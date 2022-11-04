ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

Cable vs. Streaming Services: Which Is Cheaper? We Do the Math

Thanks to Netflix pioneering a movement, the streaming-versus-cable debate has been alive and well for more than 10 years. Maybe you've joined the cord-cutter camp and have no idea how much it costs for cable or satellite TV. Or perhaps you've stuck with Xfinity or Spectrum for such a long time because you're used to paying a set amount for a bundle. But who gets bragging rights when it comes to spending the least amount of money each month?
TechCrunch

Hulu raises its subscription prices today

Subscribers with the Disney bundle are safe for now since Hulu isn’t raising the price just yet. However, the bundled plan with ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu with ads will see a price hike later in the year. The bundle is increasing from $13.99 per month to $14.99 per month. Thankfully, the Disney bundle with ad-free Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ will stay the same at $19.99 per month.
Digital Trends

What is The Roku Channel? Content, cost, and how to use it

If it’s your first time on the Roku platform (or even your 100th), you may notice an option called The Roku Channel once you are finished setting everything up and logging in with your Roku account. Unlike some third-party apps that you have to download, The Roku Channel itself is already pre-installed and ready to go. But that leads to a big question: What exactly is The Roku Channel, and should you care?
ComicBook

Netflix's Ad Tier Launches Today

Today is the big day for Netflix's ad tier launch. The much-talked-about change to the Netflix subscription service introduces advertising for the first time, where ads will play during streams of your favorite Netflix shows and movies. It was reported back in September that the cheaper, ad-supported plan would be coming to Netflix on November 1st. This rumor turned out to be only a few days late, with Deadline reporting the Basic With Ads plan goes live at 9 a.m. PT in eight countries: the U.S., UK, Australia, Japan, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, and South Korea.
CNET

The End of Free Netflix Password Sharing Is Coming. Here's What to Know

Netflix is ratcheting up its efforts to get freeloading viewers to pay up: Starting early next year, it will start charging accounts for password sharing, instituting a system that adds fees for "extra member" subaccounts when people outside one household use the membership. After years of being relatively lax about...
Android Authority

YouTube is letting you add your favorite streaming services to your account

YouTube's new feature aims to streamline your viewing experience. YouTube is bringing over 30 streaming services to its platform. Primetime Channels will include Paramount Plus, Starz, AMC Plus, and more. The feature will make it possible to access your streaming services without having to leave the platform. These days it...
CBS News

What's new on Amazon Prime Video in November 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" may be done for the season, but Amazon Prime Video still...
technewstoday.com

How to Get Local Channels on Firestick?

Although Firestick allows streaming from Hulu, Netflix, and other several apps on your TV, sometimes you might want to discover local news and sports. Since there is no local channels menu on your Firestick by default, it can be quite confusing for beginners. Luckily, there are different tips and tricks...
Android Headlines

Netflix ad-supported tier: Everything you need to know

It’s finally here, ads on Netflix. On November 3, 2022, Netflix officially launched its ad-supported tier of the service. It follows in-line with what other streaming services have done, but many stuck with Netflix because there were no ads. However, it became apparent to Netflix that it was going...
People

The Ultimate Guide to Streaming Services That Carry Live TV Channels

Hulu's channel lineup and bundle with Disney+ and ESPN+ make it a clear winner There once was a time when you had to have a cable subscription to enjoy your favorite shows in real time or successfully host a game-day watch party? These days, some streaming services offer hundreds of channels, along with on-demand content and perks including unlimited DVR space, bundling discounts, and the ability to stream on multiple devices at once.  But before you sign up for a platform, jot down your must-haves in a streamer: Are...
Engadget

Apple is reportedly building a live TV advertising network as part of its MLS deal

The move is part of a broader push to increase ad revenue. Expect to see a fair number of ads when Apple begins streaming Major League Soccer games next year. According to , the company is building an advertising network to support its with the league. Apple has reportedly held talks with MLS sponsors about airing ads during games and accompanying programming the company has planned for next season.
TechCrunch

Hulu set to raise the cost of the Hulu Live TV bundle in December

Starting on December 8, Hulu Live TV subscribers will have to pay $74.99 per month for the bundle with Hulu Live TV (Ads), ESPN+ (Ads) and Disney+ (No Ads)– which was previously the basic $69.99/month plan. Since Disney+’s ad-supported plan is launching on December 8, subscribers can opt for...
CNET

Sling Is Increasing Its Subscription Plans by $5

Sling TV is raising prices on all three of its basic subscription packages, following in the footsteps of other streaming services that implemented price hikes this year. Customers will pay $5 more for their plans, the company said on Thursday. The live TV streaming service has bumped up the monthly...
click orlando

Roku instructions on how to download News 6+

If you’re reading this story, you’re looking for help on how to watch News 6+ using a Roku device (don’t worry, we got you covered). First of all, the full version of News 6+ is only available for your HDTV. There is a version you can watch on a desktop, tablet, or smartphone browser (go to https://www.clickorlando.com/news6plus) but that webpage only shows you our live on-air newscasts, special event streams, or a News 6+ playlist of selected stories (available when we are not producing a live newscast).

