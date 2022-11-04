Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Hy-Vee, Open Door Mission helping feed families for Thanksgiving
OMAHA, Neb. — Starting Friday, Nov. 4, you can help families ahead of the holidays with the Turkey n' Fixins drive. It's a partnership between Hy-Vee and the Open Door Mission that lets you buy dinner for a family in need. When you're shopping at Hy-Vee and check out...
klkntv.com
Lincoln to honor vets with walk, ceremony on Veterans Day
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A ceremony and walk for veterans in Lincoln are being arranged to celebrate Veterans Day next week. At 9:30 a.m. Friday, the 24th annual Veterans Walk of Recognition will start at Memorial Stadium and finish at the Veterans Memorial Garden in Antelope Park. After the...
klkntv.com
Holiday Harvest Market encourages connection between farmers and customers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Holidays near the end of the year are all very different, but one common trait among them is spending time with others. In the same way that you know the people sitting around your dinner table, one farmer’s market is encouraging customers to know where the food on your dinner table comes from.
KETV.com
Popular Lincoln coffee shop expands to Omaha in December
A popular coffee and cocktail shop in Lincoln is bringing their business northeast to Omaha in December. The Mill Coffee and Tea says the time was right to expand to a new market. There might be a lot of dirt sitting around right now, but The Mill wants a 1920s...
klkntv.com
Meet Ella, available for adoption at Capital Humane Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Ella is a 3- or 4-month-old long-haired Chihuahua mix looking for lots of love and cuddles. She’s around 5 pounds but will grow to about 15 pounds. If you’re thinking about adopting her, head to Capital Humane Society and meet her. If you’re...
KETV.com
Nightmare on Redick Street: Neighborhood enforcing rules on homeowner's attraction
OMAHA, Neb. — A Halloween display in northwest Omaha has homeowners on opposite sides of the fence and may have gone too far this year. The homeowner's association off 103rd and Military Road says problems with parking and people for a holiday attraction have grown over the past five years. A family says they're just sharing their holiday spirit.
KETV.com
Funeral arrangements set for Ashland Mayor Rick Grauerholz
ASHLAND, Neb. — Funeral arrangements have been announced for Ashland's mayor, Richard 'Rick' Grauerholz. The 74-year-old died at his home Friday, according to his obituary. Grauerholz served as the city's mayor for eight years. The Lincoln native also served with the Ashland Volunteer Fire Department for 40 years and the Rescue Department for 20 years.
klkntv.com
Facebook friendship turns sour as woman robs Lincoln man of nearly $4,600
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Facebook friendship ended almost as quickly as it began late Thursday evening. Around 9 p.m., a man called Lincoln Police and said he had been robbed at his apartment near 33rd and O Streets. The man said he had arranged a meeting with a...
KETV.com
Omaha family members leaning on each other in the wake of daughter's death
OMAHA, Neb. — Dale Schuman and his family are hoping to find peace going forward following the death of their daughter, Jerica Schuman. Jerica was walking on Maple Street early Tuesday morning when she was hit by a vehicle. Schuman was taken to CHI Health Bergan Mercy, where she spent the next four days before being taken off life support Friday afternoon.
klkntv.com
Contagious virus has Beatrice Humane Society hitting pause on cat adoptions
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Beatrice Humane Society says it’s temporarily stopping intakes and adoptions of all cats and kittens due to a contagious virus. According to the shelter, some of the animals recently tested positive. Dogs in the shelter’s care are not affected by the virus.
klkntv.com
York clinic warns of scammer posing as employee
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — York residents are reporting a new scam via phone. York Medical Clinic said someone is spoofing its phone number and pretending to be an employee named Kendall Mauer. If you receive a phone call purportedly from the clinic asking for any personal information, like your...
WOWT
Man claims wallet with thousands in cash stolen while meeting date in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating following an incident where a man meeting a woman for a date had his wallet stolen, which contained thousands of dollars in cash. Thursday night, around 9 p.m. LPD officers were dispatched to 32nd and O Streets. Police said a...
klkntv.com
17 events to check out in Nebraska this weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — This weekend is a little chillier, but it’s reminding us that the holidays are right around the corner. There are markets and craft shows across the state where you can buy gifts for everyone on your list. Check out the things going on across...
a-z-animals.com
Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha
Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha. There’s plenty of aggression, speed, and power in the gorilla confrontation in this video but there’s also a surprising amount of elegance and style about it too! There is clearly an issue between these two huge silverbacks, but, as startling as the fight is, you cannot help but admire how sure-footed and nimble these huge creatures are as they chase each other around the enclosure. They cross narrow bridges and climb up and down rocks with the skill of an accomplished gymnast.
KETV.com
Crete firefighter details Lancaster County wildfire battle
LINCOLN, Neb. — Brad Elder with the Crete Volunteer Fire Department is in the hospital with third-degree burns after battling a wildfire in Lancaster County. He's almost out and on his way home, but he has a warning. Elder has been fighting wildfires for 32 years, and he even...
klkntv.com
$77,500 diamond ring stolen from Costco food court, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Louis Vuitton wallet with a 4-carat diamond ring inside was stolen Wednesday from the Costco food court, the Lincoln Police Department said. A 39-year-old woman had been eating in the food court when she set her Louis Vuitton wallet next to her. Police say...
First snowfall won't bring much: How to prepare for winter in Omaha
This storm won't be a record-setter but will be a reminder of what is to come. Some in the community recommend you plan ahead now, not just for this storm but for the season ahead.
klkntv.com
Stomping, dancing and brass among Lied Center’s upcoming shows
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Bill Stephen, executive director of the Lied Center for Performing Arts, is giving a sneak peek at its upcoming shows. These shows include “Stomp,” Camille A. Brown & Dancers, and the TenThings Brass Ensemble. Head to the Lied Center website to purchase tickets.
WOWT
klkntv.com
Your messy hair may be linked to your genes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Scientists say they may have figured out why some children have hair that is tough to part or keep from sticking out at funny angles. The self-explanatory situation often occurs for kids who are between 3 months to 12-years-old. The literally hair-raising condition hasn’t been...
