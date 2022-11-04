ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Economy Exceeds Expectations With 261,000 Jobs Added Last Month

The United States economy far exceeded expectations of job growth last month set by the Dow Jones, despite Federal Reserve interest rate increases, NBC News reports. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 261,000 in October, however, the unemployment rate also increased to 3.7%, the Labor Department announced on Friday (November 4). The...
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: How will we know if the U.S. is in recession?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew faster than expected in the July-September quarter, the government reported Thursday, underscoring that the United States is not in a recession despite distressingly high inflation and interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. But the economy is hardly in the clear, and the solid growth reported for the third quarter did little to alter the growing conviction among economists that a recession is very likely next year. Higher borrowing rates and chronic inflation will almost certainly continue to weaken consumer and business spending. And likely recessions in the United Kingdom and Europe and slower growth in China will erode the revenue and profits of American corporations. Such trends are expected to cause a U.S. recession sometime in 2023. Still, there are reasons to hope that a recession, if it comes, will prove a relatively mild one. Many employers, having struggled to find workers to hire after huge layoffs during the pandemic, may decide to maintain most of their existing workforces even in a shrinking economy.
Washington Examiner

Economy beats expectations with 261,000 jobs in October, unemployment at 3.7%

The economy added 261,000 jobs in October, more than expected, a sign of resilience in the face of the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes and a boost for President Joe Biden and Democrats just ahead of the midterm elections. Yet the unemployment rate rose two-tenths of a percentage point to...
CBS Sacramento

Layoffs mount as U.S. economy downshifts

Companies from ride-sharing platforms to mighty Amazon are either shedding jobs or putting their hiring plans on hold as the U.S. economy slows. Lyft said Thursday in a regulatory filing it is cutting 13% of its workforce, or almost 700 employees, as it moves to pare costs. The money-losing ride-hailing service has seen its sales shrink over the past year, while its shares have tumbled 67% in 2022.
WHIO Dayton

Wall Street futures rise ahead of crucial US jobs data

Wall Street trended higher in off-hours trading Friday as the U.S. government prepares to release its last monthly jobs report before next week's midterm elections. Futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.7% while futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked 0.5% higher. Investors, economists and policymakers at the Federal...
Reuters

Dollar tumbles as U.S. nonfarm payrolls show mixed picture

NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The dollar slumped on Friday after the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for October showed the world's largest economy created more new jobs than expected, but also flashed signs of slowdown with the higher unemployment rate and lower wage inflation.
PYMNTS

US Adds 261K Jobs in October, Lower Than the Year’s Monthly Average

The U.S. economy added 261,000 non-farm jobs in October, below the average monthly job growth of 407,000 that has been recorded so far this year, according to a Friday (Nov. 4) report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. At the same time, the unemployment rate inched up by 0.2...
CBS News

U.S. Federal Reserve expected to raise interest rates again

In an effort to bring down the worst inflation the U.S. has seen in years, regulators are prepared to hike interest rates by another three quarters of a percentage point Wednesday. Megan Greene, senior fellow at Brown University and global chief economist at the Kroll Institute, joins CBS News to discuss the fallout and what it means for home buyers and sellers.
Cheddar News

U.S. Economy Keeps Adding Jobs Despite Fed Clamping Down

"It's 2022 in a nutshell: The Federal Reserve keeps raising interest rates, and the U.S. economy keeps adding jobs — a pattern that the nation's top banker several times has said cannot hold.  Beating estimates by a wide margin, U.S. payrolls tacked on another 261,000 jobs in October. The report comes just days after the Fed announced its fourth consecutive 75 basis point rate hike, and Chair Jerome Powell again stressed the need for softening in the labor market if inflation is ever going to come down to the target range of 2 percent. Unemployment, meanwhile, increased 0.2 percent to 3.7 percent...
Cheddar News

Stocks Edge Mostly Higher Ahead of Midterm Elections in U.S.

"By Damian J. TroiseStocks edged higher in morning trading on Wall Street Monday as campaigning winds down for midterm elections in the U.S. that will determine which party controls Congress.The S&P 500 rose 0.5% as of 10:16 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 226 points, or 0.7%, to 32,634 and the Nasdaq rose 0.4%.Apple fell 1.2% after the company warned customers they’ll have to wait longer to get the latest iPhones after anti-virus restrictions were imposed on a contractor’s factory in China. Facebook's parent company rose 5.3% after the Wall Street Journal reported that the company plans to make a...
astaga.com

Bitcoin Price Surges As U.S. October Jobs Data Comes To Light

The extent of value fluctuation in Bitcoin and crypto market is usually very discouraging. Many cryptos in 2022 have frequently misplaced worth, whereas others document extra pullbacks than rallies. This example has been the bane of the market because the begin of the inflation development. At present, dangerous information within...

