Rouleur Live: A mega tech gallery of the coolest things on show

Rouleur Live is an annual cycling show in London with a unique twist. Firstly, it differs from the likes of Eurobike in that it tends to only attract established brands with a keen interest in road and gravel.

The three halls of the show are not only packed with the latest bike tech, from custom builds to never-before-seen bikes, but at every turn, famous faces from the sport's past and present appear. This year, the show's opening day was headlined by two former riders who arguably made up cycling's biggest-ever rivalry: Tom Boonen and Fabian Cancellara, but the likes of Ethan Hayter, Nathan Haas, Nicolas Roche and Kasia Niewiadoma also roamed the halls among the public.

Unsurprisingly then, the show attracts thousands of visitors and many of the sport's biggest brands, including Pinarello, Wahoo, Campagnolo and Cervelo, and it's here, firmly on the tech, where our focus lies for this gallery.

We've roamed the halls camera in hand and pulled together a collection of what we think are the coolest bikes, components, accessories and more on show, so for those of you who can't make it to London, you don't feel like you've missed out.

Interesting bikes

There were plenty of new and interesting bikes on show, with everything from a Wilier bike that's brand new, to a prototype Ribble electric aero bike. Here are the highlights:

Image 1 of 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pUXDH_0iyrejs100

This bike from Officina Battaglin was in the third hall, but it was one of the highlights (Image credit: Peter Stuart)
Image 2 of 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mx7JJ_0iyrejs100

The chrome and blue finish glowed in the hall's artificial light (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 3 of 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hFGHS_0iyrejs100

The Officina Battaglin logo is the same chrome finish (Image credit: Peter Stuart)
Image 4 of 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13dSd2_0iyrejs100

The blue finish extends to the cockpit too (Image credit: Peter Stuart)
Image 5 of 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UmZ6q_0iyrejs100

Elsewhere, the Cannondale SuperSix Leichtbau, a lightweight limited edition version of the popular bike, was on show at the Campagnolo stand (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 6 of 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nrw13_0iyrejs100

Literally translated, it means "lightweight construction" (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 7 of 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BOn6W_0iyrejs100

It was given a pretty lightweight spec, too, including this saddle from Tune (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 8 of 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vAXsQ_0iyrejs100

Something that'll be somewhat heavier: The prototype Ribble Ultra SLe - an electric version of the brand's aero-at-all-costs race bike (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 9 of 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tbjaf_0iyrejs100

It might be a prototype, but it looks like it's almost ready to go, with a Mahle Ebikemotion kit fitted (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 10 of 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=347IPn_0iyrejs100

Wilier had a new bike too - this one is ready to go, and will soon launch as the Gran Turismo (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 11 of 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Foe4l_0iyrejs100

Using this elastomer, it cushions vibrations from the rear wheel. Top-spec models will get a 3D printed elastomer that can be tuned to the rider's weight (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 12 of 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NHbS3_0iyrejs100

We took time to speak to Sarto, whose history in cycling has been making bikes for other brands such as Condor. The model has changed though, and now they make fully custom carbon fibre bikes for each customer (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 13 of 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QC0HA_0iyrejs100

The way the carbon in this bike catches the light was a nice touch (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 14 of 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35aOOi_0iyrejs100

This is another of Sarto's bikes, complete with Leightweight wheels (Image credit: Peter Stuart)
Image 15 of 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h6xf2_0iyrejs100

Recognise these? They're the air deflectors that Bianchi claim make the bike faster. However, they're not UCI legal, so newly-signed Arkea Samsic won't be allowed to use them (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 16 of 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xome0_0iyrejs100

...and this is how they are removed (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 17 of 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P7in3_0iyrejs100

Speaking of UCI-illegal, Cadex, premium carbon fibre brand tied to Giant, make this wild triathlon bike (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 18 of 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kvIjX_0iyrejs100

These wheels are legal, but they're no less unusual (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 19 of 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O0Jb2_0iyrejs100

Here's the bike from the front... We're told the Giant Trinity is actually faster, assuming you can hold your position, but this bike is also designed to leave the rider fresher for the run that follows in triathlon (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 20 of 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WDJ76_0iyrejs100

British brand Reap was on show with its new aero bike, the Vekta, now with disc brakes. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Dangerholm has a road bike

Dangerholm, is a Swedish bike designer who has made a name for himself in the past few years with super lightweight mountain bike builds and crazy gravel bikes. He's working on a road bike next - the new Scott Foil - and it's already a work of art.

