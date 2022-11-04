Read full article on original website
danny scott
2d ago
good we need a little excitement around here maybe it will keep the thugs off the street but I doubt it
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
Houston entrepreneur wins $75 million in largest payout in sports betting historyAsh JurbergHouston, TX
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
KHOU
Severe weather triggers tornado watch for Houston's northern counties
Rain isn't the biggest threat with these storms. Damaging winds and tornadoes north of I-10 are looking to be the biggest factors.
mocomotive.com
Approaching Front Could Bring Severe Weather to Houston Friday Night
HOUSTON, TEXAS – The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed the northern parts of Houston in a Category 3 out of 5 Enhanced Risk risk for severe storms for Friday evening, which include the majority of Montgomery County. Harris County is under a Category 2 out of 5 Slight…
Houston may see severe thunderstorms Friday night
An incoming cold front may push a line of strong thunderstorms into Houston Friday.
KHOU
Houston forecast: Storms tonight but beautiful weekend ahead
A cold front moving in later tonight brings thunderstorms with possible damaging winds. But the weather will be perfect for the World Series & other weekend events.
KHOU
Line of storms with gusty winds makes its way to Houston
A line of storms with gusty winds is inching toward Houston. The storm should clear out and make its way to the coast before sunrise.
Houston school closures: Several districts, colleges cancel class ahead of Astros victory parade
HOUSTON — As the Houston Astros prepare for Monday's World Series victory parade, several school districts have announced they're closing to let students and staff to celebrate the title. The following school districts and schools have posted about being closed. The University of Houston said the school, including UH...
How cold does it get in Houston?
How many days in a year does the temperature fall below 15 °F?
Houston Astros World Series parade route, start time, road closures
Here's everything you need to know for Monday's celebration in downtown Houston.
Click2Houston.com
Apartment fire reported in SW Houston, officials say
HOUSTON – Houston firefighters are working to put out a fire taking place on the southwest side of the city. According to the Houston Fire Department, crews were called to the 6150 block of the S. Loop E. on Saturday in regards to the flames. Firefighters say they are...
12 standout Houston food trucks worth standing in line for
From tacos to ice cream, these are the trucks to stake out around Houston.
KHOU
Houston residents dealing with repeat power outages
Brief power outages remain a headache for homeowners in the Cypress area. Some homeowners are losing sleep due to the issue.
Major events in Houston expected to bring in millions of dollars this weekend
HOUSTON — As the World Series comes back to Houston for Game 6, there’s another big event just blocks away bringing in tens of thousands of people, and big cash for downtown businesses. Houston First, the city’s tourism arm, projects each World Series game played in Houston brings...
cw39.com
Woman killed in Saturday night Houston shooting
HOUSTON (KIAH) — One woman is dead after she was hit by gunfire during a shooting in Houston Saturday evening. Preliminary information from the scene showed a group of people outside of Modern Food Store at the intersection of Northborough and Rushcreek Drives just before 8:30 p.m. At some...
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development Deal
While there are different fast food brands that offer delicious meals, Daddy’s Chicken Shack, a trusted brand renowned for consistently delivering scrumptious meals enriched with quality ingredients has emerged as a top brand in the market. The burgeoning restaurant chain has just inked a new deal that will push it further into the vast Texas market.
enchantingtexas.com
Magical Winter Lights, Houston: Ultimate Guide 2022
Each year, the city of Houston comes alive with a dazzling display of traditional holiday light shows and festivities for the holiday season. Known as Magical Winter Lights, this event is one of the largest lantern festivals in the country. The annual event features hundreds of spectacular lanterns, festive snacks,...
$2M Boulevard Oaks home built by renowned Houston architect for sale
Considered a leader in Art Deco, Alfred Finn was one of Houston's most prominent architects.
Main lanes closed on US 290 at SH-99 Grand Parkway after fiery crash involving 18-wheeler and RV
Heads up, drivers! Expect delays Saturday morning after a crash caused all the eastbound main lanes to close on U.S. 290 at Grand Parkway.
Click2Houston.com
Liberty County election results for Texas midterms on Nov. 8, 2022
The 2022 General Election will be held on November 8. You can find results for Liberty County here. Scroll down to find results for statewide races as well as other contests in Houston, Harris County, and the surrounding area. Liberty County. You can find more information about the Liberty County...
Atmospheric disturbance to bring rain showers to Houston on Tuesday
The mid-morning will likely see precipitation and high humidity in the downtown area.
All you need to know before Astros' championship parade on Monday
We leveled ALL the way up! The city of Houston will get to experience a championship parade once again! 💙🧡
