GSP charges White County man in January traffic death

A White County man was arrested Thursday, Nov. 3, charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle and other charges related to a fatal wreck near Demorest in January. Rylee Wayne Higgins, 20, of Cleveland also is charged with hands free and failure to maintain lane in the Jan. 31 head-on wreck on Ga. 105 (Cannon Bridge Road) that claimed the life of 77-year-old Sandra Mulkey of Demorest.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
Candlelight vigil set Tuesday to remember Deputy Lena Marshall

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will pause Tuesday night to remember Deputy Lena Nicole Marshall on the one-year anniversary of her death in the line of duty. Marshall, 49, died Nov. 8, 2021, after being shot three days earlier while responding to a domestic disturbance call in Hoschton. She was...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
Hatchett, Williams face off for Georgia State Senate District 50 seat

Republican incumbent Bo Hatchett will be facing the Democratic nominee Paulette Williams for the Georgia State Senate District 50 seat in the 2022 midterm election. District 50 covers Rabun County, Towns County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Banks County, east of White County, north of Jackson County and a small portion of Hall County.
GEORGIA STATE
Soo Hong runs against Ernie Anaya for District 103 seat

Republican Soo Hong is running against Democrat Ernie Anaya for the Georgia State House District 103 position in this year’s midterm election. District 103 was previously designated as the area southeast of Flowery Branch. After redistricting in 2020, it has moved to the south and southwest of Flowery Branch, including most of Buford and parts of Sugar Hill. The District 103 seat sits among 180 House of Representative positions in Georgia.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
UNG breaks ground on expansion to Cumming Campus

The University of North Georgia officially broke ground on a 27,300-square-foot addition to its Cumming Campus on Thursday. Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, state Sen. Steve Gooch and Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow joined UNG President Bonita Jacobs and other state, Forsyth County and university leaders for the ceremony. "This expanded space...
DAHLONEGA, GA
Georgia's Bennett continues to prove he is a big-game player

ATHENS, Ga. — In the biggest games, Stetson Bennett seems to rise to the occasion and above his often more heralded counterparts. Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score as No. 1 Georgia shut down Hendon Hooker and the Vols’ high-powered offense to win a Southeastern Conference showdown of the nation’s top-ranked teams 27-13 Saturday.
ATHENS, GA
Hall County to hold meeting on Comprehensive Plan Update

Hall County citizens can participate in the county's Comprehensive Plan Update process in a series of upcoming virtual and in-person workshops. In a press release, Hall County Government said its first public meeting will be held Monday, Nov. 14 at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom. Pre-registration is required for that meeting. More information on pre-registering can be found here.
HALL COUNTY, GA
Flowery Branch to host Veterans Day ceremony

Flowery Branch will host a Veterans Day ceremony on the lawn of the city hall building on Friday, November 11. The ceremony will begin at 4:00 p.m. and last approximately one hour, featuring a service flag display and speeches from mayor Ed Asbridge and other community members. A local student from Lanier Christian Academy will sing the national anthem, and bagpipes will be played at various points throughout the event.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
Football: Banks County rallies to win over Providence

HOMER, Ga. — Kolby Watson passed for three touchdowns and 150 yards to lead Banks County's rally past Providence Christian, 40-39, on Friday at Leopard Stadium. The Leopards rallied from 19 points down in the first half to take a 21-19 lead at the half and held on in the second half to win. The win broke the Leopards' five-game losing streak.
BANKS COUNTY, GA
Football: East Forsyth holds off North Hall in 28-21 victory

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — It wasn’t pretty, but East Forsyth will take it. The Broncos (6-4, 4-4 Region 8-4A) battled through 128 penalty yards to hold off North Hall (3-7, 3-5 Region 8-4A) in a 28-21 dogfight Friday at Bronco Stadium. “We’re committing penalties, we’ve done it all year...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
White’s Mill Park nature trail officially open in Winder

City of Winder leaders and local officials cut the ribbon on Thursday afternoon for White’s Mill Park nature trail. Mayor David Maynard, who cut the ribbon, was joined by Councilmembers Shannon Hammond, Kobi Kilgore, Sonny Morris, Travis Singley and Jimmy Terrell. The 2.3-mile trail, which is located off State...
WINDER, GA
Football: Flowery Branch snaps seven-game losing skid in 46-0 win over Heritage

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Flowery Branch wrapped up the 2022 schedule with a 46-0 win over Heritage, Conyers Friday night. The Falcons got things rolling midway through the first quarter when Myles Ivey broke free for a 51-yard touchdown run to take a 6-0 lead. Early in the second quarter, Josh Oliver found Jeremiah Ware for a 55-yard touchdown pass to stretch the lead to 12-0.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA

