Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Related
Bank of America warns US economy could lose 175,000 a month soon
One of the largest banks in the U.S., Bank of America, is warning that the pace of job growth in the U.S. is expected to be cut by around half during the fourth quarter of this year. Bank of America expects the U.S. economy to continue to lose jobs each...
Bank of America forecasts exactly how many jobs will be lost as the US economy takes a downturn — and how quickly
Whether it's more likely to be "mild" or severe is up for debate, but. and more experts are predicting that the US economy will enter into a recession of some form in 2023. If this does come to pass, the US economy could have thousands of fewer jobs, Bank of America told clients in a report last Friday.
Stocks rally after report shows employers added 261,000 jobs in October
Employers added 261,000 jobs in October while the unemployment rate ticked up to 3.7%, the Labor Department reported Friday. Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY-Parthenon, joined CBS News to discuss the labor market in a "resilient" economy.
US Economy Exceeds Expectations With 261,000 Jobs Added Last Month
The United States economy far exceeded expectations of job growth last month set by the Dow Jones, despite Federal Reserve interest rate increases, NBC News reports. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 261,000 in October, however, the unemployment rate also increased to 3.7%, the Labor Department announced on Friday (November 4). The...
EXPLAINER: How will we know if the U.S. is in recession?
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew faster than expected in the July-September quarter, the government reported Thursday, underscoring that the United States is not in a recession despite distressingly high inflation and interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. But the economy is hardly in the clear, and the solid growth reported for the third quarter did little to alter the growing conviction among economists that a recession is very likely next year. Higher borrowing rates and chronic inflation will almost certainly continue to weaken consumer and business spending. And likely recessions in the United Kingdom and Europe and slower growth in China will erode the revenue and profits of American corporations. Such trends are expected to cause a U.S. recession sometime in 2023. Still, there are reasons to hope that a recession, if it comes, will prove a relatively mild one. Many employers, having struggled to find workers to hire after huge layoffs during the pandemic, may decide to maintain most of their existing workforces even in a shrinking economy.
Washington Examiner
Economy beats expectations with 261,000 jobs in October, unemployment at 3.7%
The economy added 261,000 jobs in October, more than expected, a sign of resilience in the face of the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes and a boost for President Joe Biden and Democrats just ahead of the midterm elections. Yet the unemployment rate rose two-tenths of a percentage point to...
Layoffs mount as U.S. economy downshifts
Companies from ride-sharing platforms to mighty Amazon are either shedding jobs or putting their hiring plans on hold as the U.S. economy slows. Lyft said Thursday in a regulatory filing it is cutting 13% of its workforce, or almost 700 employees, as it moves to pare costs. The money-losing ride-hailing service has seen its sales shrink over the past year, while its shares have tumbled 67% in 2022.
Mixed bag for jobs: Employers keep hiring, but unemployment rises
The white-hot US labor market is showing signs of cooling, with the Labor Department reporting Friday a slower pace of hiring and higher unemployment.
Wall Street futures rise ahead of crucial US jobs data
Wall Street trended higher in off-hours trading Friday as the U.S. government prepares to release its last monthly jobs report before next week's midterm elections. Futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.7% while futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked 0.5% higher. Investors, economists and policymakers at the Federal...
Wall Street rallies, in fits and starts, after jobs report
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rallied Friday, but only after yo-yoing several times, as Wall Street struggled with what to make of the latest reading on the U.S. jobs market and what it means for interest rates and the odds of a recession. The S&P 500 climbed 1.4% after...
Dollar tumbles as U.S. nonfarm payrolls show mixed picture
NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The dollar slumped on Friday after the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for October showed the world's largest economy created more new jobs than expected, but also flashed signs of slowdown with the higher unemployment rate and lower wage inflation.
US added more jobs than expected – what does it mean for you?
According to the employment situation summary released Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 261,000 last month What does this mean for Americans?
US Adds 261K Jobs in October, Lower Than the Year’s Monthly Average
The U.S. economy added 261,000 non-farm jobs in October, below the average monthly job growth of 407,000 that has been recorded so far this year, according to a Friday (Nov. 4) report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. At the same time, the unemployment rate inched up by 0.2...
U.S. Federal Reserve expected to raise interest rates again
In an effort to bring down the worst inflation the U.S. has seen in years, regulators are prepared to hike interest rates by another three quarters of a percentage point Wednesday. Megan Greene, senior fellow at Brown University and global chief economist at the Kroll Institute, joins CBS News to discuss the fallout and what it means for home buyers and sellers.
Still-strong U.S. jobs report may show weakening in some of the details
WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The headline number in the U.S. October jobs report released on Friday showed firms adding a more-than-expected 261,000 jobs and hourly wages continuing to rise, evidence of a still-tight labor market.
U.S. Economy Keeps Adding Jobs Despite Fed Clamping Down
"It's 2022 in a nutshell: The Federal Reserve keeps raising interest rates, and the U.S. economy keeps adding jobs — a pattern that the nation's top banker several times has said cannot hold. Beating estimates by a wide margin, U.S. payrolls tacked on another 261,000 jobs in October. The report comes just days after the Fed announced its fourth consecutive 75 basis point rate hike, and Chair Jerome Powell again stressed the need for softening in the labor market if inflation is ever going to come down to the target range of 2 percent. Unemployment, meanwhile, increased 0.2 percent to 3.7 percent...
Jobs report, Twilio plunge, DoorDash rise and more: Friday's 5 things to know
It is jobs day where traders will be looking to see if interest rate hikes by the Fed is slowing the pace of hiring.
U.S. private payrolls growth accelerates on services sector in October
WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. private payrolls increased more than expected in October, offering more evidence of labor market resilience, but there are signs that the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening is weighing on interest rate-sensitive industries.
Stocks Edge Mostly Higher Ahead of Midterm Elections in U.S.
"By Damian J. TroiseStocks edged higher in morning trading on Wall Street Monday as campaigning winds down for midterm elections in the U.S. that will determine which party controls Congress.The S&P 500 rose 0.5% as of 10:16 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 226 points, or 0.7%, to 32,634 and the Nasdaq rose 0.4%.Apple fell 1.2% after the company warned customers they’ll have to wait longer to get the latest iPhones after anti-virus restrictions were imposed on a contractor’s factory in China. Facebook's parent company rose 5.3% after the Wall Street Journal reported that the company plans to make a...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Price Surges As U.S. October Jobs Data Comes To Light
The extent of value fluctuation in Bitcoin and crypto market is usually very discouraging. Many cryptos in 2022 have frequently misplaced worth, whereas others document extra pullbacks than rallies. This example has been the bane of the market because the begin of the inflation development. At present, dangerous information within...
Comments / 0