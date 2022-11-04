ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, NY

Shaq reflects on when Ben was being called the ‘next LeBron,’ thinks Nets star may still be dealing with mental roadblocks

By Peter Dewey
Lakers Daily
Lakers Daily
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
blavity.com

Podcaster Reveals New Details About How LeBron James Allegedly Cheats On His Wife Savannah

On the court, LeBron James is a 4× NBA champion and undeniably one of the best at the game of basketball. Off the court, James is touted as an amazing father of three and a devoted husband to his wife of nine years, Savannah James. However, according to podcast host Sofia Franklyn, the billion dollar baller may not be as committed to his marriage as he portrays.
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
OK! Magazine

Keeping Their Distance? La La Anthony & Ex Carmelo Anthony Didn't Cross Paths At Opening Of Athlete's Club

How awkward! On Wednesday, November 2, La La Anthony continued to show her unwavering support for ex-husband Carmelo Anthony by attending the opening of 9 Jones, a new NYC club he's an investor in. However, her kind gesture may have gone unnoticed, as an eyewitness exclusively discloses to OK! that the NBA star didn't stop by until after she left!"Carmelo was supposed to stop by but he never did. La La came around 9 and she left around 9:45," the onlooker spills of the star's quick visit. "She went directly into the back of the restaurant where they have a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Nets owner ‘completely done’ with Kyrie Irving?

On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that Kyrie Irving had been suspended at least five games without pay. That decision was reached following Irving’s promotion of a film the Nets say is “deeply disturbing antisemitic hate.” They offered further explanation in a lengthy statement. “Over the last...
thecomeback.com

Floyd Mayweather makes major Kyrie Irving statement

Corporate sponsors like Nike are distancing themselves from suspended Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving after Irving’s social media share of a controversial, antisemitic movie. Irving is set to lose $2.2 million if his suspension lasts for five games as he must meet a series of team-specified conditions...
TEXAS STATE
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant trade: 4 teams that must go all in on blockbuster deal after Kyrie Irving’s suspension

As the Brooklyn Nets prepare to rebuild their roster, All-NBA forward Kevin Durant may appear on the trading block once again. Keep in mind that the Brooklyn Nets are in shambles. They simply haven’t looked good on the court, and they’ve been an even more comedic circus of blunders off the court. Kevin Durant won’t say it, but he’d be better off out. Here we will look at the four teams that must go all in on a blockbuster Kevin Durant trade after Kyrie Irving’s suspension.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Shaq Is Sick Of Watching Ben Simmons

Shaq is just like the rest of us. Ben Simmons has not been good for the Brooklyn Nets this season, and it has been difficult to watch him struggle. After not playing a single game last season, fans thought that Simmons would come back hungry, wanting to prove himself. Unfortunately, that has not been the case.
BROOKLYN, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Lakers Daily

Lakers Daily

Los Angeles, CA
31K+
Followers
3K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles Lakers news, rumors, videos, and schedule for Lakers fans everywhere.

 https://lakersdaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy