Art Attack returns to Northeast Minneapolis

By Susie Jones, Dan Edwards, Steve Simpson
 3 days ago

One of Northeast Minneapolis' most popular art studios is opening their doors to the public this weekend.

Art Attack returns to the Northrup King Building. For three days, you'll be able to see four floors of art from studios all around the state. Stacy Malbon, the Director of Operations for the Northrup King Building, says that there will be something for everyone.

"Pretty much every single kind of studio in the Northrup King building will be open. That's over 200 studios and within those studios there's over 400 artists. We invite people in this weekend to come in, look at the art, talk to the artists, maybe find a treasure to take home."

Art and activities this weekend include make-a-magant, impressionist oil painting and the band 5cent reality. There will also be food vendors throughout the weekend. Malbon says it will be a community celebration.

"We're excited for people to come out and visit us again and walk though the studios and have a really good time with it in the Northeast neighborhood this weekend."

The Art Attack starts tonight at 5pm and runs through Sunday.

