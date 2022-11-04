ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Selvage
1d ago

I do believe that it's their money to do with what they want but to go public with it with others not really having the money to buy for thier kids it shouldn't be announced to the public that's just wrong

Larry Selvage
1d ago

yeah and since you have so much money why don't you help at least one child that doesn't get to have what your kids have you will regret this once your kids gets older

Angel
16h ago

Everyone has an opinion on everything ...The suggestion would be here to shop all year long to afford gifts for Christmas 🌲 Another take would be to buy early a few months early to save on the prices but when sales are going .These are great helpful ideas for people opinions we all have them they just get in the way ... getting some good ideas knowledge well that's worth being on this thing...

Mum says she saves thousands by buying Christmas presents second hand

A mum has admitted that she saves thousands of pounds by purchasing many of her Christmas gifts second hand. As you can see from the video below, second-hand gifts would be an absolute joy to some folks. Whilst some might recoil at the very suggestion, when you think about it...
Daily Mail

Mother-of-two reveals she is REFUSING to buy Christmas presents for her family because it is 'too stressful' amid cost-of-living crisis - while her children will receive 'second hand' gifts

A British mother has revealed how she will save thousands of pounds this Christmas – by refusing to buy people presents. Heidi Ondrak, 51, from Plymouth, used to splash out over £1,000 during the festive period but this year, as the cost of living crisis rages on, has decided to ditch the shopping altogether.
Scary Mommy

A Woman Who Got Pregnant From A Tinder Hookup Wonders If It’s “Morally Wrong” To Keep The Baby

Surprise pregnancies can inspire a range of emotions: joy, terror, complete shock, or, more often than not, a wild mixture of the aforementioned feelings and then some. A woman who learned she was pregnant five weeks after hooking up with a Tinder date asked Reddit if she was in the wrong for wanting to keep the child and raise them herself, even though her Tinder date made it clear that he does not want to be a dad.
Woman praised for refusing to move out of wheelchair’s way while busking

A woman has been praised online for refusing to move out of a wheelchair’s way while busking. Mia Kirkland (@itsmiakirkland) is a British singer-songwriter who was out playing some music on the streets when she was confronted by an awkward stand-off. As you'll see in the clip, the singer...
intheknow.com

Woman refuses to pay for boyfriend’s parents’ dinner: ‘He was shocked’

A woman is refusing to pay for her boyfriend’s meals when they go out. She shared her story on Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum. Her boyfriend of five months, Ricky, is divorced. After she started a second job, Ricky began making her pay for everything when they went out. Then he tried to get her to pay for his parents’ dinner.
Mum claims boyfriend left hospital minutes after 'traumatic' birth to have his phone fixed

A mum-of-five claims her boyfriend left hospital to get a phone screen repair just minutes after the birth of his daughter. Erinjade Rand from Sydney underwent a 'surreal' birth after her youngest daughter, now aged one, was delivered with the umbilical cord wrapped around her neck, leaving her unable to breathe properly. Thankfully doctors were able to quickly resolve the worrying situation.
