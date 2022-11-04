ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Fairfax County man found murdered in southeastern Virginia

By Foster Meyerson
 2 days ago

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies said they were investigating the killing of a man whose body was found hours from his home in Fairfax County.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office said someone found 18-year-old Tavon Jay McKoy dead on Providence Road. Investigators determined McKoy was taken to that location after he was killed elsewhere. Deputies said McKoy had been reported missing out of northern Virginia.

Deputies: Teacher behind false stabbings report at school in Frederick County, took students to café

The Fairfax County Police Department and several other criminal justice agencies, as well as federal law enforcement partners, are helping with the investigation.

