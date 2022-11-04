Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Related
The fourth annual Combat Veterans Motorcycle Run
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Saturday, community members took part in a 60-mile journey to show their respect for veterans while also funding organizations that serve those who risked it all. It was a day of smiling faces and revving engines at the fourth annual Combat Veterans Motorcycle Run. More than a dozen motorcycle groups […]
KMPH.com
Federal Correctional Institute Mendota holding hiring event for correctional officers
MENDOTA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Federal Correctional Institute Mendota is holding a hiring event looking to hire over 10 new correctional officers. The hiring event will take place on the first Saturday of every month, from November 5, 2022, through September 2, 2023. It will be held from 9:00...
Sanger City Hall reverses course, allows permit for fentanyl prevention event
After a heated debate at last night's city council meeting, the city of Sanger will now issue a permit for a fentanyl prevention event this weekend.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford West recognizes Native American Awareness Month
Hanford West High School provided an entertaining and educational experience for students during lunch on Friday as they recognized November as Native American Awareness Month. School Librarian Gay Machado said the library participates in the Information for Education program, encouraging students to find books in the library that speak to...
Newest additions to Fresno police department sworn in
The newest additions to the Fresno Police Department are walking around with a little pep in their step this weekend... and they have the video to prove it.
thesungazette.com
TCOE honors excellent staff member in education
TULARE COUNTY – Teachers, administrators and other staff members who work with children are just as important to a child’s development as their time in the classroom. And three of them were recognized for their hard work with an annual award. To celebrate the efforts of these workers,...
madera.gov
Public Hearing: Permanent Local Housing Allocation (PLHA) Program Application and Five-Year Plan
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be conducted by the Madera City Council on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 6:00 p.m., as part of the City Council Meeting. The hearing will be held in the Madera City Hall Council Chambers, 205 West 4th Street, Madera, CA 93637. This hearing will be conducted both in person and via teleconferencing. The Zoom weblink and telephone number will be listed on the City Council agenda. The Council agenda will be posted not later than Friday, November 11, 2022, on the City website at www.madera.gov. Comments will also be accepted via email at vog.aredam@tnemmoccilbuplicnuocytic or by regular mail at 205 W. 4th Street, Madera, CA 93637. The hearing will also be live-streamed at www.madera.gov/live for observation by members of the public. The City Council of the City of Madera will consider the following item:
Fresno EOC job fair looking to fill many positions
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno EOC Head Start 0 to 5 is hosting a job fair on November 5 looking to fill dozens of positions at their Fresno County sites. The event will take place at Fresno EOC at 1920 Mariposa Street in the courtyard. There will be free parking in the Fresno EOC parking […]
Fire put out at southeast Fresno home, resident sent to hospital
Firefighters put out a house fire in southeast Fresno Saturday morning.
Fentanyl overdose prevention event faces roadblock at Sanger City Hall
Permit problems are stalling efforts by a local church to hold a fentanyl awareness and prevention event this weekend at Sanger City Park.
fresno.edu
New program aims to increase the qualifications of Kern County math, English teachers
A joint effort is preparing math and English teachers to increase their and bring the benefits of dual enrollment to Kern County high schools. The Central Valley Higher Education Consortium (CVHEC), Fresno Pacific University, National University and the Kern Regional K-16 Education Collaborative are combining to enroll Kern County teachers with single subject credentials into a new program leading to a master’s degree with dual-enrollment certification. Qualified teachers will receive scholarships to make their educational advancement possible.
sierranewsonline.com
Debris Burning Allowed With Permits
MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES–Effective Monday, November 7 at 8:00 AM debris burning will be allowed in Madera, Mariposa and Merced Counties. Residents possessing current and valid residential burn permits can now resume burning on permissive burn days. While cooler temperatures have helped to diminish the threat of wildfire, we are still...
Air conditioning malfunction causes popular north Fresno restaurant to close
The Chic-Fil-A on Blackstone and Nees avenue suffered a malfunction with its air conditioning unit, right around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
thesungazette.com
Tulare County speeding up process for electric vehicle charging stations
VISALIA – Cities and now the county are preparing for environmentally-friendly solutions to greenhouse gas emissions by establishing red tape regulations for electric vehicle charging stations. A week after the city of Farmersville reviewed guidelines for their ordinance, Tulare County is now setting up their own rules for those...
No place like home initiative approved in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno city councilmember Esmeralda Soria says not enough people in Fresno own their own homes. She says a new program aimed at providing 0% interest loans for families making less than one hundred twenty thousand dollars a year could change that. “Well, I think that it helps everyone right? One in […]
These are the streets closing for the Two Cities Marathon
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Two Cities Marathon is taking place Sunday – starting in Fresno and crossing into Clovis. The event requires a number of road closures in both cities as runners compete on the course. Organizers say the courses have been redesigned for 2022 to be “virtually flat and fast” ahead of the […]
clovisroundup.com
Central Valley chapter of Make-A-Wish fulfills Clovis girl’s dream
Paisley is not a stranger to overcoming adversity. In her infancy, Paisley was exposed to drugs and domestic violence by her biological mom. At eight months old, she was placed with her current adoptive family. When was two, she was rushed to Valley Children’s Hospital many times and was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor.
Evictions up in Fresno County as scammers target real estate
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – This week CBS47 helped homeowners get their home back after a fraudulent lease left them locked out. Friday, our station explores the eviction process in Fresno County as scammers target empty homes. “Over the years it is a consistent problem,” said Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tony Botti. “Real estate is ripe for […]
KMPH.com
Body found in Tulare County orchard
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A body was found in an orchard Sunday morning in Tulare County. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office was called out around 9:45 a.m. for a report of a body found in an orchard near Road 128 and Avenue 24 in Earlimart. When deputies...
nomadlawyer.org
Fresno: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fresno, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fresno California. If you’re a fan of art, you should make a trip to Fresno to check out the Art Museum. Established in the 1940s, the museum has expanded into a nationally acclaimed museum. Its permanent collection is composed of more than 2,000...
Comments / 1