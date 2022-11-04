ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanger, CA

The fourth annual Combat Veterans Motorcycle Run

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Saturday, community members took part in a 60-mile journey to show their respect for veterans while also funding organizations that serve those who risked it all. It was a day of smiling faces and revving engines at the fourth annual Combat Veterans Motorcycle Run. More than a dozen motorcycle groups […]
Hanford West recognizes Native American Awareness Month

Hanford West High School provided an entertaining and educational experience for students during lunch on Friday as they recognized November as Native American Awareness Month. School Librarian Gay Machado said the library participates in the Information for Education program, encouraging students to find books in the library that speak to...
TCOE honors excellent staff member in education

TULARE COUNTY – Teachers, administrators and other staff members who work with children are just as important to a child’s development as their time in the classroom. And three of them were recognized for their hard work with an annual award. To celebrate the efforts of these workers,...
Public Hearing: Permanent Local Housing Allocation (PLHA) Program Application and Five-Year Plan

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be conducted by the Madera City Council on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 6:00 p.m., as part of the City Council Meeting. The hearing will be held in the Madera City Hall Council Chambers, 205 West 4th Street, Madera, CA 93637. This hearing will be conducted both in person and via teleconferencing. The Zoom weblink and telephone number will be listed on the City Council agenda. The Council agenda will be posted not later than Friday, November 11, 2022, on the City website at www.madera.gov. Comments will also be accepted via email at vog.aredam@tnemmoccilbuplicnuocytic or by regular mail at 205 W. 4th Street, Madera, CA 93637. The hearing will also be live-streamed at www.madera.gov/live for observation by members of the public. The City Council of the City of Madera will consider the following item:
New program aims to increase the qualifications of Kern County math, English teachers

A joint effort is preparing math and English teachers to increase their and bring the benefits of dual enrollment to Kern County high schools. The Central Valley Higher Education Consortium (CVHEC), Fresno Pacific University, National University and the Kern Regional K-16 Education Collaborative are combining to enroll Kern County teachers with single subject credentials into a new program leading to a master’s degree with dual-enrollment certification. Qualified teachers will receive scholarships to make their educational advancement possible.
Debris Burning Allowed With Permits

MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES–Effective Monday, November 7 at 8:00 AM debris burning will be allowed in Madera, Mariposa and Merced Counties. Residents possessing current and valid residential burn permits can now resume burning on permissive burn days. While cooler temperatures have helped to diminish the threat of wildfire, we are still...
Tulare County speeding up process for electric vehicle charging stations

VISALIA – Cities and now the county are preparing for environmentally-friendly solutions to greenhouse gas emissions by establishing red tape regulations for electric vehicle charging stations. A week after the city of Farmersville reviewed guidelines for their ordinance, Tulare County is now setting up their own rules for those...
No place like home initiative approved in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno city councilmember Esmeralda Soria says not enough people in Fresno own their own homes. She says a new program aimed at providing 0% interest loans for families making less than one hundred twenty thousand dollars a year could change that.  “Well, I think that it helps everyone right? One in […]
These are the streets closing for the Two Cities Marathon

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Two Cities Marathon is taking place Sunday – starting in Fresno and crossing into Clovis. The event requires a number of road closures in both cities as runners compete on the course. Organizers say the courses have been redesigned for 2022 to be “virtually flat and fast” ahead of the […]
Central Valley chapter of Make-A-Wish fulfills Clovis girl’s dream

Paisley is not a stranger to overcoming adversity. In her infancy, Paisley was exposed to drugs and domestic violence by her biological mom. At eight months old, she was placed with her current adoptive family. When was two, she was rushed to Valley Children’s Hospital many times and was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor.
Body found in Tulare County orchard

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A body was found in an orchard Sunday morning in Tulare County. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office was called out around 9:45 a.m. for a report of a body found in an orchard near Road 128 and Avenue 24 in Earlimart. When deputies...
Fresno: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fresno, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fresno California. If you’re a fan of art, you should make a trip to Fresno to check out the Art Museum. Established in the 1940s, the museum has expanded into a nationally acclaimed museum. Its permanent collection is composed of more than 2,000...
