Franciscan to close Hammond hospital
Mishawaka-based Franciscan Alliance is planning to cease inpatient services at its Hammond campus. The healthcare network, which had approved a $30 million renovation of the campus just last year, says the closure is a result of reduced inpatient volume at the Hammond campus over the last 15 months. In a...
Reports Say Catalytic Converter Thefts in Illinois Skyrocketing
Catalytic converter thefts are not a new problem. However, new reports indicate that thefts of this auto part in Illinois are absolutely skyrocketing. I saw two different reports that show just how bad catalytic converter thefts are in Illinois specifically. One was a story in the Wall Street Journal which said thefts are trending up nationally, but it also included one statistic that is startling. It says "reported thefts in Chicago reached 4,781 through September this year, up from 1,842 during the same period last year".
Laundry room larcenist sought in ongoing investigation
‘Tis the season for vampires, ghouls and apparently, an NCC laundry room larcenist. While some students are anticipating the spooks and thrills that accompany the Halloween season, others have a very different fear: having their personal items stolen. On Sept. 30, Campus Safety issued a statement addressing multiple reports of...
Orland Park business celebrates anniversary by donating masks
Orland Park’s EzCloud Solutions turned 10 years old this year and its owner, Victor Kress, is giving out presents rather than receiving them. Kress donated more than $100,000 worth of TR1 Respirators/masks to members of the Orland Fire Protection District, Orland Park and Orland Hills police departments, and senior volunteers in Orland Township. Earlier in the year, he gave out close to $50,000 worth of masks to responders in Tinley Park.
SAFE-T Act's Elimination of Cash Bail a Positive Development, Cook County's Chief Judge Says
Even though it is not on the ballot this November, the SAFE-T Act will still figure prominently in the 2022 midterm elections, and Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans is hoping to set the record straight on what the bill does, and does not, do. Evans, who has served in...
New Illinois Law Gives Cops Choice Not To Jail People for Small Amounts of Drugs
Tucked into the new and much-debated 764-page law that does away with Illinois’ cash-bail system is a single paragraph that could have a big impact. It means that people caught with small amounts of drugs won’t have to sit in jail for days until they’re brought before a judge.
Longevity and a Legacy of Service
Running any successful business is a formidable challenge. But running a successful retail business — especially a local brick and mortar one — would seem to be especially daunting. Running that same retail business for decades on end? Nothing short of miraculous. But that’s exactly what a surprising...
Severe winds blow roof off Elk Grove Village apartment complex, police say
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. - Severe winds blew the roof off of an apartment building in Elk Grove Village Saturday. An apartment building located at 1037 Charlela Lane in the northwest suburb of Chicago is experiencing extreme wind damage amid a High Wind Warning in a majority of northwest Illinois.
This 15-Year-Old Illinois Girl Honored for Saving Her Mom’s Life
This could have been a tragedy. Instead, it's a day to honor a 15-year-old Illinois girl who's quick thinking during her mom's medical emergency while driving likely saved both of their lives. CBS Chicago told the story of Reaghan Monahan who is a sophomore at Tinley Park High School. Her...
Student walkout planned at Jones College Prep over school’s response to suspected Nazi costume
CHICAGO — Students at Jones College Prep in Chicago’s South Loop, dissatisfied with the school’s response to a student who appeared to wear a Nazi soldier uniform on Halloween, are planning a walkout next week. The walkout, planned for next Monday afternoon, seeks to address “the way administration ‘handles’ racial & ethnic discrimination at Jones,” […]
Principal removed after student in Nazi-like costume goose-steps through Halloween contest
Some students at Jones College Prep are upset about a fellow student’s Halloween costume. A senior wore what looked like a Nazi uniform at school and goose-stepped across the stage during a costume contest.
Joliet Public Schools District 86 Welcomes New Board Member
Jesse Smith is welcomed to the board by Board of School Inspectors President Erick Deshaun Dorris. The Joliet Public Schools District 86 Board of School Inspectors appointed Jesse Smith to fill the vacant school board east side seat. Mr. Smith was one of six applicants who applied for the opening.
Tornado touches down in Kane County
BIG ROCK, Illinois - A tornado briefly touched down in Kane County, Illinois on Saturday morning. The National Weather Service said the EF-0 tornado started near Little Rock, Illinois, and headed towards Big Rock, Illinois. The tornado was on the ground for 4 minutes. The National Weather Service said some...
Charges announced in multi-state retail theft ring bust
JOLIET, Ill. — Ten individuals have been charged with a range of felonies following a yearlong undercover investigation across multiple states. The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office announced the charges today which came nearly one month after multiple search warrants were executed on October 6, 2022 in Chicago, Cicero, Oak Lawn, Bolingbrook, and three locations […]
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Much of Chicago Area Until 12:45 PM
UPDATE: At 12:32 p.m., the warning for eastern Lake and eastern Cook counties has been canceled. UPDATE: At 12:16 p.m., the warning for central Will and eastern DuPage counties was canceled. UPDATE: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Lake County (IL), Will County, DuPage County and Cook County...
FBI seeks suspect in bank robbery in Plainfield
PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) – Chicago FBI is searching for the suspect who robbed a bank in Plainfield Friday afternoon. The robbery happened at the BMO Harris, located at 15101 S-IL 59 around 4:15 p.m. Authorities say the robber used a note to demand funds. There was no weapon shown...
Citing state law, judge reduces bail for pregnant Chicago woman charged with murder
CHICAGO - A Cook County judge on Thursday reduced bail for a pregnant woman charged with first-degree murder so she won’t have to give birth behind bars. The decision got no argument from prosecutors, even though just last week they asked a different judge to hold Keshia Golden without bail.
5 shot after argument breaks out outside Archer Heights business
Five people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in Archer Heights on the Southwest Side. A group of men were in an argument outside a business just after midnight when someone pulled out a gun and fired shots.
Oak Park Unveils Plaque Honoring Early Black Church With Maywood Ties
An Oak Park woman on Oct. 29 unveils the historic plaque in Oak Park marking the place where Mt. Carmel Baptist Church once stood. | Alex Rogals/Staff Photographer. Friday, November 4, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. The 1100 block of Westgate in Oak Park is among the most...
Broadview Couple Seeking To Bring Bar And Grill Venue To Maywood
A conceptual rendering of the proposed Exclusive Bar & Grill, a proposed establishment looking to locate on the 400 block of South 5th Avenue in Maywood. | Exclusive Bar & Grill. Thursday, November 3, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews || Updated: 11/4/22. During a meeting on Nov. 1,...
