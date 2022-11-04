Here are the referendums and advisory questions on southwest Illinois ballots in 2022

Along with anticipated federal and state races including governor, U.S. senator, U.S. representatives and more, Illinois has a statewide referendum on the ballot this general election.

Several metro-east localities also have their own local propositions and advisory questions on the ballot. Here’s what to know about the ballot questions in Illinois, St. Clair Township, Madison County and more southwest Illinois areas.

Polls are open in Illinois from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 for Election Day.

Statewide referendum on collective bargaining

A right to collective bargaining is on the statewide ballot: Illinois Amendment 1 would create a constitutional right in the state for employees to organize and bargain collectively through their choice of representatives to negotiate wages, working conditions and more.

A “yes” vote supports establishing this right, while a “no” vote opposes it.

“The proposed amendment would add a new section to the Bill of Rights Article of the Illinois Constitution that would guarantee workers the fundamental right to organize and to bargain collectively and to negotiate wages, hours, and working conditions, and to promote their economic welfare and safety at work. The new amendment would also prohibit from being passed any new law that interferes with, negates, or diminishes the right of employees to organize and bargain collectively over their wages, hours, and other terms and conditions of employment and workplace safety. At the general election to be held on November 8, 2022, you will be called upon to decide whether the proposed amendment should become part of the Illinois Constitution,” the Illinois referendum reads.

Metro-east referendums, advisory questions

St. Clair Township has an advisory question on the ballot about optional township-arranged electric service .

“Shall the Township of ST. CLAIR, ST. CLAIR COUNTY, ILLINOIS have the authority to arrange for the supply of electricity for its residential and small commercial retail customers who have not opted out of such program?”

Madison County has several propositions on the ballot, including five advisory questions . Issues described in advisory questions will not automatically result in policy change; they are designed to gauge public opinion.

Madison has one county-wide advisory question on the ballot Nov. 8, and it asks voters whether they want the right to vote for each county circuit judge rather than just the judges in their subcircuit.

The countywide advisory question reads as follows: “Should all Madison County voters have the right to vote for each Madison County Circuit Judge, instead of only being allowed to vote if they reside in a politically-gerrymandered subcircuit of the county created by the General Assembly in Springfield?”

Leef and New Douglas townships have advisory questions relating to whether Illinois localities, excluding Chicago and Cook County, should seek to form a new state.

Leef Township advisory question: “Shall the board of Madison County correspond with the boards of the other counties of Illinois outside of Cook County about the possibility of separating from Cook County to form a new state, and to seek admission to the union as such, subject to the approval of the people?”

New Douglas Township advisory question: “Shall the board of MADISON County correspond with the boards of the other counties of Illinois outside of Cook County about the possibility of separating from Cook County to form a new state, and to seek admission to the union as such, subject to the approval of the people?”

Edwardsville Township has an advisory question about universal health care:

“Shall the federal government create a universal national healthcare system of improved Medicare for All to Insure that all of the residents of the United States receive quality healthcare that is equitable and fair from birth to death,” Edwardsville Township’s advisory question reads.

Collinsville and Foster townships have propositions on the ballot about whether each respective township should have the authority to “arrange for the supply of electricity for its residential and small commercial retail customers who have not opted out of such program.”

The city of Collinsville has a binding public question on the ballot this Nov. 8 asking whether the city should “cease to be a home rule unit.”

Home rule localities give more autonomy to municipal governments rather than counties.

Residents of Glen Carbon Centennial Library District will be asked the following advisory question: “Shall tax-supported libraries and schools promote drag queen events to minors?”

