Lebanon, NH

WMUR.com

Wrong-way driver crashes on Everett Turnpike in Nashua

NASHUA, N.H. — A wrong-way driver crashed on the Everett Turnpike Sunday night in Nashua, New Hamphire State Police said. State police said a driver started going north in the southbound lanes on Exit 2. The driver made it past Exit 4. Police said the driver crashed into a...
NASHUA, NH
NECN

22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Middlesex Turnpike in Burlington, Mass.

A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was killed Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle was involved in a crash in Burlington, officials announced. Police officers responded to the Middlesex Turnpike at the intersection of Blue Sky Drive around 12:50 p.m. for a reported crash and found a motorcycle and sedan upon arrival, according to a joint press release from the Burlington Police Department and the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.
BURLINGTON, MA
whdh.com

Billerica Man killed in crash on Middlesex Turnpike

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Billerica man was killed in a fatal crash involving a motorcycle Sunday, officials said. Burlington Police responded to a crash at 12:50 p.m. on the Middlesex Turnpike intersection with Blue Sky Drive. Police said they found the involved motorcycle and sedan at the scene. The...
BURLINGTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Five juveniles arrested following police pursuit in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — Five juveniles are facing charges after an early morning police pursuit across several towns in Central Massachusetts. Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday a Worcester officer was on patrol in the area of Winter St. and Grafton St. when he recognized a White Ford Explorer with the same license plate in connection with an investigation where shots were fired, according to officials.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Shooting in Brockton sends one person to the hospital

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Brockton Saturday evening. Brockton Police said there was a shooting on North Montello Street, and the victim was found at Enterprise Street. The victim was hit in the ankle, transported to a hospital, and is expected to be OK. Officials...
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

Pedestrian struck by car in Nashua, N.H.

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police said a person was struck by a car in Nashua, New Hampshire Saturday morning. Officials are investigating what they called a pedestrian accident in which one person was hit by a car on Amherst Street at 8:30 a.m. The person was taken to the hospital...
NASHUA, NH
whdh.com

Serious crash in Auburn sends two to the hospital

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were sent to the hospital Friday night after a serious car crash in Auburn, according to officials. Police said a driver went the wrong way on Exit 13 near I-290 West, causing the crash. There is no word on the condition of the two...
AUBURN, MA
WCAX

NH police investigating apparent pipe bomb explosion

SALISBURY, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities are investigating an explosion Thursday of what appears to be a homemade pipe bomb in Merrimack County. Troopers responded to Hensmith Road in Salisbury Thursday afternoon for reports of an explosion. There was no property damage or personal injury, though it resulted in a small brush fire that was put out by neighbors.
SALISBURY, NH

