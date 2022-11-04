Read full article on original website
Tom Brady leads Bucs over Rams with late TD pass to rookie Cade Otton
TAMPA — Tom Brady saved his best for last ... and possibly saved the Bucs’ season. The quarterback, kept out of the end zone the entire game, drove Tampa Bay 60 yards in 35 seconds, including a game-winning 1-yard touchdown pass to rookie Cade Otton with nine seconds remaining, in a thrilling 16-13 win over the Rams.
Rams-Buccaneers: Tom Brady hits 100,000 yards, leads Bucs to 16-13 comeback in last minute
Tom Brady led yet another comeback win in the closing seconds against the Rams, who have now dropped to 3-5 on the season.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Early Week 10 Waiver Wire: Add Odell Beckham as a bench stash with his return now looming?
There's no shortage of NFL teams that need playmaking in the passing game, and with the likes of Michael Thomas and Rashod Bateman suffering season-ending injuries, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams (among others) dealing with their own injuries, and Michael Pittman and Chris Godwin (again, among many others) disappointing, there's a decent chance your Fantasy team could use some wide receiver help. Can Odell Beckham still be that guy?
Yardbarker
Bucs headed in wrong direction despite leading weak NFC South
Even if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers squeak out a division title in a struggling NFC South, the team can't feel great about its long-term outlook. Even with a playoff berth, the Bucs do not look built to contend with teams like the Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys. In fact, the team losing 21-3 to the lowly Carolina Panthers a couple of weeks ago shows that anyone in the NFL can beat the Bucs on any given Sunday.
Yardbarker
Rams Watch: Cooper Kupp Burns Bucs with Long TD Despite Ailing Ankle
Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp has gashed the secondary of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before. And despite entering Week 9 with an ankle injury, he wasted little time doing it again in the first half of Sunday's matchup against the Bucs at Raymond James Stadium. After LA had punted...
Rams RB Cam Akers’ status for Week 9 vs. Buccaneers after trade saga
One of the names that was intensely followed during the NFL trade deadline was Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers. Akers, the lead running back of the team last season, was involved in many trade rumors following LA’s disappointing start to the year. However, despite all of the rumors, Akers was not dealt to any team.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Listed as doubtful
Edwards (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Monday's prime-time battle against the Saints, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Both Gus Edwards and Mark Andrews (shoulder/ankle) are listed as doubtful, meaning the Ravens could be without three of their top offensive weapons, including Rashod Bateman (foot), who was placed on injured reserve this week. If Edwards is ultimately ruled inactive, expect both Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill to see work out of the backfield. The former was particularly effective in last Thursday's win, tallying 11 total touches for 67 total yards and a touchdown.
NFL Odds: Rams vs. Buccaneers prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022
The Los Angeles Rams will travel to Central Florida to take on the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series and make a Rams-Buccaneers prediction and pick. The Rams fell 31-14 to the San Francisco 49ers last weekend at Sofi...
numberfire.com
Darren Waller (hamstring) questionable for Raiders on Sunday
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) is questionable for Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Waller is once again questionable after being a limited participant at practice this week. He received the same designation last week after practicing on a limited basis, but Waller still sat out another game. "He's working extremely hard to try to get back as soon as he can," Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said. "I know that, and nobody wants to play quicker than Darren does." Foster Moreau will start again if Waller remains out. He caught 6 passes on 9 targets for 31 yards last week.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Matt Hennessy: Questionable to return Sunday
Hennessy is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chargers with a knee injury, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. Hennessy sustained an apparent knee injury during Sunday's contest versus the Chargers and has since been labeled questionable to return. Ryan Neuzil is in line to replace the 24-year-old at left guard for the time being.
NBC Sports
Commanders vs. Vikings Week 9 inactives: Holcomb out again
LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Commanders will be without one of their most important defensive players for Sunday afternoon's contest against the Minnesota Vikings. Cole Holcomb will miss a second consecutive game with a foot injury; the second-year linebacker did not practice all week. Holcomb won't be the only linebacker out for Washington, either, as veteran David Mayo is out with a hamstring injury.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers vs. Rams score: Live updates, game stats, highlights, analysis for Week 9 NFC game
We're underway in Tampa, where the Buccaneers are hosting the Rams in a rematch of the Divisional Round playoff game that sent Los Angeles to the NFC Championship a year ago. Both teams have come a long way since then, and not in a good way, as both Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford are desperate for a turnaround. Brady's Bucs are trying to avoid a fourth straight loss, while L.A. needs a win to return to .500 and keep pace with the Seahawks and 49ers in the competitive NFC West.
CBS Sports
Rams' Jared Pinkney: Elevated from practice squad
Pinkney was bumped up to the active roster from the practice squad Saturday. Pinkney earned a spot on the team's practice squad after failing to make their 53-man roster out of camp. Assuming Pinkney suits up Sunday against the Buccaneers it'll be his first action of the season.
Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers odds: NFL Week 10 point spread, moneyline, total
The Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers play on Thursday Night Football in the first game on the NFL Week 10 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Falcons...
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette: Bottled up by Rams
Fournette carried the ball nine times for 19 yards and caught five of seven targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Rams. The Bucs' running game continues to sputter, and Fournette has been held under 25 rushing yards in three straight games. In fact, rookie Rachaad White wound up leading Tampa Bay with a mere 27 rushing yards in this one. Fournette's been able to keep his PPR afloat with his receiving work, but he's become a risky fantasy option heading into a Week 10 clash with the Seahawks in Germany.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: MRI coming
Dantzler (ankle) will undergo an MRI on Monday, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Dantzler suffered the injury in Sunday's win over the Commanders and was unable to return. Any potential extended absence for the third-year pro would certainly be a blow to the team's secondary, and would force rookie Andrew Booth into a much bigger role.
Yardbarker
Tom Brady leads Buccaneers to late-game magic, breaking more NFL records
For pretty much the entire game Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers were frustrated. Tampa Bay scored all of three points through three quarters with Brady himself struggling through the air. That changed with the Buccaneers down 13-9 late in the fourth quarter....
Yardbarker
Arizona Cardinals Injury Report
For the 5th straight week, Arizona will be without their center Rodney Hudson. The three-time pro bowler is still recovering from a knee injury that has caused him to miss the majority of this season. In what could be his first game on the sidelines, S Budda Baker is listed...
CBS Sports
Lions' Kerby Joseph: Sustains concussion Sunday
Lions coach Dan Campbell said that Joseph is in concussion protocol following Sunday's 15-9 win over the Packers, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports. Joseph was evaluated for a concussion after colliding with cornerback Jeff Okudah on a combined tackle during the second of Sunday's win, according to Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com. The rookie safety logged 22 tackles, one pass defended and two forced fumbles over the first seven contests of the season, and he played at least 90 percent of the Lions' defensive snaps in all but one game since Week 4. Joseph will now have to clear league protocols before suiting up again this season, and his next opportunity to play will come against the Bears on Sunday, Nov. 13.
CBS Sports
Bills' Matt Milano: Not expected to play
Milano (oblique), who is listed as questionable, isn't expected to play in Sunday's game against the Jets, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Milano managed to resume practicing in a limited capacity Friday, but he still doesn't appear to have made enough progress in his recovery from the oblique injury he suffered last Sunday against the Packers to play this weekend. If Milano is indeed placed on Buffalo's inactive list ahead of Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, rookie third-round pick Terrel Bernard will likely enter the starting lineup in his place.
