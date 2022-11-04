ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield professor, author’s first novel focuses on chaos of late 1960s

WESTFIELD — It took Trudy Knowles 35 years and more than 100 drafts to write her first novel, “Radishes and Red Bandanas.”. The first draft sat in a box for 25 years. About 10 years ago, she started working on it again. In between that first draft and its publication in September, Knowles wrote dozens and dozens of short stories and even self-published a book of stories, poems and essays that she wrote during the 2020 pandemic lockdown.
WESTFIELD, MA
Arts Beat: Chekhov classic being reinterpreted for ‘virtual theater’ audience

“Life is a Cabaret,” a Broadway benefit for the Open Pantry, will be staged at Longmeadow’s First Church (and broadcast on Zoom) on Nov. 19. John Thomas, Carol Wrobleski, Deanna Bach, Teri Lafleur, Carson Timmins, Matt Garrity, Larry Schipull, Grant Moss and Larry Picard perform popular showtunes from a dozen plus musicals from “Annie” and “Anastasia” to “Hamilton” and “The Book of Mormon.” For details: BroadwayBenefit@firstchurchlongmeadow.org.
LONGMEADOW, MA
Fancy Steps: Dancing with the Holyoke stars for children’s museum

HOLYOKE – The 13th annual Fancy Steps dance fundraiser was held at the Log Cabin Banquet & Meeting House on Saturday with more than 400 supporters in attendance. Organizers held a silent auction and sold raffle tickets for prizes that included a trip to Ireland and $5,000 cash for the winner. A second high-value raffle item was a wagon full of adult beverages.
HOLYOKE, MA
Medical Notes: Nov. 7, 2022

Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD) Caregivers Support Group Virtual Meeting. HOLYOKE – The Holyoke FTD Caregiver’s Support Group will be holding it’s monthly meeting as a virtual Zoom meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 4 to 5 p.m. It is for caregivers of those afflicted with Frontotemporal Degeneration. FTD is a rare brain disease, and is the most common form of dementia in individuals under age 60 in the U.S. The purpose of the group is to help us to understand and learn about FTD, by sharing stories, ideas and emotions. The group meets on the second Wednesday of each month. All are welcome. For more information and to sign up for the group, contact Sandy Wallis, AFTD (Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration) Affiliated Support Group Leader at 413-532-0543.
HOLYOKE, MA
Harvard Crimson

Making a Splash In and Out of the Pool: Harvard Swimmer Abby Carr Fights For Athletes' Voices on HUA

Sophomore butterfly/backstroke swimmer Abby Carr poses during Harvard Women's Swimming and Diving's Media Day photo shoot. Carr is serving as the inaugural Sports Officer on the Harvard Undergraduate Association (HUA). By Courtesy of Harvard Athletics. Sophomore butterfly/backstroke swimmer Abby Carr has proven herself in the pool. In high school, she...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Business Monday ETC: Nov. 7, 2022

Springfield Technical Community College brought home 10 Medallion Awards at the District 1 conference of the National Council for Marketing & Public Relations held in Syracuse, New York, in October. The prizes included golds in three categories: excellence in writing-long form, outdoor media, and video shorts. The college’s marketing team...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Massachusetts museum returns sacred items to Sioux tribes

About 150 artifacts considered sacred by the Lakota Sioux peoples are being returned to them after being stored at a small Massachusetts museum for more than a century. Members of the Oglala Sioux and Cheyenne River Sioux Tribes traveled from South Dakota to take custody of the weapons, pipes, moccasins and clothing, including several items thought to have a direct link to the 1890 Wounded Knee Massacre in South Dakota.
BARRE, MA
Massachusetts 2022 Election Results: 3rd Berkshire state Rep. District (William Pignatelli vs. Michael Lavery)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Incumbent Democrat William “Smitty” Pignatelli faces Green-Rainbow Party challenger Michael Lavery to be state Rep. for the 3rd Berkshire District, which includes parts of Berkshire County. None of the candidates had contested primary elections. Pignatelli has held...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
