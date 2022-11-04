ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
WTVM

Continuation of the weekend warmth and humidity to start workweek

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Very warm early in the workweek before temperatures return closer to average around mid-week. A stronger cold front delivers bigger changes over the upcoming weekend. Morning fog and clouds will give way to more sun in the afternoon on this Monday. It will still be very...
GEORGIA STATE
WTVM

AP projects Rep. Barry Moore reelected to Alabama’s District 2 House seat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Barry Moore is the projected winner of Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District House race, according to The Associated Press. With 13% of the unofficial vote count in so far Tuesday evening, the Republican representative was leading both challengers, businesswoman Democrat Phyllis Harvey-Hall and comedian/actor Libertarian Jonathan Realz in his race for reelection.
ALABAMA STATE
WTVM

AP projects Kay Ivey to win Alabama governor’s race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Associated Press is projecting Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will retain her office after beating two opponents in the November general election. “Tonight, our voters have spoken loud and clear by their support for our conservative record for results, and it’s a record I’m sure proud of too!” Ivey said to a crowd at her downtown Montgomery campaign party.
ALABAMA STATE
WTVM

Police: Handcuffed woman accused of stealing cruiser

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) – A woman in Indiana is accused of stealing a police cruiser Sunday afternoon, authorities said. Officers with the Mount Vernon Police Department were called to a home for reports of a breaking and entering just after 5 p.m. Police said they found 26-year-old...
MOUNT VERNON, IN
WTVM

AP projects Rep. Sanford Bishop to win reelection in GA’s District 2 race

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The longtime incumbent is projected to win his reelection for Georgia’s Congressional race. The Associated Press has called Georgia’s Congressional District 2 race for Rep. Sanford Bishop. Election Day was officially underway, and the race that political analysts have classified as “the only competitive...
GEORGIA STATE
WTVM

Businessman facing longtime incumbent for GA’s 2nd Congressional District

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Election Day is officially underway, and the race that political analysts have classified as “the only competitive U.S. House race in the Deep South” will be determined tonight. Georgia’s longest-serving congressman, Representative Sanford Bishop, is facing off against Republican Chris West in the highly...
GEORGIA STATE
WTVM

Drew Ferguson wins re-election to Georgia’s 3rd district

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Drew Ferguson has been re-elected to Congress in Georgia’s 3rd district. Ferguson, a Republican, defeated Democrat Val Almonord in Tuesday’s 2022 midterms. Ferguson was first elected to Congress in 2017, representing a district that stretches from Atlanta’s southern suburbs to the northern...
GEORGIA STATE
WTVM

ELECTION DAY LIVE BLOG | Kemp wins big, Senate race too close to call

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With more than 2.5 million ballots having already been cast, thousands more Georgians went to the polls Tuesday to vote in the state’s nationally watched governor’s race and U.S. Senate race, the latter of which could determine the nation’s balance of political power. Here’s the latest Election Day news from around the state of Georgia:
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy