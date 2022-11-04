ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Sporting News

Alabama coach Nick Saban on loss to LSU: 'I'm responsible for all this stuff'

Alabama lost its second game of the season to No. 10 LSU in Tiger Stadium on Saturday. The 32-31 overtime loss to Brian Kelly and Co. marks the first time since the 2010 season that Nick Saban's Crimson Tide team has lost multiple games before the Iron Bowl. The first of those losses came in Week 7 in a 52-49 defeat at No. 6 Tennessee.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
TheDailyBeast

Grandpa Falls to His Death in Skydiving Accident at Tennessee Football Game

Tragedy struck in front of hundreds of shocked onlookers at a Tennessee high school football game on Friday when Richard Sheffield, 55, fell from the sky and to his death during a brutal skydiving accident. Sheffield was due for a stunt landing with his skydiving troupe JumpTN at Washington County’s annual Musket Bowl—a game between rival teams from David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools—but instead crashed into an area behind the stadium. Sheffield was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the accident. “One thing Dad loved the most was going fast, and that’s how he went out,” Sheffield’s son, Stacey, wrote on Facebook, describing his late father as a true country man and the glue to their family. “People look at what we do and say it’s crazy, and well, maybe it is, but Dad lived a full life, and he taught us to do the same. He made an impact on everyone he met.”Read it at NBC News
TENNESSEE STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything Nick Saban said following Alabama's 32-31 loss to LSU

Saturday night in Death Valley the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide suffered a disappointing overtime loss to the No. 10 LSU Tigers 32-31. Alabama is now on the outside looking in at a possible bid to both the SEC Championship and the College Football Playoff. Alabama would have to win out and chaos, as we have never seen before, would have to take place in order for the Tide to have any title hopes.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: ESPN's Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

Week 10 of the 2022 college football regular season is officially in the books. It was a pretty wild Saturday, highlighted by LSU's massive win over Alabama in Death Valley. Following the eventful weekend of games, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its new top 25 rankings heading into Monday.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Tennessee Fan Making Headlines For What He Did On College GameDay

During the first hour of this Saturday's episode of "College GameDay," a Tennessee fan decided to chug mustard in front of ESPN's camera crew. Mustard has somewhat become Tennessee's favorite condiment over the past two years. Back in 2021, a Tennessee fan threw a bottle of French's Mustard onto the field at Neyland Stadium.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

SEC Quarterback Not Traveling With His Team This Weekend

Auburn will not have quarterback T.J. Finley at its disposal when it faces Mississippi State this Saturday night. It was reported this Friday by On3 that Finley didn't travel with the rest of the team to Starkville, Mississippi. According to AL.com, Finley's absence from this road trip for Auburn is...
AUBURN, AL

