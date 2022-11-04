Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Trucking company purchase brings new driver jobs to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Two-dozen much-needed trucking jobs are rolling into South Dakota from Iowa. The Sioux Falls company K & J Trucking finalized a deal this past week to purchase the Sioux City-based Midwest Continental. Charles Carson’s 7-year trucking career has taken a new turn, moving from...
Who’s ready for the election to wrap up?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Polls will soon open on Tuesday morning for the election across South Dakota, and some people are ready for that day to be over. KELOLAND News interviewed four different people in Downtown Sioux Falls on Sunday and asked them how they felt now that the election is finally winding down, and there’s a common theme among all of them: they’re just ready for it to be over.
Most common fast food chains in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Fast food restaurants rose to fame during the 1950s and 60s during the advent of the American highway system. The pairing seemed like a match made in heaven: Traversing long open roads for hours on end take a lot of energy, and few options feel better than a pit stop at a fast food restaurant along the way.
Expect Big Changes This Week – Cold and Snow
Our stretch of warm weather will last for the next couple of days, but get ready for much colder air and snow at the end of the week. Today will be warm with highs in the 50s and 60s. Not as windy with winds…. We’ll have an increasing chance...
Breezy Monday; Watching the Midweek Outlook – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, November 6
It’s been a windy day across KELOLAND, which has also prompted fore weather concerns to remain in place for the rest of the day. Winds back off a bit to the west, while East River locations remain breezy overnight. We’ll see lows drop into the 20s just about across the board. Some teens are possible to the north.
Seasonable weekend ahead: Storm Center AM Update — Saturday, November 5
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — We will start today with mostly clear skies but throughout the day we will bring in the clouds. We will have highs in the 50s and nearing 60° in south central South Dakota. Winds will stay on the lighter side but slowly pick up through the day on Sunday.
Windy weather for Sunday: Storm Center PM Update — Saturday, November 5
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Temperatures are much closer to average than they have been. Afternoon highs in the 50s and few 40s in eastern KELOLAND. Winds are picking up and we will be able to see that by tomorrow morning. Another chilly night on the way with...
Tension between Noem, Legislature stalls housing program
The sometimes strained relationship between Republican Gov. Kristi Noem and the GOP-led Legislature has led in part to delayed implementation of a $200 million program aimed at building critical workforce housing in South Dakota. In a series of emails sent to South Dakota News Watch, the Republican governor and a...
California tenants rise up, demand rent caps from city halls
ANTIOCH, Calif. (AP) — Kim Carlson’s apartment has flooded with human feces multiple times, the plumbing never fixed in the low-income housing complex she calls home in the San Francisco Bay Area suburb of Antioch. Her property manager is verbally abusive and calls her 9-year-old grandson, who has...
Breezy and warming for the weekend: Storm Center PM Update — Friday, November 4
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — We have a cool afternoon today. With highs in the mid 40s we are a little below average for the first part of November. We are keeping mostly clear skies for the afternoon and into the overnight. Winds are staying on the light side for the first half of the weekend.
What to know about impersonation scams
Have you started your holiday gift shopping yet? If not, you’re going to want to listen up, because while we all know this is the time of year that it’s better to give than to receive, there are also people out there looking to scam you out of your hard earned money. Vice President of the South Dakota Region for the Better Business Bureau, Jessie Schmidt, joined us in studio to tell us how to avoid an impersonation scam and fill us in on what to do if we do get targeted.
50 years after Linebacker II bombing mission over Vietnam
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 50 years ago the United States Air Force carried out a massive bombing mission over Vietnam that proved to be a pivotal point in the war and was instrumental in freeing hundreds of American POWs. The mission was called Linebacker II. As we get...