Image 1 of 13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LscP3_0iyrejs100

Using the new Scott Foil as the base, not much has remained standard (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 2 of 13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42d6KW_0iyrejs100

You may recognise the chainset from a gallery we published a few weeks ago... (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 3 of 13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P6JdB_0iyrejs100

It's from Sturdy Cycles, and it's 3d printed from titanium (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 4 of 13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L4m89_0iyrejs100

Here's the inside edge of the 3d printed chainring (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 5 of 13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RPUW9_0iyrejs100

The bike was covered in hand-written design notes (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 6 of 13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZDp0D_0iyrejs100

This will be the bike's final colour (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 7 of 13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Mv5I_0iyrejs100

It's called 'liquid gold', but it's predominantly green (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 8 of 13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2krLwL_0iyrejs100

Decisions, decisions (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 9 of 13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3suUti_0iyrejs100

The bike is still a work in progress, and a few spec decisions are yet to be made. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 10 of 13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WovyS_0iyrejs100

(Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 11 of 13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jEY0G_0iyrejs100

Sorry SRAM, you're about to get replaced (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 12 of 13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32QolJ_0iyrejs100

The wheels are five-spoke wheels from Bike Ahead Composites (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 13 of 13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jjom4_0iyrejs100

Kogel supplies the bearings (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Dangerholm had a second bike on show, the Contessa Addict Gravel, with some equally interesting touches.

Image 1 of 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d5b10_0iyrejs100

The Contessa Addict Gravel, with Dangerholm himself behind in some fetching trousers (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 2 of 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TSrys_0iyrejs100

Pi Rope hubs, laced with textile spokes (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 3 of 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DoL7B_0iyrejs100

Thru Axles have Pernilla - his partner's name - engraved into the ends (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 4 of 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ZZ1K_0iyrejs100

The pink catches the light and shimmers to gold (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 5 of 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GoYq7_0iyrejs100

Trickstuff provides the C22 brakes (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 6 of 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EZFtA_0iyrejs100

A colour-matched CeramicSpeed cage (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 7 of 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34uGkn_0iyrejs100

The Shimano pedals are given titanium axles with CeramicSpeed bearings (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Shoes, sunglasses and more

Bikes aren't the only thing on show though. There are plenty of accessories on offer, including custom shoe painting and rainbow stripes on World Champions' sunglasses. Here's the best of what we found:

Image 1 of 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bRkKK_0iyrejs100

We're a big fan of custom shoes here at Cyclingnews... here are a few of our favourite designs from the show (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 2 of 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AD5Fh_0iyrejs100

(Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 3 of 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nn5yz_0iyrejs100

(Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 4 of 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o98Ep_0iyrejs100

(Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 5 of 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NAclD_0iyrejs100

(Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 6 of 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23b4aW_0iyrejs100

Q36.5 made headlines today with the launch of a new pro team. Those riders will use kit which includes these additions to the inner face at key impact points (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 7 of 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbEPk_0iyrejs100

It is a toughened material that adds no weight, yet is said to reduce abrasion to the skin by 500% (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 8 of 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xscOO_0iyrejs100

Kask was on hand with its new Sintesi helmet (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 9 of 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c32C0_0iyrejs100

...it's an affordable road, gravel and commuting helmet with its WG11 impact protection (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 10 of 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u5nq7_0iyrejs100

Like it or not, denim bib shorts are now a thing (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 11 of 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vcm6f_0iyrejs100

They're courtesy of Rosti, and they even have a pocket on the bum (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 12 of 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RWeVb_0iyrejs100

Is this the world's first gravel specific indoor smart bike? No, it's just easier to adjust saddle height quickly (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 13 of 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nd2Lz_0iyrejs100

Koo, connected to KASK, were on hand with a load of sunglasses in cool colourways... here's our pick of the best (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 14 of 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27RXrB_0iyrejs100

(Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 15 of 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VFXXx_0iyrejs100

(Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 16 of 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OT3Ss_0iyrejs100

(Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 17 of 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iBPk0_0iyrejs100

