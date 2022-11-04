Read full article on original website
Ben Affleck Disappointed With Jennifer Lopez for Extending Her Stay in Europe Without Him? Deep Water Star Allegedly Turned To Ex-wife Jennifer Garner for Advice
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have very busy careers. They have starred in several movies, and they are about to appear in a couple more projects in the coming months and years. Even though the couple understands how important their jobs are, there are ongoing rumors suggesting that Lopez had Affleck fooled.
'She Had Him Fooled': Jennifer Lopez Is Putting Career Before Her Marriage To 'Disappointed' Ben Affleck
Back to reality. Jennifer Lopez appears to be showing her true colors to new husband Ben Affleck, which includes the actor learning that he comes second when it comes to J.Lo and her career. "She had him fooled for a while, but Ben's realizing Jennifer is as career-driven as she...
Ben Affleck Looks Relieved To Be Home After Miami Trip With J Lo As Rumors Swirl He's 'Not Happy' In Marriage
Ben Affleck appeared beyond relieved to be home after a trip to Miami with his new wife, Jennifer Lopez. The Argo actor wasted no time, jumping off his private jet after a weekend away with his significant other on the heels of rumors he's "not happy" in his three-month marriage.
Who's the Boss? Stars Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro Reunite at Tony Danza's Cabaret Show in L.A.
Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro were last pictured together during the show's cast members reunion for an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2016 Who's the Boss? fans, rejoice! Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro have reunited! On Thursday, Milano, 49, and Pintauro, 46, met up for an evening outing to support Danza, 71, at his cabaret show in Los Angeles. The former costars of the original ABC series, which ran for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992, were pictured together for the first time since...
'She Hasn't Forgotten': Jennifer Lopez Still Making Ben Affleck Pay For Party Boy Past
Gun-shy Jennifer Lopez can't shake the memory of Ben Affleck's bad boy behavior — so she's making him pay the price for his past by ponying up for everything they do, tipsters tattled. Article continues below advertisement. Despite marrying Affleck in July following their speedy reunion, J Lo hasn't...
ABC News' Jennifer Ashton Weds Tom Werner: 'I Never Thought I'd Find Love Like This'
"When you're older, it doesn't take long to recognize when you've found your soul mate," says Dr. Jennifer Ashton of her new husband, businessman Tom Werner In a wedding for the ages, ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton married prolific television producer and Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner in an intimate 5 affair on Saturday. The wedding was attended by family and friends including Sara Gilbert, Donna Karan, Corey Gamble Al Michaels, and George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth. "I'm so happy because I never thought I'd find love like...
Michael Learned Reveals She ‘Fell Madly in Love’ With Richard Gere During Her Iconic Career
Through the 1970s, Michael Learned was best known as TV’s Olivia Walton, the warmhearted and hardworking mother of eight on The Waltons. “I was 32. They were looking for a woman in her 40s with long red hair. I had short blond hair,” Michael, 83, recalls to Closer. “Who knows why they picked me? I must have had somebody in my corner.” Michael stayed with the popular Depression-era drama for seven seasons, earning six Emmy nominations for Lead Actress and winning three times.
Gayle King Turned Oprah Onto This Size-Inclusive Brand, and Its Leggings Are Now One of Her Favorite Things
Score Girlfriend Collective leggings on sale at Amazon while you can In case you missed it, Oprah Winfrey released her much-anticipated Favorite Things list this week. The annual list rounds up the media mogul's must-have products each year — and they're conveniently available on Amazon (which makes holiday shopping so much easier). Among her top picks, you'll find everything from useful tech and kitchen gadgets to scented candles and comfy slippers. Oprah is also a fan of the Girlfriend Collective Compression Leggings, which come in extended size ranges...
Stepdad Love! Ben Affleck Hugs Jennifer Lopez's Child Emme As Newlyweds Arrive Back In L.A.
Ben Affleck has fully embraced his role as stepdad to wife Jennifer Lopez's kids. The actor was photographed giving stepchild Emme a big hug after touching down in Los Angeles on Sunday, October 9, following a family trip to Miami. Article continues below advertisement. In photos, proud papa Ben is...
Amy Schumer Pokes Fun at Husband Chris Fischer on 'SNL' : 'We Play the Game — Autism or Just a Man?'
