...
kmuw.org
‘The best thing they could do’: ShowerUp Wichita provides a unique resource for unhoused people
Driving south on Topeka Street, Mike McFerren is tugging an eye-catching trailer behind a blue-and-white pickup truck — one that elicits calls from people on the street. “That’s what I need, that shower right there,” one woman calls to him from the street. “I need that shower!”
KWCH.com
Kansas man to pay $15.2 million for national insurance fraud scheme
PHILADELPHIA (WIBW) - A Kansas man has been ordered to pay more than $15.2 million for a national insurance fraud scheme. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania says that on Thursday, Nov. 3, the Honorable Mitchell S. Goldberg entered a default judgment against Timothy Warren, of Wichita, and his company Titan Medical Compliance, LLC. He was ordered to pay a total of $15,270,066 for violations of the False Claims Act.
KWCH.com
Rain provides at least temporary relief for Kansas farmers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The rain that fell over much of Kansas Friday was much-needed to say the least for farmers and producers who have faced months of uncertainty and frustration through extended drought. “We had a wet spring (but then) when the faucet turned off, it got extremely dry,...
kmuw.org
‘Somebody should be held accountable’: Community angered at contamination in northeast Wichita
Community members questioned state and local officials at a meeting Saturday about why it took so long to alert residents of groundwater contamination in northeast Wichita. The contamination stems from a rail yard at 29th and Grove, which is owned by Union Pacific railroad. A carcinogenic chemical known as trichloroethene (TCE, also known as trichloroethylene) has been found in the site’s soil and in groundwater flowing 2.9 miles south of the site, all the way to Murdock Avenue. The groundwater is separate from the city’s public water supply.
KAKE TV
Investors in Derby business involved in alleged Ponzi scheme speak out
DERBY, Kan. (KAKE) - Victims of an alleged Ponzi scheme in Kansas are coming forward to KAKE News. A judge ordered a restraining order against the financial group in Derby, accused of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars of investments from investors in 15 different states, including Kansas. The Kansas and Oklahoma securities commissioners have both filed civil suits against the company - Premier Global Corporation - and several defendants including its manager, Steven Parish.
Kroger announces virtual veterans career event Nov. 10
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kroger, the parent company of Dillons, announced a virtual veteran and military family career expo event scheduled for Thursday, November 10 from noon to 1 p.m. The Veteran Career Expo will provide an opportunity for veterans and their families to learn more about career opportunities with...
Wichita man ordered to pay $15 million for health care scheme
A Wichita man has been ordered to pay over $15 million after the U.S. Attorney's Office says he violated the False Claims Act
Veterans Day events across Kansas
Events are taking place across Kansas from now through Nov. 17 to honor Veterans Day.
Who’s behind the big-money push to retake Sedgwick County District 4?
Sedgwick County commissioners in three districts face challengers for reelection on Nov. 8, but one race is drawing the most attention from donors and the biggest expenditures by a candidate: District 4, where Ryan Baty is trying to recapture for Republicans the seat held by incumbent Democrat Lacey Cruse. District 4 includes central Wichita, extends north to include Park City and Valley Center and extends west to take in Maize.
Truth About Cars
Wichita Car Dealership Banned From Kansas Due to Shady Business Practices
A Wichita car dealership has been banned from selling cars in the state of Kansas. Midwest Wholesale, which was doing business under the name Kansas Motor Company, was hit with complaints for things such as not providing customers with titles. "The dealership also failed to pay off the outstanding loan...
Coat distribution Saturday and Monday at Salvation Army
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual coat distribution for kids and adults at the Salvation Army will be Saturday, November 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Monday, November 7 from 9 a.m. to noon. For the coat distribution, photo ID is required for adults and children must be...
