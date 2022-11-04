ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Two missing Iowa teenagers discovered in Bay County traffic stop

By Nathan Cobb, The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 2 days ago

BAY COUNTY — Law enforcement officials discovered two missing teens from Iowa during a traffic stop Thursday.

According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, the stop occurred about 1:30 p.m. near U.S. 231 and Chapel Road in northern Bay County near Fountain.

The FHP received information from the Bay County Sheriff's Office "to be on the lookout" for a 2008 black Saturn Vue with Iowa tags in the area.

"The Trooper located the car and conducted a traffic stop, (and) by (that) time, a Bay County deputy arrived to assist," the release reads. "As the Trooper and deputy worked together, they discovered the two individuals were in fact two missing teenage boys from Iowa."

Both from Asbury, Iowa, the boys were 15 and 17 years old. They were taken into custody and sent to the Bay Regional Juvenile Detention Center, where they will be held until transported back to Iowa.

The FHP noted the 15-year-old was charged with being a fugitive from justice, and the 17-year-old was charged with giving false information to a police officer.

Panama City News Herald

