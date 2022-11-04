ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park, IL

fox32chicago.com

$1M lottery ticket sold in Chicago suburb • apartment opens in Aurora mall • 5 women steal $9.5K from Khol's

CHICAGO - A liquor store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for last Sunday's midday drawing; developers have taken a big chunk of the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora and turned it into a massive new residential complex; and five women from out of state stole nearly $10,000 worth of merchandise from the Khol's store in Woodridge. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
AURORA, IL
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Oak Park, IL

Oak Park, IL is a melting pot of culture reflected in its cuisine. Use this list when you visit to make sure you try Oak Park’s best Brazilian, Italian, Serbian, Mediterranean, Chicago Italian, Japanese, Latino, Mayan, American, Mexican and more. This writer looked at websites, articles, and reviews to find you the 15 best restaurants in Oak Park! We hope you enjoy!
OAK PARK, IL
WGN News

Student walkout planned at Jones College Prep over school’s response to suspected Nazi costume

CHICAGO — Students at Jones College Prep in Chicago’s South Loop, dissatisfied with the school’s response to a student who appeared to wear a Nazi soldier uniform on Halloween, are planning a walkout next week. The walkout, planned for next Monday afternoon, seeks to address “the way administration ‘handles’ racial & ethnic discrimination at Jones,” […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

3 brothers shot, 2 critically, in drive-by on South Side

CHICAGO — Three brothers — two of which are teens — were injured in a drive-by shooting in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood. According to police, the victims were standing outside of a residence in the 7600 block of South Wolcott Avenue around 2 p.m. Sunday when an occupant in a vehicle fired shots, hitting […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police look for missing 14-year-old Dareon Young

CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy last seen in South Shore. Dareon Young was last seen on Saturday on South Essex near East 76th. He was wearing a light gray hoodie and blue jeans. He is described as Black, 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, with...
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Norma Jean Sanders Free Clinic Reopens for Friday Drop-ins and Appointments at Kenwood United Church of Christ

After closing this past June, the Norma Jean Sanders Free Clinic in Kenwood reopened Friday, Nov. 4, with new clinician Dr. Andre Dejean in attendance. Dr. Dejean received his M.D. at the University of Illinois College of Medicine, did residencies at Christ Hospital and Advocate Illinois Medical Center and is board certified in Family Medicine.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Road closures in effect for Chicago's annual Hot Chocolate Run

CHICAGO - Street closures downtown Chicago have begun for this weekend's annual Hot Chocolate Run. The event is set for Saturday with a start and finish in Grant Park. Balbo Drive from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive and Columbus from Roosevelt Road to Ida B. Wells Drive are now closed through Saturday evening.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago magazine

The Chicago Legacy of Billy Caldwell

Some historical figures are better known by their nicknames than the names they were given at birth: Buffalo Bill, Billy the Kid, Calamity Jane. As a result of those folkloric appellations, their reputations exist in that gray area between reality and myth. In Chicago, we have the Sauganash, née Billy Caldwell. Caldwell’s real name adorns a golf course and a forest preserve, but his nickname belongs to a Northwest Side neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Broadview Couple Seeking To Bring Bar And Grill Venue To Maywood

A conceptual rendering of the proposed Exclusive Bar & Grill, a proposed establishment looking to locate on the 400 block of South 5th Avenue in Maywood. | Exclusive Bar & Grill. Thursday, November 3, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews || Updated: 11/4/22. During a meeting on Nov. 1,...
MAYWOOD, IL
hypebeast.com

Supreme's Chicago Store Is Opening This Month

Rumors of Supreme opening a Chicago store began to swirl earlier this year, and now they’ve been confirmed: Supreme Chicago will be throwing its doors open for the first time this month. Photos of wheatpasted posters in Chicago advertising the store’s opening began to swirl on Twitter earlier this weekend, and Supreme confirmed the news earlier today with a post to their Instagram Stories that provided a sign-up link for shopping the store on opening day.
CHICAGO, IL

