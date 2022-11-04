ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Men’s Hoops Hosts Lewis & Clark in Monday Opener

Portland Pilots (0-0, 0-0 WCC) vs. Lewis & Clark Pioneers (0-0, 0-0 NWC) Radio: 910 ESPN Portland (KMTT) Portland Pilots (0-0, 0-0 WCC) vs. Florida A&M Rattlers (0-0, 0-0 SWAC) Date: Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Time: 7:30 p.m. Place: Portland, Ore. Arena: Chiles Center. Video: WCC Network. Radio: 910 ESPN...
Cambridge Named College Soccer News Player of the Week

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland Pilots winger Brandon Cambridge added to his list of awards this week, being named the College Soccer News Player of the Week. It's the first time Cambridge has won the award. Cambridge impressed this past weekend, scoring a hat trick against Santa Clara in a...
