epicstream.com

Ben Affleck Disappointed With Jennifer Lopez for Extending Her Stay in Europe Without Him? Deep Water Star Allegedly Turned To Ex-wife Jennifer Garner for Advice

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have very busy careers. They have starred in several movies, and they are about to appear in a couple more projects in the coming months and years. Even though the couple understands how important their jobs are, there are ongoing rumors suggesting that Lopez had Affleck fooled.
People

Who's the Boss? Stars Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro Reunite at Tony Danza's Cabaret Show in L.A.

Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro were last pictured together during the show's cast members reunion for an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2016 Who's the Boss? fans, rejoice! Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro have reunited! On Thursday, Milano, 49, and Pintauro, 46, met up for an evening outing to support Danza, 71, at his cabaret show in Los Angeles. The former costars of the original ABC series, which ran for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992, were pictured together for the first time since...
People

ABC News' Jennifer Ashton Weds Tom Werner: 'I Never Thought I'd Find Love Like This'

"When you're older, it doesn't take long to recognize when you've found your soul mate," says Dr. Jennifer Ashton of her new husband, businessman Tom Werner In a wedding for the ages, ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton married prolific television producer and Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner in an intimate 5 affair on Saturday. The wedding was attended by family and friends including Sara Gilbert, Donna Karan, Corey Gamble Al Michaels, and George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth. "I'm so happy because I never thought I'd find love like...
Closer Weekly

Michael Learned Reveals She ‘Fell Madly in Love’ With Richard Gere During Her Iconic Career

Through the 1970s, Michael Learned was best known as TV’s Olivia Walton, the warmhearted and hardworking mother of eight on The Waltons. “I was 32. They were looking for a woman in her 40s with long red hair. I had short blond hair,” Michael, 83, recalls to Closer. “Who knows why they picked me? I must have had somebody in my corner.” Michael stayed with the popular Depression-era drama for seven seasons, earning six Emmy nominations for Lead Actress and winning three times.
People

Gayle King Turned Oprah Onto This Size-Inclusive Brand, and Its Leggings Are Now One of Her Favorite Things

Score Girlfriend Collective leggings on sale at Amazon while you can In case you missed it, Oprah Winfrey released her much-anticipated Favorite Things list this week. The annual list rounds up the media mogul's must-have products each year — and they're conveniently available on Amazon (which makes holiday shopping so much easier).  Among her top picks, you'll find everything from useful tech and kitchen gadgets to scented candles and comfy slippers. Oprah is also a fan of the Girlfriend Collective Compression Leggings, which come in extended size ranges...
People

Amy Schumer Pokes Fun at Husband Chris Fischer on 'SNL' : 'We Play the Game — Autism or Just a Man?'

The actress and comedian, 41, hosted Saturday Night Live for the third time over the weekend, where she was joined by Steve Lacy, who served as the evening's musical guest. During her opening monologue, which ran more than six minutes, Schumer poked fun at her husband Chris Fischer's autism diagnosis. (The star previously revealed that Fischer, 42, was diagnosed with the disorder in her 2019 Netflix special Growing.)
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Picks Up Son Samuel, 10, From School in Sweet Father-Son Photo

Ben Affleck, 50, was spotted picking up his youngest child, Samuel, 10, from school in Los Angeles on Friday, Oct. 21, officially letting the weekend commence. Ben was dressed for cooler fall weather in washed-out black jeans, a black tee, and a cozy gray jacket. He held a coffee in his right hand and held onto his son’s hand with his other. Meanwhile, Samuel looked adorable in his school clothes, which consisted of blue jeans and a gray zip-up hoodie with a white lightning bolt printed on the left chest. He carried both a brown messenger bag and a lunchbox with him.
People

Michelle Williams Walks First Red Carpet Since Welcoming Third Baby

Michelle Williams appeared in support of The Fabelmans film in Los Angeles Sunday just weeks after giving birth to her third baby Michelle Williams is back in black. The mom-of-three, 42, hit the red carpet Sunday just weeks after giving birth to her third baby in support of The Fabelmans film, which premiered at the AFI fest in Los Angeles. Wearing an elegant off-the-shoulder black satin gown, Williams opened up about the family bond the cast and crew developed on the set of the Steven Spielberg movie, which revolves...
People

Jojo Siwa Surprises Girlfriend Avery Cyrus with Romantic Beach Date for 1 Month Anniversary

"Happy 1 month to the happiest girl who makes me more happy than ever," the 19-year-old star gushed on Instagram as she shared a video of their day JoJo Siwa is going all out to celebrate her love. The So You Think You Can Dance judge, 19, surprised her girlfriend Avery Cyrus for their first month anniversary with a romantic beach-side picnic, complete with a tent, balloons, umbrellas, pillows and a table full of flowers and treats.  She shared an Instagram Reel with some sweet words for Cyrus, writing...
People

Millie Bobby Brown Says She and Henry Cavill Have a 'Real Adult Relationship': A 'Healthy One'

Millie Bobby Brown said friendship with Enola Holmes 2 costar Henry Cavill comes with "terms and conditions" unlike her connection with Stranger Things cast mates, which has "no boundaries" Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill's friendship comes with "healthy" parameters. The actress, 18, told Deadline about working with the Superman actor, 39, on the Enola Holmes movies, in which she plays the titular younger sister to his famed detective Sherlock. Brown said her camaraderie with him is more "adult" than her bond with her Stranger Things costars like...
People

People

