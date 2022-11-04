Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Mbappe, Messi Joined By Liverpool Star In Stat Displaying Champions League Dominance
The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage has ended, with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe being the top performers. Champions League Stats on Twitter pointed out that Mbappe and Messi are at the top of the leaderboard regarding most goal contributions. The 23-year-old led all players with 10 goal contributions;...
Patched-together Chelsea at odds with Graham Potter’s wizard eye for a bargain
Injury crisis is exposing a lack of co-ordinated recruitment for a manager whose success has come on a budget
Watch: Luke Shaw Goal Gives Manchester United Lifeline v Aston Villa
Manchester United have a goal back against Aston Villa thanks to Luke Shaw and you can watch it here.
Watch: Gabriel Magalhães Gives Arsenal All Three Points Against Chelsea
Arsenal ensured they went back to the top of the Premier League table with a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge against London rivals Chelsea.
Liverpool v Tottenham: Twitter Reactions At Half Time
Liverpool face Tottenham Hotspurs this afternoon in North London. An early goal from Mohamed Salah has the Reds up by a goal. Here's some half time reactions from fans on Twitter after the Reds put two past Hugo Lloris.
Champions League Final Rematches Add Flair to Last 16
The round of 16 is sure to entertain as two of the last three UCL finals will be replayed with PSG-Bayern Munich and Liverpool-Real Madrid drawn together.
ESPN
Arsenal leapfrog Manchester City to top Premier League as Gabriel goal sees off Chelsea
Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League courtesy of a 1-0 win over London rivals Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) Gabriel put Arsenal ahead on 63 minutes with his second goal of the season to settle a hard-fought...
Barcelona Manager Xavi Talks About Facing Manchester United In Europa League
Barcelona manager Xavi has already spoken about facing Manchester United in the Europa League following todays play off draw.
Watch: Mohamed Salah Scores Again After Eric Dier Mistake - Tottenham v Liverpool
Watch Liverpool make it 2-0 just before half-time as Mohamed Salah scores his second of the game after a mistake by Tottenham's Eric Dier.
Bayern to rest Thomas Müller to boost World Cup chances
Germany faces more injury concerns ahead of the World Cup with Bayern Munich set to rest Thomas Müller and Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus having more issues with his ankle
CBS Sports
Juventus vs. Inter Milan: Simone Inzaghi and Massimiliano Allegri faced season defining tests, only one passed
Inter Milan and Juventus both had difficult starts to the Serie A season. However, the two coaches managed things in different ways and Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi was able to turn things around while Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is still in a difficult situation. After twelve matches, Inter Milan are sixth with twenty-four points, one behind fourth place AS Roma while Allegri's team is seventh with twenty-two points. The two teams will face each other on Sunday at the Allianz Stadium in Turin for a crucial Derby d'Italia that will tell us a lot about the Champions League race (you can catch all the action on Paramount+ and when you sign up using offer code ALLYEAR get 50% off the annual plan).
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland is unlikely hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man...
Yardbarker
Arsenal predicted lineup to face rivals Chelsea in early kick-off
Arsenal will be looking to reclaim their spot on top of the Premier League table when they face London rivals, Chelsea, at Stamford Bridge. It is one of Mikel Arteta’s biggest tests of the season so far. The Gunners have lost only one game and picked up 31 points out of a possible 36.
Liverpool withstand Tottenham rally to earn first away win of season
Liverpool survived a trademark second-half rally from Tottenham to claim a crucial 2-1 win and boost their Premier League top-four hopes.Mo Salah’s first-half double put Jurgen Klopp’s side on course for all three points in the capital but Harry Kane reduced the deficit with 20 minutes left.Antonio Conte’s Spurs pushed for a late leveller but were thwarted by a dogged Liverpool, who closed the gap between the sides to seven points and with a game in hand on the fourth-placed hosts.After struggling for consistency for much of the season, Klopp would have been encouraged by a professional display to win...
Yardbarker
Italian Journalist Fabio Caressa: “Currently Juventus Play Is Unacceptable Whilst Inter Play Better But You Never Know”
Italian journalist Fabio Caressa believes Inter Milan have been playing better than Juventus and that the Bianconeri’s current form has been unacceptable. In an interview with Italian broadcaster Radio Deejay, as reported via FCInter1908.it, Sky Sport Italia journalist Fabio Caressa praised Inter for their current form when compared to the Bianconeri and that you never know what can happen in a Derby d’Italia match.
Sunderland vs Cardiff City preview: Team News, Last Meeting, Recent Form, Referee and Opposition View
Sunderland host Cardiff City at the Stadium of Light this weekend looking to record back-to-back wins, and hopefully move into the top ten this weekend.
UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Draw: Chelsea's Opponents Confirmed
Chelsea's Champions League Round of 16 opponents were confirmed this morning, as Europe's elite teams found out who they will be facing in 2023.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s reunion with Mikel Arteta adds drama to pivotal London derby
“Arsenal, nothing personal,” said Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, in a message that quite beautifully made Sunday’s London derby all about the opposite. It was a pot that did not require stirring, but the line from Aubameyang playing in TV promotions this week has succeeded in stoking the flames among Arsenal fans ahead of the reunion with their former captain. “I’m back. I’m blue. I’m ready,” the Chelsea striker went on and, if you do take Aubameyang at his word that, for him, facing Arsenal isn’t personal, you can be assured his meeting with Mikel Arteta will be.It can be hard to...
NBC Sports
Impressive Arsenal beats Chelsea to regain top spot
Arsenal moved back to the top of the Premier League table with a hard-fought win at London rivals Chelsea. Gabriel’s second half goal was enough to make it 11 wins from 13 games so far this season, as Mikel Arteta’s side looked dangerous throughout and controlled vast swathes of the game.
ESPN
Man United downed by Aston Villa in Unai Emery's first match in charge
Manchester United suffered a damaging 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa at a lively Villa Park as Unai Emery's side gave their new manager the best welcome possible. Cristiano Ronaldo captained United but the Portugal forward could only watch on as Villa took a quick-fire lead through Leon Bailey and Lucas Digne in the first 11 minutes.