Prescription glasses are available too (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 18 of 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RzoQo_0iyrejs100

It's 2022... No tech gallery would be complete without a Palace collaboration (Image credit: Peter Stuart)
Image 19 of 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dNT3I_0iyrejs100

These POC helmets were used by EF Education EasyPost, and were designed by the renowned skate brand (Image credit: Peter Stuart)
Image 20 of 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WntXT_0iyrejs100

The entrance to the show walked you past a wall of the entire WorldTour peloton's jersey collection (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Pro tech

To go back to the start of this article, one of the key things about Rouleur Live is how integrated it is with professional cyclists past and present, and that extends into the tech too. This is a great opportunity for brands to show off their fancy winners-edition bikes, and there was everything from Filippo Ganna's €75k Hour Record bike to Annemiek Van Vleuten's yellow Tour de France Femmes winning Canyon Aeroad. Although if you recall, she didn't really use it much .

Image 1 of 28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WMvIJ_0iyrejs100

Vincenzo Nibali, now retired, rode this special edition Wilier Zero SLR for his final race (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 2 of 28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cfd5P_0iyrejs100

Each star represents each day he spent in yellow at the Tour de France (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 3 of 28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QT12i_0iyrejs100

The same applies to his days in red at the Vuelta a Espana and pink at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 4 of 28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nk9GN_0iyrejs100

Known as the 'Shark of Messina', Nibali's shark logo lives on the top tube (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 5 of 28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vemup_0iyrejs100

This golden Vision TT bar is another highlight of the show (Image credit: Peter Stuart)
Image 6 of 28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29dSYi_0iyrejs100

It's signed for by non other than Primoz Roglic himself (Image credit: Peter Stuart)
Image 7 of 28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZZGxF_0iyrejs100

A Team Amani bike, still covered in mud from its last race, was also on show (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 8 of 28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D7O2C_0iyrejs100

Tobias Foss, the surprise World Time Trial champion, won aboard this Cervelo P5 (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 9 of 28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aOLVp_0iyrejs100

Complete with Norwegian flag adorning the fork (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 10 of 28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C8ts7_0iyrejs100

One of our favourite bikes from the show - the Canyon Aeroad used on Annemiek Van Vleuten's victorious day in the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 11 of 28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DRAzB_0iyrejs100

It still bears her race number (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 12 of 28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ru0F_0iyrejs100

The bike had been given various yellow touches to match the frame (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 13 of 28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N7NPR_0iyrejs100

Including a golden chain (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 14 of 28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WMc1g_0iyrejs100

Straight outta BWR, Peter Stetina's Canyon Grizl was still wearing the mud from the race (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 15 of 28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vpSZb_0iyrejs100

A beer bottle from the race's after-party was fitted into the bottle cage (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 16 of 28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ft0nc_0iyrejs100

And the race number remains on the bars (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 17 of 28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31byks_0iyrejs100

This white BMC, complete with Fabian Cancellara's white Schwalbe tyres, was another highlight (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 18 of 28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UMQ0H_0iyrejs100

Nathan Haas' stunning Colnago was another highlight from the show (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 19 of 28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TFDKK_0iyrejs100

Tom Pidcock's Pinarello Crossista was also on show, last ridden during his winning ride at the World Championships (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 20 of 28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kUYX5_0iyrejs100

His tyres are limited team edition Challenge Grifos (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 21 of 28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RNkvp_0iyrejs100

Perhaps the most interesting bike on show was Filippo Ganna's Pinarello Bolide HR (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 22 of 28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HUgip_0iyrejs100

The very bike that he rode last month in breaking the World Hour Record (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 23 of 28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aw2lx_0iyrejs100

It's hard to comprehend the size of this chainring, which has 64 teeth (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 24 of 28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EXgm2_0iyrejs100

The bike is worth €75,000, and this handlebar makes up around €17,000 of that (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 25 of 28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F14af_0iyrejs100

Wheels were brand new for the event (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 26 of 28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yuMyX_0iyrejs100

They are Track Special wheels from Princeton Carbonworks (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 27 of 28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QJAEp_0iyrejs100

"Top Ganna" - Ganna's nickname (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 28 of 28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ygar_0iyrejs100

(Image credit: Josh Croxton)

