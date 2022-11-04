Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
Nike Just Suspended Its Relationship With Kyrie Irving
If you thought that his resolution to stay unvaccinated was going to be the most harmful decision Kyrie Irving made to his career, the second half of 2022 would like a word with you. In the last few weeks, Irving has been criticized in and around the league for linking to an anti-Semitic film on social media — a decision that’s frustrated his team and left many of his fans depressed or angered.
