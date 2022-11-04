I do believe that it's their money to do with what they want but to go public with it with others not really having the money to buy for thier kids it shouldn't be announced to the public that's just wrong
yeah and since you have so much money why don't you help at least one child that doesn't get to have what your kids have you will regret this once your kids gets older
Everyone has an opinion on everything ...The suggestion would be here to shop all year long to afford gifts for Christmas 🌲 Another take would be to buy early a few months early to save on the prices but when sales are going .These are great helpful ideas for people opinions we all have them they just get in the way ... getting some good ideas knowledge well that's worth being on this thing...
