Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Ready or not, here comes the cold!

INDIANAPOLIS — If you're a fan of the streak of mild November air, you better enjoy every bit of the next four days. Confidence is very high on our first significant pattern change arriving next weekend and delivering our coldest temperatures in over 7.5 months. However, before a cold...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Total lunar eclipse Tuesday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana will be in the viewing path of a total lunar eclipse in the early morning hours this Tuesday. A total lunar eclipse occurs only during full moons when the Earth completely shields the moon from the sun. The Earth casts a shadow onto the moon creating coppery-red coloring. Due to this color shading, this type of moon is often called a "blood moon".
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Thousands brave wind, rain for Monumental Marathon

INDIANAPOLIS — Athletes representing all 50 states and 12 countries converged in Indianapolis on Saturday morning for one of the nation's largest marathons. Despite gusting wind and rain making for less-than-ideal conditions, people raced to the finish Saturday during the 15th anniversary of the CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Early November warmth has happened before in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis is seeing well above average temperatures for the start of November. Have we seen this before? Well, yes, several times, actually. The most recent early November warmth was just two years ago, in 2020. An area of high pressure to the south and east of Indiana provided a flow of warm air to the state. This plus plenty of sunshine boosted temperatures into the upper 70s. Normal highs for this time of year are in the 50s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Wild & windy Westfield weekend

According to Hoosier Weather Daddy Paul Poteet, by 11 a.m. Saturday, peak wind gusts in Hamilton County were over 50 miles per hour – and we believe him! Reporter Publisher Stu Clampitt came upon this road hazard late Saturday afternoon just west of the intersection of State Road 32 and Ditch Road.
WESTFIELD, IN
WTHR

Supply driving central Indiana gas prices higher

INDIANAPOLIS — Gas prices shot up 45 cents per gallon in central Indiana in the past week, reaching an average of $4.24 Monday, according to GasBuddy.com which surveys more than 650 stations in and around Indianapolis. "Just over half of the nation's 50 states saw gasoline prices rise last...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Planting bulbs in fall for spring blooms

INDIANAPOLIS — After clearing all the leaves that blew down this weekend, but your head fills with Thanksgiving thoughts and your task list for the winter holidays, Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden has one last landscaping task this fall that he promises will pay off big this coming spring.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
atomic-ranch.com

A Wooded MCM Indianapolis Home is An Unearthed Gem

Hidden by trees, this MCM home renovation in Indianapolis used stunning wood materials to expand its connection to nature. Large, paneled windows and architecture merging with natural surroundings are familiar features of Mid Century Modern homes. However, an abode concealed by trees near the Williams Creek neighborhood in Indianapolis, Indiana, takes these characteristic motifs to new, grander heights.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

13 Weather Academy goes to William McKinley School

INDIANAPOLIS — WTHR meteorologists Sean Ash and Angela Buchman got the chance to present interactive weather lessons to elementary school students Friday. The presentation gives kids the chance to have hands-on experience with science and weather. To request a Weather Academy visit at your child's school, click here. WTHR...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

15th Monumental Marathon Saturday in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — This Saturday marks the 15th anniversary of the CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon. The marathon ranks among the 15 largest marathons in the nation. It goes through the downtown area and then through some of the city's most iconic neighborhoods. It is also traditionally a fast course and many runners use it to qualify for other races, such as the Boston Marathon.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Good News: Lincoln Square Pancake House

INDIANAPOLIS — 13Sports Director Dave Calabro never tires of his weekly assignment to seek out positive, uplifting stories across Indiana. This week, he visited Lincoln Square Pancake House, where he found a customer who was celebrating the chance to participate in the upcoming election. "We finally get a chance...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Semi flips, milk spilt on I-74 west of I-465

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Police say the exit ramp from I-465 northbound to I-74 westbound will be closed for several hours after a semitractor-trailer filled with milk flipped over. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the ramp is expected to be closed until 4:30 p.m. The crash...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

