South Dakota State

Trucking company purchase brings new driver jobs to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Two-dozen much-needed trucking jobs are rolling into South Dakota from Iowa. The Sioux Falls company K & J Trucking finalized a deal this past week to purchase the Sioux City-based Midwest Continental. Charles Carson’s 7-year trucking career has taken a new turn, moving from...
Who’s ready for the election to wrap up?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Polls will soon open on Tuesday morning for the election across South Dakota, and some people are ready for that day to be over. KELOLAND News interviewed four different people in Downtown Sioux Falls on Sunday and asked them how they felt now that the election is finally winding down, and there’s a common theme among all of them: they’re just ready for it to be over.
Most common fast food chains in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Fast food restaurants rose to fame during the 1950s and 60s during the advent of the American highway system. The pairing seemed like a match made in heaven: Traversing long open roads for hours on end take a lot of energy, and few options feel better than a pit stop at a fast food restaurant along the way.
Expect Big Changes This Week – Cold and Snow

Our stretch of warm weather will last for the next couple of days, but get ready for much colder air and snow at the end of the week. Today will be warm with highs in the 50s and 60s. Not as windy with winds…. We’ll have an increasing chance...
Tension between Noem, Legislature stalls housing program

The sometimes strained relationship between Republican Gov. Kristi Noem and the GOP-led Legislature has led in part to delayed implementation of a $200 million program aimed at building critical workforce housing in South Dakota. In a series of emails sent to South Dakota News Watch, the Republican governor and a...
California tenants rise up, demand rent caps from city halls

ANTIOCH, Calif. (AP) — Kim Carlson’s apartment has flooded with human feces multiple times, the plumbing never fixed in the low-income housing complex she calls home in the San Francisco Bay Area suburb of Antioch. Her property manager is verbally abusive and calls her 9-year-old grandson, who has...
What to know about impersonation scams

Have you started your holiday gift shopping yet? If not, you’re going to want to listen up, because while we all know this is the time of year that it’s better to give than to receive, there are also people out there looking to scam you out of your hard earned money. Vice President of the South Dakota Region for the Better Business Bureau, Jessie Schmidt, joined us in studio to tell us how to avoid an impersonation scam and fill us in on what to do if we do get targeted.
50 years after Linebacker II bombing mission over Vietnam

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 50 years ago the United States Air Force carried out a massive bombing mission over Vietnam that proved to be a pivotal point in the war and was instrumental in freeing hundreds of American POWs. The mission was called Linebacker II. As we get...
