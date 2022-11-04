ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Inside Indiana Business

Franciscan to close Hammond hospital

Mishawaka-based Franciscan Alliance is planning to cease inpatient services at its Hammond campus. The healthcare network, which had approved a $30 million renovation of the campus just last year, says the closure is a result of reduced inpatient volume at the Hammond campus over the last 15 months. In a...
HAMMOND, IN
Q985

Reports Say Catalytic Converter Thefts in Illinois Skyrocketing

Catalytic converter thefts are not a new problem. However, new reports indicate that thefts of this auto part in Illinois are absolutely skyrocketing. I saw two different reports that show just how bad catalytic converter thefts are in Illinois specifically. One was a story in the Wall Street Journal which said thefts are trending up nationally, but it also included one statistic that is startling. It says "reported thefts in Chicago reached 4,781 through September this year, up from 1,842 during the same period last year".
ILLINOIS STATE
ncclinked.com

Laundry room larcenist sought in ongoing investigation

‘Tis the season for vampires, ghouls and apparently, an NCC laundry room larcenist. While some students are anticipating the spooks and thrills that accompany the Halloween season, others have a very different fear: having their personal items stolen. On Sept. 30, Campus Safety issued a statement addressing multiple reports of...
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Orland Park business celebrates anniversary by donating masks

Orland Park’s EzCloud Solutions turned 10 years old this year and its owner, Victor Kress, is giving out presents rather than receiving them. Kress donated more than $100,000 worth of TR1 Respirators/masks to members of the Orland Fire Protection District, Orland Park and Orland Hills police departments, and senior volunteers in Orland Township. Earlier in the year, he gave out close to $50,000 worth of masks to responders in Tinley Park.
ORLAND PARK, IL
westsuburbanliving.net

Longevity and a Legacy of Service

Running any successful business is a formidable challenge. But running a successful retail business — especially a local brick and mortar one — would seem to be especially daunting. Running that same retail business for decades on end? Nothing short of miraculous. But that’s exactly what a surprising...
NAPERVILLE, IL
WGN News

Student walkout planned at Jones College Prep over school’s response to suspected Nazi costume

CHICAGO — Students at Jones College Prep in Chicago’s South Loop, dissatisfied with the school’s response to a student who appeared to wear a Nazi soldier uniform on Halloween, are planning a walkout next week. The walkout, planned for next Monday afternoon, seeks to address “the way administration ‘handles’ racial & ethnic discrimination at Jones,” […]
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Public Schools District 86 Welcomes New Board Member

Jesse Smith is welcomed to the board by Board of School Inspectors President Erick Deshaun Dorris. The Joliet Public Schools District 86 Board of School Inspectors appointed Jesse Smith to fill the vacant school board east side seat. Mr. Smith was one of six applicants who applied for the opening.
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

Tornado touches down in Kane County

BIG ROCK, Illinois - A tornado briefly touched down in Kane County, Illinois on Saturday morning. The National Weather Service said the EF-0 tornado started near Little Rock, Illinois, and headed towards Big Rock, Illinois. The tornado was on the ground for 4 minutes. The National Weather Service said some...
KANE COUNTY, IL
WGN News

Charges announced in multi-state retail theft ring bust

JOLIET, Ill. — Ten individuals have been charged with a range of felonies following a yearlong undercover investigation across multiple states. The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office announced the charges today which came nearly one month after multiple search warrants were executed on October 6, 2022 in Chicago, Cicero, Oak Lawn, Bolingbrook, and three locations […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

FBI seeks suspect in bank robbery in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) – Chicago FBI is searching for the suspect who robbed a bank in Plainfield Friday afternoon. The robbery happened at the BMO Harris, located at 15101 S-IL 59 around 4:15 p.m. Authorities say the robber used a note to demand funds. There was no weapon shown...
PLAINFIELD, IL
vfpress.news

Oak Park Unveils Plaque Honoring Early Black Church With Maywood Ties

An Oak Park woman on Oct. 29 unveils the historic plaque in Oak Park marking the place where Mt. Carmel Baptist Church once stood. | Alex Rogals/Staff Photographer. Friday, November 4, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. The 1100 block of Westgate in Oak Park is among the most...
OAK PARK, IL
vfpress.news

Broadview Couple Seeking To Bring Bar And Grill Venue To Maywood

A conceptual rendering of the proposed Exclusive Bar & Grill, a proposed establishment looking to locate on the 400 block of South 5th Avenue in Maywood. | Exclusive Bar & Grill. Thursday, November 3, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews || Updated: 11/4/22. During a meeting on Nov. 1,...
MAYWOOD, IL

