Couple of Razorbacks Land in Jail After Loss to Liberty
For a position group that really can't afford to drop any more this could be bad news.
Tennessee Vols player makes admission after loss to Georgia that won’t be all that surprising
There was a lot of talk this week about the atmosphere that the Tennessee Vols would face in Sanford Stadium against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday. Numerous former Vols — including former UT quarterbacks Erik Ainge and Josh Dobbs — talked this week about Sanford Stadium not being an intimidating atmosphere.
Kirk Herbstreit releases new top six after wild college football weekend
Week 10 of the college football season was as crazy as we’ve seen in 2022. Based on the first set of College Football Playoff rankings, No. 1 Tennessee was routed by No. 3 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State struggled in a windstorm at lowly Northwestern, and No. 4 Clemson was eviscerated at Notre Dame.
CFB World Debates Whether Tennessee-Georgia Call Should Have Been a Safety
The Volunteers narrowly avoided giving up a free two points early in the heavyweight SEC matchup.
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
Alabama coach Nick Saban on loss to LSU: 'I'm responsible for all this stuff'
Alabama lost its second game of the season to No. 10 LSU in Tiger Stadium on Saturday. The 32-31 overtime loss to Brian Kelly and Co. marks the first time since the 2010 season that Nick Saban's Crimson Tide team has lost multiple games before the Iron Bowl. The first of those losses came in Week 7 in a 52-49 defeat at No. 6 Tennessee.
Grandpa Falls to His Death in Skydiving Accident at Tennessee Football Game
Tragedy struck in front of hundreds of shocked onlookers at a Tennessee high school football game on Friday when Richard Sheffield, 55, fell from the sky and to his death during a brutal skydiving accident. Sheffield was due for a stunt landing with his skydiving troupe JumpTN at Washington County’s annual Musket Bowl—a game between rival teams from David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools—but instead crashed into an area behind the stadium. Sheffield was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the accident. “One thing Dad loved the most was going fast, and that’s how he went out,” Sheffield’s son, Stacey, wrote on Facebook, describing his late father as a true country man and the glue to their family. “People look at what we do and say it’s crazy, and well, maybe it is, but Dad lived a full life, and he taught us to do the same. He made an impact on everyone he met.”Read it at NBC News
Everything Nick Saban said following Alabama's 32-31 loss to LSU
Saturday night in Death Valley the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide suffered a disappointing overtime loss to the No. 10 LSU Tigers 32-31. Alabama is now on the outside looking in at a possible bid to both the SEC Championship and the College Football Playoff. Alabama would have to win out and chaos, as we have never seen before, would have to take place in order for the Tide to have any title hopes.
Dabo Swinney Reacts Bluntly to Clemson’s Loss at Notre Dame
The Tigers head coach addressed what went wrong on Saturday night in South Bend.
Lane Kiffin calls out ‘rat poison’ after being listed No. 1 in poll
Lane Kiffin has Ole Miss at 8-1 this season and is on high alert for “rat poison.”. A Twitter account called “Big Game Boomer” on Friday shared its list of the top 25 most likable and least likable coaches in college football. They named Kiffin the No. 1 most likable coach in the sport.
Stetson Bennett Sends Clear Message After Georgia Beats Tennessee
Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs put the college football world on notice with Saturday's win over No. 1 Tennessee. Following the 27-13 victory, Bennett was asked if he thought the Dawgs came in with a chip on their shoulder:. “Yeah, yeah I do,” he said. “We felt like we...
Georgia’s Kirby Smart Unleashes Profanity-Laced Rant Ahead of Tennessee Game in Reported Leaked Audio
Kirby Smart isn’t in a playful mood, and his team surely knows that. In a video going viral this weekend, you can hear what sounds like Kirby Smart unleashing an expletive-filled tirade at his team ahead of their matchup with the top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers. He called out his players...
A look at where Lou Holtz ranked Tennessee following Georgia loss
Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) suffered its first loss of the 2022 season Saturday at Georgia. The Bulldogs defeated Tennessee, 27-13, at Sanford Stadium. The Vols were ranked No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff top 25 released Nov. 1. Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State...
Is Alabama eliminated from College Football Playoff if Tide lose to LSU?
If Alabama suffered a second SEC loss on the season vs. LSU on Saturday night, the Crimson Tide’s College Football Playoff dreams are all but gone. The best shot for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make the College Football Playoff starts with beating the LSU Tigers in Death Valley on Saturday night.
Look: Georgia fans tried to make fun of Tennessee with their College GameDay signs but it didn’t go as expected
Georgia Bulldogs fans tried to make fun of the Tennessee Vols and the Big Orange faithful on Saturday during ESPN’s College GameDay, but it didn’t go quite as planned. A couple of the signs that Georgia fans were holding weren’t thought out very well. The first one...
Look: ESPN's Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings
Week 10 of the 2022 college football regular season is officially in the books. It was a pretty wild Saturday, highlighted by LSU's massive win over Alabama in Death Valley. Following the eventful weekend of games, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its new top 25 rankings heading into Monday.
Tennessee Fan Making Headlines For What He Did On College GameDay
During the first hour of this Saturday's episode of "College GameDay," a Tennessee fan decided to chug mustard in front of ESPN's camera crew. Mustard has somewhat become Tennessee's favorite condiment over the past two years. Back in 2021, a Tennessee fan threw a bottle of French's Mustard onto the field at Neyland Stadium.
SEC Quarterback Not Traveling With His Team This Weekend
Auburn will not have quarterback T.J. Finley at its disposal when it faces Mississippi State this Saturday night. It was reported this Friday by On3 that Finley didn't travel with the rest of the team to Starkville, Mississippi. According to AL.com, Finley's absence from this road trip for Auburn is...
Tennessee Drops in AP College Football Poll After Loss at Georgia
Week 11’s poll saw some of the biggest changes in the top 10 this season.
