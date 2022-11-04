Read full article on original website
Continuation of the weekend warmth and humidity to start workweek
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Very warm early in the workweek before temperatures return closer to average around mid-week. A stronger cold front delivers bigger changes over the upcoming weekend. Morning fog and clouds will give way to more sun in the afternoon on this Monday. It will still be very...
2022 Election Day: Results from across Georgia and Alabama
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are awaiting results from across Alabama and Georgia for tonight’s races.
AP projects Rep. Barry Moore reelected to Alabama’s District 2 House seat
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Barry Moore is the projected winner of Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District House race, according to The Associated Press. With 13% of the unofficial vote count in so far Tuesday evening, the Republican representative was leading both challengers, businesswoman Democrat Phyllis Harvey-Hall and comedian/actor Libertarian Jonathan Realz in his race for reelection.
AP projects Kay Ivey to win Alabama governor’s race
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Associated Press is projecting Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will retain her office after beating two opponents in the November general election. “Tonight, our voters have spoken loud and clear by their support for our conservative record for results, and it’s a record I’m sure proud of too!” Ivey said to a crowd at her downtown Montgomery campaign party.
Police: Handcuffed woman accused of stealing cruiser
MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) – A woman in Indiana is accused of stealing a police cruiser Sunday afternoon, authorities said. Officers with the Mount Vernon Police Department were called to a home for reports of a breaking and entering just after 5 p.m. Police said they found 26-year-old...
AP projects Rep. Sanford Bishop to win reelection in GA’s District 2 race
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The longtime incumbent is projected to win his reelection for Georgia’s Congressional race. The Associated Press has called Georgia’s Congressional District 2 race for Rep. Sanford Bishop. Election Day was officially underway, and the race that political analysts have classified as “the only competitive...
Businessman facing longtime incumbent for GA’s 2nd Congressional District
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Election Day is officially underway, and the race that political analysts have classified as “the only competitive U.S. House race in the Deep South” will be determined tonight. Georgia’s longest-serving congressman, Representative Sanford Bishop, is facing off against Republican Chris West in the highly...
Drew Ferguson wins re-election to Georgia’s 3rd district
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Drew Ferguson has been re-elected to Congress in Georgia’s 3rd district. Ferguson, a Republican, defeated Democrat Val Almonord in Tuesday’s 2022 midterms. Ferguson was first elected to Congress in 2017, representing a district that stretches from Atlanta’s southern suburbs to the northern...
15 intimidation incidents alleged during early voting in North Carolina
(CNN) - After a contentious election season, more incidents of alleged voter intimidation are coming to light as Election Day arrives on Tuesday. In North Carolina, elections officials are saying there have been 15 incidents of alleged voter intimidation since the start of early in-person voting. The incidents reportedly included...
ELECTION DAY LIVE BLOG | Kemp wins big, Senate race too close to call
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With more than 2.5 million ballots having already been cast, thousands more Georgians went to the polls Tuesday to vote in the state’s nationally watched governor’s race and U.S. Senate race, the latter of which could determine the nation’s balance of political power. Here’s the latest Election Day news from around the state of Georgia:
Walker, Warnock heading to a runoff | All precincts reporting in Georgia Senate race
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All precincts have reported their totals in Georgia’s historic U.S. Senate race, with incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker heading to a runoff. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger - who won his re-election battle on Tuesday - confirmed...
Democrat Stacey Abrams concedes to Gov. Brian Kemp in nation’s most watched governor’s race
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Stacey Abrams is conceding the nation’s most watched governor’s race to incumbent Republican Brian Kemp, who has won an apparent re-election bid. Atlanta News First reporter Patrick Quinn has confirmed that Abrams was expected to concede the race around...
