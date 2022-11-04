Read full article on original website
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Napoleonville man pleads guilty to attempted murder, cruelty to juveniles
A Napoleonville man pled guilty to four counts of second-degree murder and two counts of cruelty to juveniles. According to a 23rd Judicial District Attorney news release, 34-year-old Derrick Haughton pled guilty to the charges Nov. 2 in the district court which includes Assumption, Ascension, and St. James parishes. Assumption...
West Side Journal
Campbell found guilty in murder at Raxx Bar
A 12-member jury unanimously found Ronald Dwayne Campbell guilty of second degree murder today in the shooting of Trey Allen, 21, outside the Raxx Bar in Erwinville, according to District Attorney Tony Clayton. Clayton was lead prosecuting attorney in the trial in the Eighteenth Judicial District Court in Port Allen....
EBRSO: 6 armed robbery suspects arrested
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of six armed robbery suspects. According to authorities, the suspects are Devante Fisher, 30, Jamorieon Mckeel, 18, Ashton Green, 22, and three unnamed juveniles. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said the arrests came after...
theadvocate.com
After manhunt with dogs, helicopter, deputies arrest 6 accused of armed robberies
A multi-agency manhunt for a group believed to be behind a string of armed robberies targeting Hispanic families in the Baton Rouge area ended Friday with the arrest of six people — including three teens — in a residential neighborhood off South Harrells Ferry Road, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Saturday.
brproud.com
Deputies arrest 2 adults, 5 teenagers after fight inside Napoleonville home
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A fight in Napoleonville Tuesday resulted in injuries and the arrest of seven people. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said the fight took place in a home in the 400 block of Philosopher Street on Tuesday, Nov. 1. According to investigators, two male suspects forced their way into the home and began fighting.
brproud.com
3 men, 3 teens, arrested in Baton Rouge after large armed robbery investigation
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Six people, including three teenagers, were arrested by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office after a massive armed robbery investigation. The sheriff’s office says its Armed Robbery and Burglary detectives investigated a rumor that six suspects were armed with AR-15 style rifles and targeting Hispanic victims to rob them outside of their residence at gun point.
brproud.com
Convicted felon arrested in Baton Rouge after fentanyl, gun, marijuana and more seized during traffic stop
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Members of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop last week in the 11000 block of N Harrells Ferry Rd. A Dodge Avenger driven by Jimmy Veal, 32, of Baton Rouge, was stopped due to alleged traffic violations. As Veal...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Two adults, five juveniles arrested in Assumption Parish fight: Sheriff
Assumption Parish deputies arrested two adults and five juveniles in connection with a fight in Napoleonville. According to a news release, deputies responded to the location in the 400 block of Philosopher Street Nov. 1 while the fight was in progress. Some individuals involved received minor injuries and were treated...
wbrz.com
Man accused of breaking into Target security cages, stealing more than $1,500 in tools, other goods
BATON ROUGE - A man was booked into jail Friday after allegedly breaking into security cages and stealing more than $1,500 worth of tools and other goods from Target earlier this year. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said Jacob Barnaba, 26, was arrested after stealing from the Target...
Terrebonne Sheriffs capture homicide suspect
Terrebonne Parish Sheriffs announced the arrest of a man wanted for a September 26, 2022, homicide, in the 200 block of Willowdale Drive. Brandt Bennett, 18, was taken into custody in connection with the investigation.
theadvocate.com
Previous abuse reports can't be cited at trial of man accused in girlfriend's beating death
Four years before Angel Denise Malik’s naked and battered body was found near a wooded creek in north Baton Rouge, police investigated complaints that her boyfriend, Andre Thomas, kidnapped her and beat her into unconsciousness. Thomas was subsequently convicted on charges tied to the May 2013 abduction, but a...
Chalmette traffic stop lands Harvey man in prison on several drug and weapon charges
Deputies say Williams struck a St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office unit while refusing to stop.
brproud.com
One hurt in shooting on North St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning. Officers were able to determine that the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on North St. BRPD said the victim reported their gunshot injury to a local hospital around...
Surge in shootings Saturday in New Orleans
Six shootings from Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning have NOPD searching for suspects amid another violent surge. A 14-year-old boy was shot shortly after noon Saturday in Algiers.
wbrz.com
Six arrested, including teens, after massive search for armed robbery suspects off South Harrells Ferry Road Friday night
BATON ROUGE - A Friday night manhunt led to the arrests of six suspected armed robbers who detectives believe have been targeting Hispanic communities in the capital area for months. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said they were searching for six people, including four teens and two adults,...
wbrz.com
Woman allegedly fired shots at group of people from hotel balcony Friday
BATON ROUGE - A woman claims she thought she was in danger when she shot at a group of people from the second floor of a hotel Friday. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened at the OYO Hotel on Gwenadale Avenue, a recent hotbed for violent crime in the capital area.
Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with June 6 Shooting Death and Drug Charges
Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with June 6 Shooting Death and Drug Charges. On November 3, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Khalil Henderson, 19 for the alleged shooting death of Terran Fobb, 17 that occurred on June 6, 2022, in the 3000 block of Oswego St. Upon Henderson’s arrest, law enforcement reportedly confiscated a large amount of illegal narcotics. (372 grams of Meth, 2 ½ pounds of marijuana, 12 grams of psilocybin, a handgun, and an undisclosed amount of money)
houmatimes.com
Brothers Charged with Contractor Fraud in Lafourche Parish
Sheriff Craig Webre announced two brothers have been charged with contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish. Clarke Lee, 44, of Breaux Bridge and Harris Lee Jr., 38, of Opelousas both face charges following an investigation. In August and September of 2022, detectives met with two Lafourche Parish residents who had hired...
theadvocate.com
Man arrested in June mid-day shooting that killed 17-year-old, Baton Rouge Police say
Authorities confiscated a large amount of drugs from a man after he was arrested for a shooting that killed 17-year-old Terran Fobb on Oswego Street in June, Baton Rouge police said. Khalil Henderson, 19, was booked Thursday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree...
NOLA.com
New Orleans man convicted of revenge killing sentenced to life in prison
An Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge on Friday sentenced Christopher Alexander to life in prison for killing 29-year-old Idrick Brister in 2018 in what was described as a jealous rage. “You acted out of jealously, rage and anger,” Artina Ellsworth, Brister’s sister, wrote in a letter that was read...
