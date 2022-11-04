Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
142 Jobs Lost at Georgia Shoe Manufacturer – Lay-Offs Followed Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Comments and Adidas SplitToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
Sugar Hill is named on the the tastiest cities in the USMalika BowlingSugar Hill, GA
Fun in FoCo: Free Cumming City Center concert plus a touch of the holidaysJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Veterans Day: How Cumming plans to salute those who have servedJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Related
accesswdun.com
GSP charges White County man in January traffic death
A White County man was arrested Thursday, Nov. 3, charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle and other charges related to a fatal wreck near Demorest in January. Rylee Wayne Higgins, 20, of Cleveland also is charged with hands free and failure to maintain lane in the Jan. 31 head-on wreck on Ga. 105 (Cannon Bridge Road) that claimed the life of 77-year-old Sandra Mulkey of Demorest.
accesswdun.com
Candlelight vigil set Tuesday to remember Deputy Lena Marshall
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will pause Tuesday night to remember Deputy Lena Nicole Marshall on the one-year anniversary of her death in the line of duty. Marshall, 49, died Nov. 8, 2021, after being shot three days earlier while responding to a domestic disturbance call in Hoschton. She was...
accesswdun.com
No bond for suspect accused of killing former coach at Gwinnett Co gas station
A Gwinnett County judge denied bond for one of the three suspects accused of killing a former coach at a gas station on Peachtree Parkway. Alleged gunman Josiah Hughley, 20, was arrested in September for allegedly killing Bradley Coleman, 29, during an attempted carjacking on July 10. The U.S. Marshals Service helped take Hughley into custody.
accesswdun.com
Incumbent Mark Pettitt, Democrat Isabel Martinez Flynn face off for Hall County School Board seat
Incumbent Hall County School Board Post 2 Member Mark Pettitt (R) will face competition in this year's general election from challenger Isabel Martinez Flynn (D) on Tuesday. Pettitt was elected to the board in 2018 for the post representing the south end of the county. The post is elected by an at-large vote.
accesswdun.com
Family of ten was sleeping when fire broke out at a Lawrenceville home
A Lawrenceville family was asleep when an early Monday morning fire broke out in their home. All ten family members were able to safely escape before crew members arrived to the house on Montrose Court SW. Around 3:10 a.m. fire crews arrived to find the two-story home had flames coming...
accesswdun.com
Hatchett, Williams face off for Georgia State Senate District 50 seat
Republican incumbent Bo Hatchett will be facing the Democratic nominee Paulette Williams for the Georgia State Senate District 50 seat in the 2022 midterm election. District 50 covers Rabun County, Towns County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Banks County, east of White County, north of Jackson County and a small portion of Hall County.
accesswdun.com
Soo Hong runs against Ernie Anaya for District 103 seat
Republican Soo Hong is running against Democrat Ernie Anaya for the Georgia State House District 103 position in this year’s midterm election. District 103 was previously designated as the area southeast of Flowery Branch. After redistricting in 2020, it has moved to the south and southwest of Flowery Branch, including most of Buford and parts of Sugar Hill. The District 103 seat sits among 180 House of Representative positions in Georgia.
accesswdun.com
Adult animal adoption fees half off during Humane Society of Northeast Georgia event
Throughout the month of November, all adult animals ages 6 months and older are half the price to adopt at the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia. The “Fall in Love” event is intended to find rescues new and permanent homes, but also to relieve some of the shelter’s currently crowded facility.
accesswdun.com
5 Things: What we learned from the final week of the high school football regular season
While very little was on the line in terms of playoff seeding or region championships, there were some interesting takeaways from Friday night's action. 1. Gainesville and North Forsyth have no hangover after emotional region title game. The Region 8-6A championship showdown between Gainesville and North Forsyth was a thrilling...
accesswdun.com
UNG breaks ground on expansion to Cumming Campus
The University of North Georgia officially broke ground on a 27,300-square-foot addition to its Cumming Campus on Thursday. Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, state Sen. Steve Gooch and Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow joined UNG President Bonita Jacobs and other state, Forsyth County and university leaders for the ceremony. "This expanded space...
