Nassau County, NY

longisland.com

Lido Beach Man Convicted for Murder of 16-Year-Old During Oceanside Melee

Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced today that a Lido Beach man has been convicted of the murder of an Oceanside teenager in September 2019. Tyler Flach, 21, was convicted after a jury trial before Judge Howard Sturim on charges of Murder in the Second Degree (an A-I felony); Gang Assault in the First Degree (a B violent felony); Assault in the Third Degree (an A misdemeanor); and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree (an A misdemeanor).
LIDO BEACH, NY
Daily News

Woman accused of stabbing tourist inside NYC steakhouse, piercing his lung, acted in self-defense, parent claim: ‘Sweetest person you’d want to meet’

A woman accused of stabbing a tourist inside a posh Midtown Manhattan steakhouse, piercing his lung, told cops she doesn’t remember the attack — and her parents told the Daily News she was only defending herself after being punched. Joan Thompson was celebrating her 41st birthday with her cousin by visiting Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse on W. 51st St. for the first time Friday night. The 24-year-old ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Teenager Arrested for Forcibly Touching 13-year old Female

The Public Information Office reports the arrest of a Mineola man for Forcible Touching that occurred between Monday, October 17, 2022 and November 4, 2022 in Mineola. According to Police, Defendant Isaias Granados Bonilla, 18, of 240 Jefferson Avenue, inappropriately grabbed and forcibly touched a 13-year old female juvenile. Officers located the defendant and he was placed under arrest without incident.
MINEOLA, NY
Shore News Network

Suspect charged for molesting two boys on Long Island

MEDFORD, NY – The tiny hamlet of Medford was shocked on Tuesday when a man was accused of sexually abusing two boys weeks before in a Medford park earlier this month. According to the Suffolk County Police Department, the two boys were at Gordon Heights Children’s Park on Wednesday when they saw a man who they alledge had sexually abused them several weeks prior. “The boys notified a family member who responded to the park and called police. This was the first time police were notified of the incident,” the Suffolk County Police Department said. At this time, the SCPD The post Suspect charged for molesting two boys on Long Island appeared first on Shore News Network.
MEDFORD, NY
TBR News Media

Puleo and Jimenez aim for Suffolk County clerk seat

After a June primary, current Suffolk County Clerk Judith Pascale (R) will not be running for the position. Republican Vincent Puleo, town clerk of Smithtown, defeated Pascale, who has served in the position since 2006, in the primary election. In November, Puleo will face Democrat Lisa Jimenez, a newcomer to running for political office.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
fox5ny.com

Former NYPD cop found guilty of killing son

LONG ISLAND - Former NYPD officer Michael Valva has been found guilty of murder in the death of his 8-year-old son. Michael Valva, 40, allegedly forced his 8-year-old son, Thomas, to sleep in an unheated garage in below-freezing temperatures in January 2020, leading to the child's death. Valva was found...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Police: Man arrested for DWI following fatal Coram crash

Police say a man has been arrested for DWI following a fatal crash in Coram. According to police, Derrick Kindle was driving a 2008 Nissan Sentra eastbound on Middle Country Road, east of Country Club Drive, when the vehicle struck a male pedestrian crossing the roadway at approximately 11:50 p.m.
CORAM, NY
longisland.com

Police Release Photo of West Babylon Plane Crash

On Saturday November 5th at about 2pm, Suffolk County police officers responded to a plane crash at Beth Moses Cemetery in West Babylon. According to police, the two people on the plane, a pilot and passenger, were taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Sunday afternoon the...
WEST BABYLON, NY
riverheadlocal

Police seek help locating Riverhead teen

Riverhead Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 18-year-old Brandon Ruano of Riverhead, missing from his home in Riverhead since Friday evening. Ruano is described by police as a white Hispanic male, 5’11” tall, 154 pounds, tan complexion, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue Champion sweatshirt and ripped jeans.
RIVERHEAD, NY

