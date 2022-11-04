Read full article on original website
Related
WPFO
Massachusetts man accused driving over 100 mph with child in car in New Hampshire
BOW, New Hampshire (WGME) -- A Massachusetts man is accused of driving nearly 110 mph on a New Hampshire highway with a child in the car. New Hampshire State Police say they clocked a car going 107 mph on I-93 in Bow on Saturday. Troopers say they pulled the driver,...
whdh.com
Police seek info from public following fatal accident in Nashua, New Hampshire
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police in Nashua say a 22-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle accident near the state line with Massachusetts. According to the department, the victim was the driver and only occupant when the crash happened before 2 a.m. at 427 Main Dunstable Road. The victim was...
WMUR.com
Wrong-way driver crashes on Everett Turnpike in Nashua
NASHUA, N.H. — A wrong-way driver crashed on the Everett Turnpike Sunday night in Nashua, New Hamphire State Police said. State police said a driver started going north in the southbound lanes on Exit 2. The driver made it past Exit 4. Police said the driver crashed into a...
NECN
22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Middlesex Turnpike in Burlington, Mass.
A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was killed Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle was involved in a crash in Burlington, officials announced. Police officers responded to the Middlesex Turnpike at the intersection of Blue Sky Drive around 12:50 p.m. for a reported crash and found a motorcycle and sedan upon arrival, according to a joint press release from the Burlington Police Department and the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.
Billerica man, 22, killed in motorcycle crash in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Mass. — A 22-year-old Billerica man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Burlington on Sunday afternoon, police said. His name was not released on Sunday, pending the notification of next of kin. At about 12:50 p.m., Burlington Police responded to the Middlesex Turnpike at the intersection with...
whdh.com
Billerica Man killed in crash on Middlesex Turnpike
BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Billerica man was killed in a fatal crash involving a motorcycle Sunday, officials said. Burlington Police responded to a crash at 12:50 p.m. on the Middlesex Turnpike intersection with Blue Sky Drive. Police said they found the involved motorcycle and sedan at the scene. The...
WMUR.com
Manchester police investigating reported assault work to identify man, woman
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are investigating a reported assault and working to identify a man and woman. Police said the man was walking on Elm Street on Nov. 1 when an unknown man stopped him. During the interaction, the man allegedly got angry and beat the victim with...
Five juveniles arrested following police pursuit in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — Five juveniles are facing charges after an early morning police pursuit across several towns in Central Massachusetts. Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday a Worcester officer was on patrol in the area of Winter St. and Grafton St. when he recognized a White Ford Explorer with the same license plate in connection with an investigation where shots were fired, according to officials.
Person of interest in St. Johnsbury shooting arrested on drug charge
Police have charged Heather Smith, 44, with fentanyl possession after a Saturday traffic stop.
Fatal motorcycle crash in Seabrook, N.H. under investigation
SEABROOK, New Hampshire — A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Route 107 in Seabrook on Saturday afternoon, state police said. Police have not identified the victim following the 2:14 p.m. crash on Saturday. A preliminary investigation by state police found that a 2010 Toyota Corolla attempting...
whdh.com
Shooting in Brockton sends one person to the hospital
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Brockton Saturday evening. Brockton Police said there was a shooting on North Montello Street, and the victim was found at Enterprise Street. The victim was hit in the ankle, transported to a hospital, and is expected to be OK. Officials...
WMUR.com
30+ drivers clocked driving faster than 90 mph on I-93 Friday, New Hampshire state police say
SALEM, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is accused of driving 111 mph on Interstate 93 in Salem. New Hampshire state police said one of their planes clocked William Martinez-Torres, 39, of East Boston, driving that speed Friday morning. He was issued a summons for reckless operation. State police said...
whdh.com
Pedestrian struck by car in Nashua, N.H.
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police said a person was struck by a car in Nashua, New Hampshire Saturday morning. Officials are investigating what they called a pedestrian accident in which one person was hit by a car on Amherst Street at 8:30 a.m. The person was taken to the hospital...
22-year-old man killed in single-vehicle rollover in Nashua
NASHUA, NH — A 22-year old man killed after an early morning single vehicle rollover crash in Nashua. Nashua police, fire and EMS responded to a report of a single car rollover on Main Dunstable Road by the intersection of Rene drive around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, according to police.
whdh.com
Serious crash in Auburn sends two to the hospital
AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were sent to the hospital Friday night after a serious car crash in Auburn, according to officials. Police said a driver went the wrong way on Exit 13 near I-290 West, causing the crash. There is no word on the condition of the two...
WCVB
Car goes up in flames after crash on Interstate 290 in Northborough
NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. — At least one person was injured in a crash that caused a vehicle to go up in flames on a Massachusetts highway early Sunday morning. Officials said the crash happened at about midnight on Interstate 290 in Northborough. A witness who provided video of the fire...
fallriverreporter.com
Two Massachusetts men arrested for allegedly distributing fentanyl to veterans being treated for addiction
BOSTON – Two Massachusetts men have been arrested for allegedly distributing fentanyl and targeting veterans at a Veterans Affairs Medical Center being treated for addiction. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Deiby Bladimil Casado Ruiz and Pedro Antonio Sanchez Bernabel, both of Lawrence, were indicted on one count...
WMUR.com
Woman accused in two-town police chase in New Hampshire to be held on preventative detention
A Warner woman accused of leading police on a chase through Claremont and Newport will be held on preventative detention. Ashley Smith, 29, appeared before a judge Thursday. State police said Smith refused to pull over for a traffic stop and tried to escape before eventually driving into a Claremont police cruiser.
WCAX
NH police investigating apparent pipe bomb explosion
SALISBURY, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities are investigating an explosion Thursday of what appears to be a homemade pipe bomb in Merrimack County. Troopers responded to Hensmith Road in Salisbury Thursday afternoon for reports of an explosion. There was no property damage or personal injury, though it resulted in a small brush fire that was put out by neighbors.
BREAKING NEWS: Police find vehicle that allegedly struck teen and fled
ACTON, Mass. — Police have located a vehicle they say allegedly struck a teen and fled, earlier this week. “Acton Police have located the vehicle allegedly involved in the incident and are working to seize the vehicle,” Acton Police said in an update, Friday. Police have been looking...
Comments / 0