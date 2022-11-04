ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxon Hill, MD

Two Killed At Oxon Hill Grocery Store

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EqZq6_0iyrdB5e00
police tape Photo Credit: Pixabay/geralt

Two people are dead after being shot at an Oxon Hill grocery store, authorities say.

A man and a woman were found with gunshot wounds at the grocery store in the 20 block of Audrey Lane around 10:30 a.m., Friday, Nov. 4, according to Prince George's County police.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the female victim was rushed to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police do not believe there is a danger to the public.

The male was pronounced dead on the scene.If anyone has any information, please call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app.

to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

Man killed in Prince George's County stabbing

HYATTSVILLE, Md. - Police are investigating after a deadly stabbing that happened Sunday morning in Prince George's County. According to Prince George's County Police, officers responded to the stabbing in the 8100 blk of 15th Avenue in Hyattsville, Maryland around 12:50 a.m. Once at the scene, officers found a man...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WUSA9

Man dies from stabbing in Hyattsville

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A man is dead after being stabbed in Hyattsville, Maryland, Sunday morning police said. The incident happened in the 8100 block of 15th Avenue in Hyattsville around 10 a.m. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to a reported cutting and found a man suffering from trauma to the body, officials said.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police investigate two deadly shootings separated by several blocks in East Baltimore Saturday

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating two separate shootings that killed two men in the same part of East Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.The two shootings were separated by roughly 3.5 hours and several blocks, police said.The first shooting was reported around 12:50 p.m., according to authorities.That's when officers assigned to patrol the eastern side of the city were sent to the 1400 block of North Potomac Street, police said.Once there, they found a 20-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to authorities. An ambulance took the gunshot victim to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.The second shooting occurred a little over three hours later—around 4:10 p.m., according to authorities.That is when officers received a ShotSpotter alert directing them to the 2500 block of East Biddle Street, police said.Officers found a second gunshot victim—a 33-year-old man—suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.The man was taken to a local hospital, which is where he died from his gunshot injuries, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Police ID Teen Gunned Down Midday In DC

Authorities have released new information regarding the fatal shooting of a teen in broad daylight in Washington, DC. Makai Green, 15, of Northwest, DC, has been identified as the victim who was found with multiple gunshot wounds at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 in the 700 block of…
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Car stolen from home in Rockville

Montgomery County police are investigating the theft of a vehicle in the Rockcrest neighborhood of Rockville. The vehicle was taken from the driveway of a home in the 1300 block of Clagett Drive. It is believed the vehicle was stolen sometime between 8:00 PM on November 3 and 8:30 AM on November 4, 2022.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
399K+
Followers
58K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy