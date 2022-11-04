Read full article on original website
Meta and Google are snapping up Twitter employees as Elon Musk plays a game of will-he-won't-he with the company
Over 500 employees have left Twitter in the past 90 days amid the company's court battle with Elon Musk. Many of the employees have moved to major tech companies like Google and Meta, LinkedIn data shows. Musk has reportedly said he plans to lay off 75% of staff if he...
A Pregnant Twitter Employee Says Elon Musk Locked Her Out & Mass Layoffs Are Hitting Hard
Elon Musk is playing an unpopular company owner card by laying off thousands of Twitter employees right before the holiday season, and not even the pregnant workers are being spared. Musk hasn't even owned Twitter for two weeks, and he's already begun mass layoffs to cut the platform's workforce in...
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to get the 'train wreck' Twitter deal done, Wedbush says
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to complete his Twitter buyout, according to Dav Ives of Wedbush. "The more investors that bail on this deal is the more money that Musk needs to contribute and therefore sell more Tesla stock," Ives said.
Elon Musk Says Twitter Is Losing $4M A Day & Says Layoffs Will Save $400M A Year – Update
UPDATED with latest Elon Musk comments: If nothing else, it’s apparent that Elon Musk enjoys using the social media network he recently bought for $44 billion. The self-titled “Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator” announced in his sixth tweet of the day that the platform is currently losing “over $4M/day.” The revelation came by way of explaining his decision to today begin cutting what by some estimates will be 50% of the company’s approximately 7,500 employees. “Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day,” wrote Musk late Friday afternoon. Earlier in the day, the Complaint...
Twitter has frozen staff stock accounts in a concrete sign Elon Musk's takeover deal is close to completion, report says
Twitter has frozen its staff's equity award accounts in a sign that it plans to go ahead with the Elon Musk takeover deal, Bloomberg reported. Twitter updated its employees FAQs on Monday with a notice saying that the ability to access or trade shares on its Equity Award Center had been frozen. The accounts allow staff to check the status of their stock compensation.
Elon Musk Could Be Fined Half a Million Dollars Every Day Over Twitter Cull
Twitter is being sued over the mass layoffs ordered by new owner Elon Musk, as employees are reportedly being fired with less notice than required by California law. On Friday, only a week after Musk has officially taken over the company, Twitter began what the new owner described as the layoff of thousands of employees, about half of Twitter's entire 7,500-person workforce.
Twitter sued by former staff as Elon Musk begins mass sackings
Twitter is facing a class action lawsuit from former employees who say they were not given enough notice under US federal law that they had lost their jobs, finding out they had been let go when they were locked out of their work accounts on Thursday. In a company-wide memo,...
General Motors suspends ads on Twitter following Musk takeover
Auto company General Motors (GM) on Friday said it is suspending its advertising on Twitter following Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media company. GM, a competitor of Tesla, told CNBC that it is “pausing” advertising on the site as it seeks to determine the new direction of the tech giant.
Elon Musk's Twitter has identified thousands of employees who will be laid off, representing about 50% of the company's workforce
The company has a list of thousands of employees who will be let go. The list, which identifies those who may get severance, was almost complete on Wednesday. Musk bought Twitter last week for $44 billion. The next step is to improve profitability. Employees at Twitter are getting closer to...
Twitter-Elon Musk Timeline: Musk Says Twitter Has Had 'Massive Drop' in Revenue
Twitter's new owner and CEO, Elon Musk, has wasted little time putting his stamp on the influential social network. Immediately after Musk bought Twitter on Oct. 27, the billionaire set to work making changes to the platform. From firing executives to proposing a new content moderation council, a lot has unfolded with Musk at the helm.
Elon Musk announces Twitter mass layoffs to begin Friday
The reduction, which will be delivered by email, comes as the new Twitter CEO was speculated to cut as much as 50% of staff
Twitter Employees Slam Elon Musk as ‘Tremendously Shitty’ During Mass Layoffs
Scores of Twitter employees unceremoniously lost access to their work emails late Thursday as Elon Musk commenced a brutal round of layoffs. The workers have reacted with mixed emotions; some are devastated, having spent years at the social media giant. Others are happy to finally exit the chaos. One now-former...
Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk 'your business, your decision' after his suggestion that only certain users should pay the $8 verification fee was bluntly rejected
Elon Musk said "$8 for all" after Mark Cuban suggested to drop Twitter's $8 fee for users who are the most accurate contributors to Community Notes.
Elon Musk: Companies Choosing Not to Buy Ads With Me Is Killing Free Speech
Elon Musk revealed Friday that there had been a massive drop in Twitter revenue thanks to advertisers fleeing the company, which he blamed on unnamed "activists" who are "trying to destroy free speech in America." “Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even...
These are the men running Elon Musk's Twitter
Late last month, Elon Musk completed his acquisition of Twitter and immediately fired four of the company's most senior executives. In their place, he's installed a small council of lieutenants to assess the company and begin implementing his vision. The group includes Musk's personal lawyer, his chief of staff, a couple investor friends and a former Twitter executive who left the company years ago.
Musk defends Twitter layoffs, says company losing over $4M per day
Twitter chief Elon Musk defended his choice to cut half of the company’s workforce on Friday, saying that his newly acquired business is losing large sums of money fast. “Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day,” Musk wrote on Friday evening.
Twitter spent years building its staff. Under Musk, job cuts have already begun
Elon Musk reportedly plans to lay off as much as 50% of Twitter's workforce, with cuts announced Friday in an effort to lessen the debt Twitter took on.
Twitter is said to postpone any changes to blue checks until after midterms
Twitter is delaying the rollout of verification check marks to subscribers of its new $7.99 a month subscription service until after Tuesday’s midterm elections, according to an internal post viewed by The New York Times and two people with knowledge of the decision. The company made the call a...
Twitter Sued Amid Musk's Plans to Lay Off 50% of Employees
Elon Musk might be the new owner of the social media giant, Twitter Inc, but he sure isn’t getting off on the right footing. The company has recently been sued through a class action lawsuit that seeks to prohibit the firm from laying off over 50% of its staff as planned.
Twitter Sued Over Mass Layoffs Following Elon Musk's Takeover
Twitter is being sued over recent mass layoffs handed down in the days after billionaire Elon Musk took over.
