Rouleur Live: A mega tech gallery of the coolest things on show
By Josh Croxton
Cycling News
3 days ago
Rouleur Live is an annual cycling show in London with a unique twist. Firstly, it differs from the likes of Eurobike in that it tends to only attract established brands with a keen interest in road and gravel.
The three halls of the show are not only packed with the latest bike tech, from custom builds to never-before-seen bikes, but at every turn, famous faces from the sport's past and present appear. This year, the show's opening day was headlined by two former riders who arguably made up cycling's biggest-ever rivalry: Tom Boonen and Fabian Cancellara, but the likes of Ethan Hayter, Nathan Haas, Nicolas Roche and Kasia Niewiadoma also roamed the halls among the public.
Unsurprisingly then, the show attracts thousands of visitors and many of the sport's biggest brands, including Pinarello, Wahoo, Campagnolo and Cervelo, and it's here, firmly on the tech, where our focus lies for this gallery.
We've roamed the halls camera in hand and pulled together a collection of what we think are the coolest bikes, components, accessories and more on show, so for those of you who can't make it to London, you don't feel like you've missed out.
Interesting bikes
There were plenty of new and interesting bikes on show, with everything from a Wilier bike that's brand new, to a prototype Ribble electric aero bike. Here are the highlights:
Dangerholm has a road bike
Dangerholm, is a Swedish bike designer who has made a name for himself in the past few years with super lightweight mountain bike builds and crazy gravel bikes. He's working on a road bike next - the new Scott Foil - and it's already a work of art.
Dangerholm had a second bike on show, the Contessa Addict Gravel, with some equally interesting touches.
Shoes, sunglasses and more
Bikes aren't the only thing on show though. There are plenty of accessories on offer, including custom shoe painting and rainbow stripes on World Champions' sunglasses. Here's the best of what we found:
Pro tech
To go back to the start of this article, one of the key things about Rouleur Live is how integrated it is with professional cyclists past and present, and that extends into the tech too. This is a great opportunity for brands to show off their fancy winners-edition bikes, and there was everything from Filippo Ganna's €75k Hour Record bike to Annemiek Van Vleuten's yellow Tour de France Femmes winning Canyon Aeroad. Although if you recall, she didn't really use it much .
