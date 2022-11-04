Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Ready or not, here comes the cold!
INDIANAPOLIS — If you're a fan of the streak of mild November air, you better enjoy every bit of the next four days. Confidence is very high on our first significant pattern change arriving next weekend and delivering our coldest temperatures in over 7.5 months. However, before a cold...
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Total lunar eclipse Tuesday morning
INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana will be in the viewing path of a total lunar eclipse in the early morning hours this Tuesday. A total lunar eclipse occurs only during full moons when the Earth completely shields the moon from the sun. The Earth casts a shadow onto the moon creating coppery-red coloring. Due to this color shading, this type of moon is often called a "blood moon".
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Strong winds cause damage, power outages in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Many across central Indiana were left without power Saturday due to a strong and quick-moving storm system that damaged trees and scattered debris. A deep low-pressure system lifted northeast out of the southern plains to the upper Midwest throughout the day. As it did, it created a strong pressure gradient, which creates strong wind gusts.
Thousands brave wind, rain for Monumental Marathon
INDIANAPOLIS — Athletes representing all 50 states and 12 countries converged in Indianapolis on Saturday morning for one of the nation's largest marathons. Despite gusting wind and rain making for less-than-ideal conditions, people raced to the finish Saturday during the 15th anniversary of the CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon.
Fox 59
Early November warmth has happened before in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis is seeing well above average temperatures for the start of November. Have we seen this before? Well, yes, several times, actually. The most recent early November warmth was just two years ago, in 2020. An area of high pressure to the south and east of Indiana provided a flow of warm air to the state. This plus plenty of sunshine boosted temperatures into the upper 70s. Normal highs for this time of year are in the 50s.
readthereporter.com
Wild & windy Westfield weekend
According to Hoosier Weather Daddy Paul Poteet, by 11 a.m. Saturday, peak wind gusts in Hamilton County were over 50 miles per hour – and we believe him! Reporter Publisher Stu Clampitt came upon this road hazard late Saturday afternoon just west of the intersection of State Road 32 and Ditch Road.
WTHR
GALLERY: High winds down trees, power lines in central Indiana
A tree was taken down by high winds in Galveston, Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Credit: Kent Moss.
Supply driving central Indiana gas prices higher
INDIANAPOLIS — Gas prices shot up 45 cents per gallon in central Indiana in the past week, reaching an average of $4.24 Monday, according to GasBuddy.com which surveys more than 650 stations in and around Indianapolis. "Just over half of the nation's 50 states saw gasoline prices rise last...
WTHR
Pat Sullivan: Planting bulbs in fall for spring blooms
INDIANAPOLIS — After clearing all the leaves that blew down this weekend, but your head fills with Thanksgiving thoughts and your task list for the winter holidays, Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden has one last landscaping task this fall that he promises will pay off big this coming spring.
atomic-ranch.com
A Wooded MCM Indianapolis Home is An Unearthed Gem
Hidden by trees, this MCM home renovation in Indianapolis used stunning wood materials to expand its connection to nature. Large, paneled windows and architecture merging with natural surroundings are familiar features of Mid Century Modern homes. However, an abode concealed by trees near the Williams Creek neighborhood in Indianapolis, Indiana, takes these characteristic motifs to new, grander heights.
WTHR
13 Weather Academy goes to William McKinley School
INDIANAPOLIS — WTHR meteorologists Sean Ash and Angela Buchman got the chance to present interactive weather lessons to elementary school students Friday. The presentation gives kids the chance to have hands-on experience with science and weather. To request a Weather Academy visit at your child's school, click here. WTHR...
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Indiana
The Hoosier State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the Food Network has done.
15th Monumental Marathon Saturday in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — This Saturday marks the 15th anniversary of the CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon. The marathon ranks among the 15 largest marathons in the nation. It goes through the downtown area and then through some of the city's most iconic neighborhoods. It is also traditionally a fast course and many runners use it to qualify for other races, such as the Boston Marathon.
Dollar General Closes Stores In Indiana
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
WISH-TV
‘Fall back’ this weekend; future of daylight saving time uncertain
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s that time of year where we get to “fall back.”. It means an end to daylight saving time and a return to standard time. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday. Most people set their clocks back before they head to bed Saturday night.
wrtv.com
Fall Creek and Meridian intersection, IndyGo Red Line stop closing for construction Monday
INDIANAPOLIS — Beginning Monday, Nov. 7, some IndyGo riders and drivers will need to adjust their route. IndyGo is adding enhancements and safety upgrades along the Red Line. In order to to do concrete pouring and other work, the Red Line station on Meridian Street at Fall Creek Parkway...
Good News: Lincoln Square Pancake House
INDIANAPOLIS — 13Sports Director Dave Calabro never tires of his weekly assignment to seek out positive, uplifting stories across Indiana. This week, he visited Lincoln Square Pancake House, where he found a customer who was celebrating the chance to participate in the upcoming election. "We finally get a chance...
WISH-TV
Semi flips, milk spilt on I-74 west of I-465
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Police say the exit ramp from I-465 northbound to I-74 westbound will be closed for several hours after a semitractor-trailer filled with milk flipped over. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the ramp is expected to be closed until 4:30 p.m. The crash...
AdWeek
WTHR Morning Anchor Carlos Diaz Leaving TV News and Moving to Florida
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WTHR morning anchor Carlos Diaz said he is leaving the Indianapolis NBC affiliate and moving to Florida. “My wife and I have...
Comments / 0