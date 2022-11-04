Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams, No. 2 Ohio State overcomes sluggish start, downs Northwestern 21-7The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams battles slow start, weather conditions to lead No. 2 Ohio State to win SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Playing with instincts’: Stroud flashes legs in No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
fox32chicago.com
$1M lottery ticket sold in Chicago suburb • apartment opens in Aurora mall • 5 women steal $9.5K from Khol's
CHICAGO - A liquor store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for last Sunday's midday drawing; developers have taken a big chunk of the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora and turned it into a massive new residential complex; and five women from out of state stole nearly $10,000 worth of merchandise from the Khol's store in Woodridge. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Oak Park, IL
Oak Park, IL is a melting pot of culture reflected in its cuisine. Use this list when you visit to make sure you try Oak Park’s best Brazilian, Italian, Serbian, Mediterranean, Chicago Italian, Japanese, Latino, Mayan, American, Mexican and more. This writer looked at websites, articles, and reviews to find you the 15 best restaurants in Oak Park! We hope you enjoy!
Student walkout planned at Jones College Prep over school’s response to suspected Nazi costume
CHICAGO — Students at Jones College Prep in Chicago’s South Loop, dissatisfied with the school’s response to a student who appeared to wear a Nazi soldier uniform on Halloween, are planning a walkout next week. The walkout, planned for next Monday afternoon, seeks to address “the way administration ‘handles’ racial & ethnic discrimination at Jones,” […]
3 brothers shot, 2 critically, in drive-by on South Side
CHICAGO — Three brothers — two of which are teens — were injured in a drive-by shooting in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood. According to police, the victims were standing outside of a residence in the 7600 block of South Wolcott Avenue around 2 p.m. Sunday when an occupant in a vehicle fired shots, hitting […]
blockclubchicago.org
Alpha Kappa Alpha Chapter Celebrates Centennial, Full Ownership Of Its Woodlawn Community Center This Month
WOODLAWN — The local graduate chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority will honor its 100th anniversary and the early payment of its community center’s mortgage with several events over the coming weeks. The Theta Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. was founded Nov. 5, 1922....
East Garfield Park drive-by shooting victim Pierre Riley dies, family says
One of the victims of the Halloween night drive-by shooting in East Garfield Park that initially injured 14 has died, his family said.
Best Seafood in Illinois is Next to Famous Blues Brothers Bridge?
Almost everyone who's lived in Illinois for any period of time knows where the bridge is from the famous jump scene in The Blues Brothers movie. Did you know there's also what many consider to be the best seafood in Illinois (and maybe even the entire Midwest) located right next to it?
Multiple injured in Archer Heights shooting during birthday party: Chicago police
CPD said the incident was gang-related.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police look for missing 14-year-old Dareon Young
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy last seen in South Shore. Dareon Young was last seen on Saturday on South Essex near East 76th. He was wearing a light gray hoodie and blue jeans. He is described as Black, 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, with...
Strong winds knock down trees all over Chicago area, leaving thousands without power
CHICAGO - Thousands of Chicago-area residents were without power on Saturday as a strong storm barreled through. The wind gusts were up to 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service. ComEd said that as of about 4 p.m., there were 1,354 outages affecting 28,535 customers. There were trees down...
Chicago's 'Donut King' celebrating 50 years in business at Old Fashioned Donuts in Roseland
Chicago's 84-year-old "Donut King" starts at 6 a.m., working 12 hours days, six days a week.
Norma Jean Sanders Free Clinic Reopens for Friday Drop-ins and Appointments at Kenwood United Church of Christ
After closing this past June, the Norma Jean Sanders Free Clinic in Kenwood reopened Friday, Nov. 4, with new clinician Dr. Andre Dejean in attendance. Dr. Dejean received his M.D. at the University of Illinois College of Medicine, did residencies at Christ Hospital and Advocate Illinois Medical Center and is board certified in Family Medicine.
fox32chicago.com
Road closures in effect for Chicago's annual Hot Chocolate Run
CHICAGO - Street closures downtown Chicago have begun for this weekend's annual Hot Chocolate Run. The event is set for Saturday with a start and finish in Grant Park. Balbo Drive from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive and Columbus from Roosevelt Road to Ida B. Wells Drive are now closed through Saturday evening.
12-year-old South Side boy safely located
CHICAGO — Family and police were looking for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen Thursday after school. As of Thursday night, he was safely located.
Chicago magazine
The Chicago Legacy of Billy Caldwell
Some historical figures are better known by their nicknames than the names they were given at birth: Buffalo Bill, Billy the Kid, Calamity Jane. As a result of those folkloric appellations, their reputations exist in that gray area between reality and myth. In Chicago, we have the Sauganash, née Billy Caldwell. Caldwell’s real name adorns a golf course and a forest preserve, but his nickname belongs to a Northwest Side neighborhood.
vfpress.news
Broadview Couple Seeking To Bring Bar And Grill Venue To Maywood
A conceptual rendering of the proposed Exclusive Bar & Grill, a proposed establishment looking to locate on the 400 block of South 5th Avenue in Maywood. | Exclusive Bar & Grill. Thursday, November 3, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews || Updated: 11/4/22. During a meeting on Nov. 1,...
hypebeast.com
Supreme's Chicago Store Is Opening This Month
Rumors of Supreme opening a Chicago store began to swirl earlier this year, and now they’ve been confirmed: Supreme Chicago will be throwing its doors open for the first time this month. Photos of wheatpasted posters in Chicago advertising the store’s opening began to swirl on Twitter earlier this weekend, and Supreme confirmed the news earlier today with a post to their Instagram Stories that provided a sign-up link for shopping the store on opening day.
Brawl breaks out at political ward meeting in Berwyn
Leja did not immediately respond to WGN's messages seeking comment.
Provocateur artist pastes ‘White Only’ signs around Hyde Park advertising gallery, alarming some residents
Jarring flyers bearing the words “White Only,” a noose and a QR code are advertising Chicago artist Hyero Veney’s upcoming "Yts Only" Bucktown art show, and are not postings by white supremacists. In an interview and on the exhibition’s website, Hyero, a 23-year-old Black artist who goes...
Chicago principal suspended over goose-stepping student
A Chicago high school principal has been suspended after a student in a German military uniform goose-stepped during a Halloween costume event.
Comments / 0