Anonymous estate gift will support construction of several new buildings, a rural and community health center, reduction in student debt and other initiatives. McPherson College, a Kansas liberal arts college known for its one-of-a-kind Automotive Restoration Technology degree program, announced today it has received the largest single commitment to a small liberal arts college in the United States. The anonymous double-match estate commitment is worth $500 million and over time will allow the college to reimagine and reinvent its campus while it pursues initiatives that enhance the student experience. McPherson College offers more than 30 undergraduate degree programs to its more than 800 students, representing 33 states and seven countries.

MCPHERSON, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO