Saint Louis County, MO

St. Louis County begins Fresh Start Fridays to help non-violent offenders

KMOX News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vNYQ7_0iyrgde500

St. Louis County has launched Fresh Start Fridays. The new program allows people with active warrants for traffic and non-violent offenses in St. Louis County Municipal Court to ask for new court dates, without the fear of arrest.

Those interested in utilizing the service simply have to log on to the virtual docket at 1:00 p.m. on Fridays to speak with a judge about an active warrant.

Municipal Court Administrative Judge Daniel Brown says that the St. Louis County Municipal Court doesn’t want to cause any “undue hardship,” they just ask that people reach out to them so they can provide assistance.

And, if someone already has a payment plan already for outstanding fines or court costs, they can log onto the virtual docket at 2:00 on Fridays and talk with a municipal court judge.

In a press release, County Executive Sam Page explained the purpose of Fresh Start Fridays.

“We know that outstanding warrants for nonviolent offenses can create barriers to employment and we want the St. Louis County community to know that the Municipal Court is here to help every Friday,” he said.

KMOX News Radio

