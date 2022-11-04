Read full article on original website
Related
Westfield professor, author’s first novel focuses on chaos of late 1960s
WESTFIELD — It took Trudy Knowles 35 years and more than 100 drafts to write her first novel, “Radishes and Red Bandanas.”. The first draft sat in a box for 25 years. About 10 years ago, she started working on it again. In between that first draft and its publication in September, Knowles wrote dozens and dozens of short stories and even self-published a book of stories, poems and essays that she wrote during the 2020 pandemic lockdown.
Teens’ interview project wins $10K to support internships at Westfield High School
WESTFIELD — Westfield High School students Sydney Drugan and Rebekah Ruiz, who are taking Renee Sweeney’s Principles of Engineering class, recently participated in the 2022 STEM Week Challenge in their class and won $10,000 for their school. The money will be used to fund four internships in the community this spring and summer.
Arts Beat: Chekhov classic being reinterpreted for ‘virtual theater’ audience
“Life is a Cabaret,” a Broadway benefit for the Open Pantry, will be staged at Longmeadow’s First Church (and broadcast on Zoom) on Nov. 19. John Thomas, Carol Wrobleski, Deanna Bach, Teri Lafleur, Carson Timmins, Matt Garrity, Larry Schipull, Grant Moss and Larry Picard perform popular showtunes from a dozen plus musicals from “Annie” and “Anastasia” to “Hamilton” and “The Book of Mormon.” For details: BroadwayBenefit@firstchurchlongmeadow.org.
Historic Shepherd Barn in Northampton relocating after 170 years
The historic society in Northampton is relocating Shepherd Barn for the first time in 170 years.
Fancy Steps: Dancing with the Holyoke stars for children’s museum
HOLYOKE – The 13th annual Fancy Steps dance fundraiser was held at the Log Cabin Banquet & Meeting House on Saturday with more than 400 supporters in attendance. Organizers held a silent auction and sold raffle tickets for prizes that included a trip to Ireland and $5,000 cash for the winner. A second high-value raffle item was a wagon full of adult beverages.
Medical Notes: Nov. 7, 2022
Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD) Caregivers Support Group Virtual Meeting. HOLYOKE – The Holyoke FTD Caregiver’s Support Group will be holding it’s monthly meeting as a virtual Zoom meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 4 to 5 p.m. It is for caregivers of those afflicted with Frontotemporal Degeneration. FTD is a rare brain disease, and is the most common form of dementia in individuals under age 60 in the U.S. The purpose of the group is to help us to understand and learn about FTD, by sharing stories, ideas and emotions. The group meets on the second Wednesday of each month. All are welcome. For more information and to sign up for the group, contact Sandy Wallis, AFTD (Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration) Affiliated Support Group Leader at 413-532-0543.
Equine Affaire opens 4-day run at Eastern States Exposition
Equine Affaire, which opens Nov. 10 for four days on the grounds of the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, is more an equine exposition and equestrian gathering than a horse show competition. “If you are new to horses, Equine Affaire is the perfect gateway to the industry because there’s...
New President of Trinity Health of New England visits Mercy Medical Center
Trinity Health of New England celebrated it's new President and CEO Thursday, offering a warm welcome at Mercy Medical Center.
Harvard Crimson
Making a Splash In and Out of the Pool: Harvard Swimmer Abby Carr Fights For Athletes' Voices on HUA
Sophomore butterfly/backstroke swimmer Abby Carr poses during Harvard Women's Swimming and Diving's Media Day photo shoot. Carr is serving as the inaugural Sports Officer on the Harvard Undergraduate Association (HUA). By Courtesy of Harvard Athletics. Sophomore butterfly/backstroke swimmer Abby Carr has proven herself in the pool. In high school, she...
Business Monday ETC: Nov. 7, 2022
Springfield Technical Community College brought home 10 Medallion Awards at the District 1 conference of the National Council for Marketing & Public Relations held in Syracuse, New York, in October. The prizes included golds in three categories: excellence in writing-long form, outdoor media, and video shorts. The college’s marketing team...
Boston breaks temperature record Sunday; Worcester ties previous high temperature
Records were broken in Boston on Sunday as the city’s temperature reached a high before noon. The maximum temperature in Boston was 76 degrees and was reached at 11:15 a.m., according to a tweet from the National Weather Service. The previous record for Nov. 6 was 73 degrees, which...
Ribbon cutting ceremony at Ortiz Family Cafe in Holyoke
The Greater Holyoke Chamber will have a ribbon cutting for Ortiz Family Café on Saturday.
amherstbulletin.com
Local Black leaders call out use of ‘Amherst Nine’ to refer to youths in police video
AMHERST — In promotional materials for a school walkout set for Tuesday in solidarity with youths whose interaction with police officers in Amherst on the morning of July 5 has been well publicized, a raised fist is depicted, along with the phrases “solidarity with Amherst 9” and “no justice, no peace.”
Following rehab, Marriott Springfield Downtown reopens as city’s ‘living room’
SPRINGFIELD — Calling it Springfield’s new living room, the owners, managers and Marriott officials cut the ribbon Thursday on the Springfield Marriott Downtown in Tower Square following its $50 million rehab. The 266-room hotel has more than 15,000 square feet of flexible event space and a rooftop garden...
Water main break bursts on State Street in Springfield
State Street in Springfield is closed due to a water main break on Sunday.
Massachusetts museum returns sacred items to Sioux tribes
About 150 artifacts considered sacred by the Lakota Sioux peoples are being returned to them after being stored at a small Massachusetts museum for more than a century. Members of the Oglala Sioux and Cheyenne River Sioux Tribes traveled from South Dakota to take custody of the weapons, pipes, moccasins and clothing, including several items thought to have a direct link to the 1890 Wounded Knee Massacre in South Dakota.
Video shows moment motorist crashed into gate at historic Westfield cemetery
WESTFIELD — Officials are still looking for leads in last weekend’s incident in which a vehicle struck the Mechanic Street gate of the Old Burying Ground, and the Historical Commission chair said the cost to replace it could be nearly 10 times what the city recently paid to restore it.
Massachusetts 2022 Election Results: 3rd Berkshire state Rep. District (William Pignatelli vs. Michael Lavery)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Incumbent Democrat William “Smitty” Pignatelli faces Green-Rainbow Party challenger Michael Lavery to be state Rep. for the 3rd Berkshire District, which includes parts of Berkshire County. None of the candidates had contested primary elections. Pignatelli has held...
Record-breaking warm weather in Mass. to cool off on Tuesday
The unseasonably warm weather is expected to snap on Tuesday as a cold front moves into the region, according to the National Weather Service. Cities in Massachusetts and neighboring states saw record-breaking temperatures over the weekend as thermometers climbed to the high 70s. Boston recorded a maximum temperature of 76...
Hunter charged for baiting deer, bear before hunting season
Hunter was charged after being found in a tree stand over bait targeting deer on Monday, October 17.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
87K+
Followers
68K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0