Shaq reflects on when Ben was being called the ‘next LeBron,’ thinks Nets star may still be dealing with mental roadblocks

Read full article on original website
Related
blavity.com
Podcaster Reveals New Details About How LeBron James Allegedly Cheats On His Wife Savannah
On the court, LeBron James is a 4× NBA champion and undeniably one of the best at the game of basketball. Off the court, James is touted as an amazing father of three and a devoted husband to his wife of nine years, Savannah James. However, according to podcast host Sofia Franklyn, the billion dollar baller may not be as committed to his marriage as he portrays.
Shaquille O’Neal Blasts Kanye West For Talking About His Business: “I Got More Money Than You, So Why Would I Listen To You”
Shaquille O'Neal had a big response to Kanye West after the rapper talked about Shaq's business.
NBA Fans React To Nike Suspending Ties With Kyrie Irving: "Damn, He Really Might Not Even Be In The NBA Next Season"
NBA fans had a lot to say about Kyrie Irving getting dropped by Nike.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
La La Anthony Showed Up To Support Ex-Hubby Carmelo Anthony’s New NYC Club
La La Anthony attended the grand opening of Carmelo Anthony's new club 9 Jones and was overheard saying the space "felt like home." The post La La Anthony Showed Up To Support Ex-Hubby Carmelo Anthony’s New NYC Club appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Paul Pierce Calls Out Kawhi Leonard: "We Don't Say Nothing About Him Always Being In Street Clothes."
Paul Pierce flames Kawhi Leonard for missing so many games.
Kyrie Irving's One-Word Answer When Asked If LeBron James Had Reached Michael Jordan's Level In 2018
Kyrie Irving had a simple response when asked about the Michael Jordan-LeBron James comparison in 2018.
Keeping Their Distance? La La Anthony & Ex Carmelo Anthony Didn't Cross Paths At Opening Of Athlete's Club
How awkward! On Wednesday, November 2, La La Anthony continued to show her unwavering support for ex-husband Carmelo Anthony by attending the opening of 9 Jones, a new NYC club he's an investor in. However, her kind gesture may have gone unnoticed, as an eyewitness exclusively discloses to OK! that the NBA star didn't stop by until after she left!"Carmelo was supposed to stop by but he never did. La La came around 9 and she left around 9:45," the onlooker spills of the star's quick visit. "She went directly into the back of the restaurant where they have a...
The Golden State Warriors might have a serious James Wiseman problem
The Warriors and the terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad James.
Magic Johnson Insists 1 of His Biggest Regrets Is Failing to Make a Phone Call to LeBron James
Magic Johnson says he wishes he had picked up the phone and called LeBron James back in 2019. The post Magic Johnson Insists 1 of His Biggest Regrets Is Failing to Make a Phone Call to LeBron James appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Nets owner ‘completely done’ with Kyrie Irving?
On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that Kyrie Irving had been suspended at least five games without pay. That decision was reached following Irving’s promotion of a film the Nets say is “deeply disturbing antisemitic hate.” They offered further explanation in a lengthy statement. “Over the last...
thecomeback.com
Floyd Mayweather makes major Kyrie Irving statement
Corporate sponsors like Nike are distancing themselves from suspended Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving after Irving’s social media share of a controversial, antisemitic movie. Irving is set to lose $2.2 million if his suspension lasts for five games as he must meet a series of team-specified conditions...
Kevin Durant trade: 4 teams that must go all in on blockbuster deal after Kyrie Irving’s suspension
As the Brooklyn Nets prepare to rebuild their roster, All-NBA forward Kevin Durant may appear on the trading block once again. Keep in mind that the Brooklyn Nets are in shambles. They simply haven’t looked good on the court, and they’ve been an even more comedic circus of blunders off the court. Kevin Durant won’t say it, but he’d be better off out. Here we will look at the four teams that must go all in on a blockbuster Kevin Durant trade after Kyrie Irving’s suspension.
No One Wants Kyrie Irving Except The Lakers, Confirms Western Conference Executive
The Lakers are the only team interested in Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving reportedly ignored texts from ownership during controversy, has been 'distant' from team: Report
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Kyrie Irving’s suspension was held off as Joe Tsai tried to speak with Irving, but his text messages went ignored for “nearly a week.”
Shaquille O'Neal Says Hiring Ime Udoka Will Bring 'Championship Experience' To Brooklyn Nets
Shaquille O'Neal is ready to see Ime Udoka leading the Brooklyn Nets.
hotnewhiphop.com
Shaq Is Sick Of Watching Ben Simmons
Shaq is just like the rest of us. Ben Simmons has not been good for the Brooklyn Nets this season, and it has been difficult to watch him struggle. After not playing a single game last season, fans thought that Simmons would come back hungry, wanting to prove himself. Unfortunately, that has not been the case.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos
Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
Lakers Daily
Los Angeles, CA
31K+
Followers
3K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Los Angeles Lakers news, rumors, videos, and schedule for Lakers fans everywhere.https://lakersdaily.com/
Comments / 0