The actress and comedian, 41, hosted Saturday Night Live for the third time over the weekend, where she was joined by Steve Lacy, who served as the evening's musical guest. During her opening monologue, which ran more than six minutes, Schumer poked fun at her husband Chris Fischer's autism diagnosis. (The star previously revealed that Fischer, 42, was diagnosed with the disorder in her 2019 Netflix special Growing.)
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck step out for first red carpet event as married couple
Nearly two months after Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck tied the knot in a Georgia ceremony, the couple made their first red-carpet appearance together as a married pair at the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show on Oct. 13. For the event—which was held at the Huntington Library, Art...
Katie Holmes’ Engagement Ring From Tom Cruise is Now Worth Almost $2 Million
Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's marriage certainly didn't last, but the ring he gave her appreciated in value. Here's how much it's worth.
Ben Affleck Picks Up Son Samuel, 10, From School in Sweet Father-Son Photo
Ben Affleck, 50, was spotted picking up his youngest child, Samuel, 10, from school in Los Angeles on Friday, Oct. 21, officially letting the weekend commence. Ben was dressed for cooler fall weather in washed-out black jeans, a black tee, and a cozy gray jacket. He held a coffee in his right hand and held onto his son’s hand with his other. Meanwhile, Samuel looked adorable in his school clothes, which consisted of blue jeans and a gray zip-up hoodie with a white lightning bolt printed on the left chest. He carried both a brown messenger bag and a lunchbox with him.
Giddy Up! Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Take Teen Emme Shopping For Halloween
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are getting their teen Emme ready for Halloween! On Saturday, October 22, the newlyweds stepped out with the 14-year-old to shop in Los Angeles for some country western inspired looks, presumably for the spooky holiday on the horizon. Article continues below advertisement. The family seemed...
Matthew Perry Talks Salma Hayek's Unhelpful Acting Tips After Keanu Reeves Controversy
Matthew Perry is sharing yet another celebrity anecdote in his upcoming memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing – this time about Salma Hayek. The Friends alum recalled his experience making his first big movie alongside the actress as they co-starred in the 1997 rom-com Fools Rush In.
Amber Heard Is Living in Europe and 'Focused on Raising Her Daughter' After Johnny Depp Trial: Source
Amber Heard is focusing on moving forward. Five months after the conclusion of her and ex Johnny Depp's defamation trial, a source tells PEOPLE that the Aquaman star, 36, "is focused on raising her daughter" Oonagh, 18 months, as they reside together overseas for the time being. "The trial was...
Michelle Williams Walks First Red Carpet Since Welcoming Third Baby
Michelle Williams appeared in support of The Fabelmans film in Los Angeles Sunday just weeks after giving birth to her third baby Michelle Williams is back in black. The mom-of-three, 42, hit the red carpet Sunday just weeks after giving birth to her third baby in support of The Fabelmans film, which premiered at the AFI fest in Los Angeles. Wearing an elegant off-the-shoulder black satin gown, Williams opened up about the family bond the cast and crew developed on the set of the Steven Spielberg movie, which revolves...
Jojo Siwa Surprises Girlfriend Avery Cyrus with Romantic Beach Date for 1 Month Anniversary
"Happy 1 month to the happiest girl who makes me more happy than ever," the 19-year-old star gushed on Instagram as she shared a video of their day JoJo Siwa is going all out to celebrate her love. The So You Think You Can Dance judge, 19, surprised her girlfriend Avery Cyrus for their first month anniversary with a romantic beach-side picnic, complete with a tent, balloons, umbrellas, pillows and a table full of flowers and treats. She shared an Instagram Reel with some sweet words for Cyrus, writing...
Billie Eilish and Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford Make Red Carpet Debut Draped in Gucci Blanket
Billie Eilish's relationship with Jesse Rutherford is quite cozy. The "Happier than Ever" singer, 20, and The Neighbourhood lead, 31, turned heads during their first red carpet — or in this case purple carpet — debut at the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 due to their eye-catching coordinated outfits.
Millie Bobby Brown Says She and Henry Cavill Have a 'Real Adult Relationship': A 'Healthy One'
Millie Bobby Brown said friendship with Enola Holmes 2 costar Henry Cavill comes with "terms and conditions" unlike her connection with Stranger Things cast mates, which has "no boundaries" Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill's friendship comes with "healthy" parameters. The actress, 18, told Deadline about working with the Superman actor, 39, on the Enola Holmes movies, in which she plays the titular younger sister to his famed detective Sherlock. Brown said her camaraderie with him is more "adult" than her bond with her Stranger Things costars like...
