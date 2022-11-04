Two Killed At Oxon Hill Grocery Store

police tape Photo Credit: Pixabay/geralt

Two people are dead after being shot at an Oxon Hill grocery store, authorities say.

A man and a woman were found with gunshot wounds at the grocery store in the 20 block of Audrey Lane around 10:30 a.m., Friday, Nov. 4, according to Prince George's County police.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the female victim was rushed to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police do not believe there is a danger to the public.

If anyone has any information, please call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app.

