NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be conducted by the Madera City Council on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 6:00 p.m., as part of the City Council Meeting. The hearing will be held in the Madera City Hall Council Chambers, 205 West 4th Street, Madera, CA 93637. This hearing will be conducted both in person and via teleconferencing. The Zoom weblink and telephone number will be listed on the City Council agenda. The Council agenda will be posted not later than Friday, November 11, 2022, on the City website at www.madera.gov. Comments will also be accepted via email at vog.aredam@tnemmoccilbuplicnuocytic or by regular mail at 205 W. 4th Street, Madera, CA 93637. The hearing will also be live-streamed at www.madera.gov/live for observation by members of the public. The City Council of the City of Madera will consider the following item:

2 DAYS AGO