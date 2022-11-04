ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 4

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

If You See Purple Paint On A Tree In New York State Leave Immediately

You might be out taking a stroll or even looking for a good place to hunt. But, if you see purple paint on a tree in New York, you should leave the property immediately. Oftentimes, our curiosity may get the best of us while we're out walking. We might see a nice forested area that looks peaceful and calls on us to explore. If you follow your urges and end up in a wooded area, take a look around that the trees surrounding you. If you see purple paint on any of them, that's your cue to leave.
Thrillist

This City Has Been Named the Best Place to Live in New York State

Contrary to common opinion, the Big Apple isn't the best place to live in New York state. According to US News and World Report's latest ranking of best places to live in the US, one of the world's favorite concrete jungles only came up fifth on the New York list. The state's winner is Albany, which was officially named the best city to live in New York. On a nationwide scale, the New York capital gained the 21st spot, while it is Huntsville, Alabama that brings home the gold medal.
ALBANY, NY
Cadrene Heslop

$976 For New York Low And Middle Income Families

It is getting colder. New York wants to help low, and middle-income families keep the heat on during the winter. The state will provide $976 to eligible citizens. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) provides relief money for energy expenses. This recent initiative will give funds for heating bills of up to $976 to households. (source)
The Independent

Three New Yorkers killed by fentanyl-laced cocaine ordered from delivery service

Three people in New York City died last year after ordering cocaine from a delivery service with the substance being revealed to have included fentanyl. Ross Mtangi, a 40-year-old Credit Suisse Group AG trading executive, was found dead in March 2021 at a hotel a day after checking in. Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP lawyer Julia Ghahramani, 26, used the same drug delivery service on the same day as Mr Mtangi. She died in the East Village after using the drug. Amanda Scher, 38, a social worker, died in her Greenwich Village apartment after using the service....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Travel Maven

Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned New York Theme Park

There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after it shuts its doors. In Upstate New York, you'll find what was once a popular entertainment destination that now sits decaying in the middle of the Adirondack Forest. Keep reading to learn more.
Q 105.7

Abandoned Upstate NY Mansion! Can You Believe This Was Left In the Garage?

Abandoned properties don't always appear to be abandoned, until you take a closer look. This particular home in Upstate New York would give you the impression that people live but but maybe they are on a vacation. A long vacation. As you will see however, nobody had been here in years. As a matter of fact it looked like the owners left abruptly and left everything behind. Including a stunning discovery sitting in the garage.
Daily Mail

Fake heiress Anna 'Delvey' Sorokin spotted at window of NYC apartment - where she will spend 24 hours a day under ICE detention - after convincing judge to free her before she's deported

Fake heiress Anna Sorokin was pictured at her apartment in the East Village neighborhood in Manhattan on Sunday, shortly after she gave an interview to the New York Times in which she told readers to 'ask the government' how she could afford the rent. Sorokin, 29, managed to convince a...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily Mail

'It's a powder keg': Migrants will be sent to EVERY borough of NYC with Queens housing the most - up to 32% - even though president says there are 'not enough resources' for the 4,782 migrants

Nearly 15,000 migrants in New York City will be distributed across its five boroughs, with Queens housing the most despite its borough president saying it does not have enough resources to do so. Queens will house 4,782 of the 14,777 migrants, or 32 percent, according to the Department of Homeless...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Salon

Trump spent the night raging on Truth Social after judge ordered monitor to oversee his company

Former President Donald Trump lashed out on Truth Social after a judge agreed to appoint an independent monitor to oversee the Trump Organization. Prosecutors in New York Attorney General Letitia James' office warned last month that the Trump Organization may try to avoid accountability by transferring financial assets out of state, noting that the company formed a "Trump Organization II" in Delaware on the same day that she filed a $250 million fraud lawsuit.
IOWA STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Crisis: Nursing Homes Permanently Closing Throughout the United States

Financial issues facing the nursing home industry have effectuated a national crisis. Pleas to Congress have been largely ineffective. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:American Health Care Association, Modern Healthcare, Google.com, and KeloLand.com.
Lite 98.7

19 Upstate New York Farms To Buy Fresh Local Turkeys For Thanksgiving

Looking for fresh turkey for Thanksgiving? Look no further than these 19 recommended Upstate New York farms. These farms listed are taking orders for Thanksgiving 2022. Thanksgiving 2022 falls on Thursday, November 24th. Are you ready yet?. Why You Should Buy a Fresh Turkey for Thanksgiving?. Cooking the perfect turkey...
Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

Marcy, NY
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy