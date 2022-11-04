Read full article on original website
Ja Morant and Desmond Bane combine for 51 points, Memphis Grizzlies defeat Wizards
The Memphis Grizzlies are enjoying the advantages that come with playing on a home floor. When they were struggling early against the Washington Wizards, fans cheered them on until the breakthrough. When Memphis lost a 23-point lead, the FedExForum crowd was still hopeful. The patience was rewarded as the Grizzlies defeated the Wizards...
Zach LaVine In. Andre Drummond and Coby White Out Vs. Boston Celtics
The Chicago Bulls are on the road to take on the Boston Celtics tonight. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said that Zach LaVine will play against the Celtics while Andre Drummond and Coby White have been ruled out. Zach LaVine will be playing in his third game in four nights....
NBA Betting Guide for Friday 11/4/22: Why the Trends Like the Pelicans to Cover
+7.0 (-108) The Boston Celtics have dropped three of their past four games and now boast a 4-3 record (2-1 at home). Despite a +6.0 point differential at home in those three games, Boston's spread-adjusted number is -0.3. The Bulls are 5-4 overall and 2-2 on the road and enter...
Yesterday's Perfect NBA DFS Lineups: Saturday 11/5/22
Ever finish a night of daily fantasy and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each day here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Last night's lineups are listed below. As always, make sure to check out our projections and optimal lineups -- which...
Ja Morant, Steven Adams secure double-doubles in Memphis Grizzlies blowout win vs. Hornets
Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama pump-faked a corner 3-pointer before driving to the rim and throwing down a two-handed dunk. After Aldama's dunk, Ja Morant jogged up the floor pointing at Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford. Morant was signaling that Clifford should call a timeout, and as soon as point guard Dennis Smith Jr. crossed halfcourt, Clifford did just that. Memphis was up 10 in the first quarter when Clifford opted for a break in action,...
Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Are Making Cavaliers History
When the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Donovan Mitchell, the goal was to create a dynamic back court Mitchell teaming up with All-Star point guard Darius Garland. While the two have seen limited time together in the regular season due to injuries, when the pair have been on the floor together it has been electric.
Andrew Wiggins (foot) out for Golden State's Friday contest
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (foot) is ruled out for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Wiggins will take a break after he was listed with left foot soreness. Expect JaMychal Green to see more minutes versus a Pelicans' team ranked 12th in defensive rating. Green's projection includes...
Naji Marshall playing with Pelicans' second unit on Friday night
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naj Marshall is not starting in Friday's contest against the Golden State Warriors. Marshall will come off the bench after Herb Jones was named as Friday's starter. Marshall's projection includes 3.5 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 0.7 assists.
Milwaukee's Bobby Portis starting for Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis is starting in Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Portis will make his first start this season after Giannis Antetokounmpo was ruled out with knee soreness. In 30.9 expected minutes, our models project Portis to score 36.8 FanDuel points. Portis' projection includes 18.1 points,...
Report: Nets owner Joe Tsai being advised to reconsider head coaching decision
It's been a wild ride for the Nets over the first couple of weeks of the season. Not only is the team off to a 4-6 start, but the organization has already let go of Steve Nash (in a mutual decision) as head coach and suspended star point guard Kyrie Irving. Soon after the Nash departure, it was reported that the team was looking strongly at bringing back Udoka to lead the club (he was an assistant coach during the 2020-2021 season).
Nets starting Edmond Sumner for suspended Kyrie Irving on Friday night
Brooklyn Nets guard Edmond Sumner is starting in Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Sumner will make his first start this season after Kyrie Irving was suspended for personal reasons. In a matchup against a Washington unit ranked 16th in defensive rating, our models project Mills to score 26.6 FanDuel points.
Dean Wade starting in Cleveland's Friday lineup for inactive Donovan Mitchell (ankle)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade is starting in Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Wade will make his fourth start this season after Donovan Mitchell was ruled out on Friday with an ankle injury. In 30.4 expected minutes, our models project Wade to score 21.7 FanDuel points. Wade's current projection...
Quentin Grimes starting for Knicks on Friday, Evan Fournier coming off the bench
New York Knicks shooting guard Quentin Grimes is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Grimes will get the start on Friday with Evan Fournier moving to the bench. Our models expect Grimes to play 23.6 minutes against the 76ers. Grimes' Friday projection includes 8.9 points,...
Evan Fournier playing with New York's second unit on Friday night
New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier is not starting in Friday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Fournier will play off the bench after Quentin Grimes was named Friday's starter. In 15.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Fournier to produce 7.3 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
Terrence Ross (knee) available for Orladno Saturday evening
Orlando Magic guard/forward Terrence Ross will play Saturday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Ross has missed time recently due to a left knee contusion. After listing him with a questionable tag coming into the day, the team has now cleared him for action. It's unclear if he'll reclaim his starting spot instantly.
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert (illness) available on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Gobert has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Bucks on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.7 minutes against Milwaukee. Gobert's Friday projection includes 14.3 points, 14.5 rebounds, 1.3...
Jarred Vanderbilt (adductor) ruled out for Utah Sunday night
Utah Jazz center Jarred Vanderbilt will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Vanderbilt is dealing with right adductor soreness. He wad downgraded to questionable earlier in the day, and now, the team has fully ruled him out for Sunday's contest. Rudy Gay and Walker Kessler should see more action down low.
Jeff Green (finger) probable for Nuggets on Monday
Denver Nuggets guard/forward Jeff Green is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Green is dealing with a left finger sprain. As a result, the team has placed him on the injury report. However, he's not expected to miss time, hence the probable tag. Assume he'll get the green light in 24 hours.
Grayson Allen coming off Milwaukee's bench on Saturday night
Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen is not starting in Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Allen will play with the Bucks' second unit after Marjon Beauchamp was named Saturday's starter. numberFire's models project Allen to record 10.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.
Hornets starting Jalen McDaniels for inactive Gordon Hayward (shoulder) on Friday
Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels is starting in Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. McDaniels will make the start on Friday night after Gordon Hayward was ruled out with a shoulder injury. In 35.6 expected minutes, our models project McDaniels to score 32.5 FanDuel points. McDaniels' projection includes 15.4 points,...