accesswdun.com
Georgia sees another drop in gas prices, continues to be the cheapest in the country
As gas prices continue to drop across the state, for the second week in a row Gainesville was listed as one of the top three cities statewide with some of the cheapest gas. According to the Monday morning fuel report released by AAA, the state average is still the cheapest in the country at $3.12, while Gainesville’s average is $3.00.
accesswdun.com
Georgia's Bennett continues to prove he is a big-game player
ATHENS, Ga. — In the biggest games, Stetson Bennett seems to rise to the occasion and above his often more heralded counterparts. Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score as No. 1 Georgia shut down Hendon Hooker and the Vols’ high-powered offense to win a Southeastern Conference showdown of the nation’s top-ranked teams 27-13 Saturday.
accesswdun.com
Hall County to hold meeting on Comprehensive Plan Update
Hall County citizens can participate in the county's Comprehensive Plan Update process in a series of upcoming virtual and in-person workshops. In a press release, Hall County Government said its first public meeting will be held Monday, Nov. 14 at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom. Pre-registration is required for that meeting. More information on pre-registering can be found here.
accesswdun.com
Flowery Branch to host Veterans Day ceremony
Flowery Branch will host a Veterans Day ceremony on the lawn of the city hall building on Friday, November 11. The ceremony will begin at 4:00 p.m. and last approximately one hour, featuring a service flag display and speeches from mayor Ed Asbridge and other community members. A local student from Lanier Christian Academy will sing the national anthem, and bagpipes will be played at various points throughout the event.
accesswdun.com
Football: Lumpkin County downs West Hall, 55-7, to match season win record
DAHLONEGA, Ga. — Lumpkin County took care of business Friday night, taking down West Hall, 55-7, to match the single season wins record for the Indians. Lumpkin finished the regular season 8-2, matching the most wins in program history for the third time overall and the first since the 1970s.
accesswdun.com
Football: GHS routs Panthers for 10th unbeaten regular season in program history
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — There would be no letdown after last week’s emotional win to capture the Region 8-6A title. Gainesville used big play after big play in the opening 24 minutes for a 30-0 halftime lead en route to a stunning 51-0 win over Jackson County to close out the 2022 regular season at City Park Stadium Friday night.
accesswdun.com
Football: Banks County rallies to win over Providence
HOMER, Ga. — Kolby Watson passed for three touchdowns and 150 yards to lead Banks County's rally past Providence Christian, 40-39, on Friday at Leopard Stadium. The Leopards rallied from 19 points down in the first half to take a 21-19 lead at the half and held on in the second half to win. The win broke the Leopards' five-game losing streak.
accesswdun.com
Football: East Forsyth holds off North Hall in 28-21 victory
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — It wasn’t pretty, but East Forsyth will take it. The Broncos (6-4, 4-4 Region 8-4A) battled through 128 penalty yards to hold off North Hall (3-7, 3-5 Region 8-4A) in a 28-21 dogfight Friday at Bronco Stadium. “We’re committing penalties, we’ve done it all year...
accesswdun.com
White’s Mill Park nature trail officially open in Winder
City of Winder leaders and local officials cut the ribbon on Thursday afternoon for White’s Mill Park nature trail. Mayor David Maynard, who cut the ribbon, was joined by Councilmembers Shannon Hammond, Kobi Kilgore, Sonny Morris, Travis Singley and Jimmy Terrell. The 2.3-mile trail, which is located off State...
accesswdun.com
Football: Flowery Branch snaps seven-game losing skid in 46-0 win over Heritage
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Flowery Branch wrapped up the 2022 schedule with a 46-0 win over Heritage, Conyers Friday night. The Falcons got things rolling midway through the first quarter when Myles Ivey broke free for a 51-yard touchdown run to take a 6-0 lead. Early in the second quarter, Josh Oliver found Jeremiah Ware for a 55-yard touchdown pass to stretch the lead to 12-0.
Comments / 0