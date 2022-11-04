ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napoleonville, LA

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Napoleonville man pleads guilty to attempted murder, cruelty to juveniles

A Napoleonville man pled guilty to four counts of second-degree murder and two counts of cruelty to juveniles. According to a 23rd Judicial District Attorney news release, 34-year-old Derrick Haughton pled guilty to the charges Nov. 2 in the district court which includes Assumption, Ascension, and St. James parishes. Assumption...
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
West Side Journal

Campbell found guilty in murder at Raxx Bar

A 12-member jury unanimously found Ronald Dwayne Campbell guilty of second degree murder today in the shooting of Trey Allen, 21, outside the Raxx Bar in Erwinville, according to District Attorney Tony Clayton. Clayton was lead prosecuting attorney in the trial in the Eighteenth Judicial District Court in Port Allen....
ERWINVILLE, LA
WAFB

EBRSO: 6 armed robbery suspects arrested

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of six armed robbery suspects. According to authorities, the suspects are Devante Fisher, 30, Jamorieon Mckeel, 18, Ashton Green, 22, and three unnamed juveniles. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said the arrests came after...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Deputies arrest 2 adults, 5 teenagers after fight inside Napoleonville home

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A fight in Napoleonville Tuesday resulted in injuries and the arrest of seven people. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said the fight took place in a home in the 400 block of Philosopher Street on Tuesday, Nov. 1. According to investigators, two male suspects forced their way into the home and began fighting.
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

3 men, 3 teens, arrested in Baton Rouge after large armed robbery investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Six people, including three teenagers, were arrested by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office after a massive armed robbery investigation. The sheriff’s office says its Armed Robbery and Burglary detectives investigated a rumor that six suspects were armed with AR-15 style rifles and targeting Hispanic victims to rob them outside of their residence at gun point.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Two adults, five juveniles arrested in Assumption Parish fight: Sheriff

Assumption Parish deputies arrested two adults and five juveniles in connection with a fight in Napoleonville. According to a news release, deputies responded to the location in the 400 block of Philosopher Street Nov. 1 while the fight was in progress. Some individuals involved received minor injuries and were treated...
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

One hurt in shooting on North St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning. Officers were able to determine that the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on North St. BRPD said the victim reported their gunshot injury to a local hospital around...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with June 6 Shooting Death and Drug Charges

Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with June 6 Shooting Death and Drug Charges. On November 3, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Khalil Henderson, 19 for the alleged shooting death of Terran Fobb, 17 that occurred on June 6, 2022, in the 3000 block of Oswego St. Upon Henderson’s arrest, law enforcement reportedly confiscated a large amount of illegal narcotics. (372 grams of Meth, 2 ½ pounds of marijuana, 12 grams of psilocybin, a handgun, and an undisclosed amount of money)
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

Brothers Charged with Contractor Fraud in Lafourche Parish

Sheriff Craig Webre announced two brothers have been charged with contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish. Clarke Lee, 44, of Breaux Bridge and Harris Lee Jr., 38, of Opelousas both face charges following an investigation. In August and September of 2022, detectives met with two Lafourche Parish residents who had hired...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA

