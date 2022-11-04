Read full article on original website
longisland.com
Lido Beach Man Convicted for Murder of 16-Year-Old During Oceanside Melee
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced today that a Lido Beach man has been convicted of the murder of an Oceanside teenager in September 2019. Tyler Flach, 21, was convicted after a jury trial before Judge Howard Sturim on charges of Murder in the Second Degree (an A-I felony); Gang Assault in the First Degree (a B violent felony); Assault in the Third Degree (an A misdemeanor); and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree (an A misdemeanor).
Man held at knifepoint, punched during Long Island group robbery: police
ROSLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was held at knifepoint during a group robbery on Long Island Friday, according to police. The victim, 38, was walking to his car parked near Old Northern Boulevard and Remsen Avenue at around 1:40 a.m. when one of three men pulled out a knife, shoved him to the ground, […]
'Can No Longer Endanger Community': Jury Convicts Central Islip Cocaine Dealer
A Long Island cocaine dealer is facing years in prison after being convicted on drug charges. Following a two-week trial, Sean Mohan, age 49, of Central Islip, was found guilty by a Suffolk County jury Thursday, Nov. 3, on charges of criminal possession of a narcotic drug with intent to sell and criminally using drug paraphernalia.
Mineola 18-Year-Old Accused Of Forcibly Touching Minor For Nearly 3 Weeks
An 18-year-old Long Island resident has been accused of forcibly touching a minor. Nassau County Police say Isaias Granados Bonilla, age 18, of Mineola, inappropriately grabbed and forcibly touched a 13-year-old girl between Monday, Oct. 17, and Friday, Nov. 4, when officers located Bonilla and he was placed under arrest without incident.
Woman accused of stabbing tourist inside NYC steakhouse, piercing his lung, acted in self-defense, parent claim: ‘Sweetest person you’d want to meet’
A woman accused of stabbing a tourist inside a posh Midtown Manhattan steakhouse, piercing his lung, told cops she doesn’t remember the attack — and her parents told the Daily News she was only defending herself after being punched. Joan Thompson was celebrating her 41st birthday with her cousin by visiting Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse on W. 51st St. for the first time Friday night. The 24-year-old ...
Michael Valva Convicted In Death Of Son Forced To Stay In Freezing Garage In Center Moriches
A jury on Long Island convicted a former NYPD officer in the death of his 8-year-old son who was forced to stay in a freezing garage. Michael Valva, age 43, told authorities that the boy, Thomas Valva, had fallen in the driveway of his home in Center Moriches when he was found dead in the basement at around 9:40 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.
longisland.com
Teenager Arrested for Forcibly Touching 13-year old Female
The Public Information Office reports the arrest of a Mineola man for Forcible Touching that occurred between Monday, October 17, 2022 and November 4, 2022 in Mineola. According to Police, Defendant Isaias Granados Bonilla, 18, of 240 Jefferson Avenue, inappropriately grabbed and forcibly touched a 13-year old female juvenile. Officers located the defendant and he was placed under arrest without incident.
Suspect charged for molesting two boys on Long Island
MEDFORD, NY – The tiny hamlet of Medford was shocked on Tuesday when a man was accused of sexually abusing two boys weeks before in a Medford park earlier this month. According to the Suffolk County Police Department, the two boys were at Gordon Heights Children’s Park on Wednesday when they saw a man who they alledge had sexually abused them several weeks prior. “The boys notified a family member who responded to the park and called police. This was the first time police were notified of the incident,” the Suffolk County Police Department said. At this time, the SCPD The post Suspect charged for molesting two boys on Long Island appeared first on Shore News Network.
Puleo and Jimenez aim for Suffolk County clerk seat
After a June primary, current Suffolk County Clerk Judith Pascale (R) will not be running for the position. Republican Vincent Puleo, town clerk of Smithtown, defeated Pascale, who has served in the position since 2006, in the primary election. In November, Puleo will face Democrat Lisa Jimenez, a newcomer to running for political office.
LI man accused of murder for hitting his grandmother with vehicle, speeding off
A West Islip man was arraigned in a Suffolk County criminal court on Friday for allegedly running down his 80-year-old grandmother with a vehicle and then driving away.
fox5ny.com
Former NYPD cop found guilty of killing son
LONG ISLAND - Former NYPD officer Michael Valva has been found guilty of murder in the death of his 8-year-old son. Michael Valva, 40, allegedly forced his 8-year-old son, Thomas, to sleep in an unheated garage in below-freezing temperatures in January 2020, leading to the child's death. Valva was found...
Plane crashes into Suffolk County cemetery
A plane crashed into a cemetery on Long Island on Saturday.
News 12
Police: Man arrested for DWI following fatal Coram crash
Police say a man has been arrested for DWI following a fatal crash in Coram. According to police, Derrick Kindle was driving a 2008 Nissan Sentra eastbound on Middle Country Road, east of Country Club Drive, when the vehicle struck a male pedestrian crossing the roadway at approximately 11:50 p.m.
longisland.com
Police Release Photo of West Babylon Plane Crash
On Saturday November 5th at about 2pm, Suffolk County police officers responded to a plane crash at Beth Moses Cemetery in West Babylon. According to police, the two people on the plane, a pilot and passenger, were taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Sunday afternoon the...
Live Blog: Thomas Valva Murder Trial
Get the latest updates in the Thomas Valva murder trial.
NYPD: Teacher accused of forcibly touching 13-year-old student in Bronx school
Police say a 38-year-old New York City teacher is now facing charges for forcibly touching a 13-year-old student multiple times.
Driver charged in Sunrise Highway wrong-way crash that left 1 dead, 3 injured
Police say his SUV crossed into oncoming traffic early Sunday morning in Massapequa Park and crashed head-on into a Honda Civic.
Police seek help locating Riverhead teen
Riverhead Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 18-year-old Brandon Ruano of Riverhead, missing from his home in Riverhead since Friday evening. Ruano is described by police as a white Hispanic male, 5’11” tall, 154 pounds, tan complexion, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue Champion sweatshirt and ripped jeans.
Police: Mineola man arrested for forcibly touching 13-year-old girl
Authorities say 18-year-old Isaias Granados Bonilla was inappropriately grabbing and forcibly touching a 13-year-old girl.
Two attacks on NYPD officers patrolling subway in under an hour: police
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — While patrolling subway stations, two separate groups of NYPD officers were attacked within an hour Saturday afternoon, police said. A man, 41, was standing too close to the edge of the platform in the Park Place station on the two and three lines around 4 p.m. Saturday. Police said the two officers […]
