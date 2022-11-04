ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

solarpowerworldonline.com

Which companies are making solar panels in the United States?

The United States is hopefully, fingers crossed, entering a solar module manufacturing renaissance. After having its domestic supply decimated by China’s precise buildout of solar manufacturing over the last decade, manufacturing tax credits included in the Inflation Reduction Act should provide a lifeline to the market. As it stands today, U.S. solar panel manufacturing consists only of module assembly in the crystalline silicon space, but the promised credits could rebuild the domestic chain and bring silicon ingot, wafer and cell manufacturing back home.
FLORIDA STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

As China expands energy storage manufacturing, the U.S. can step up to compete

Whether it’s California’s record-breaking heat waves causing narrowly avoided blackouts or Texas’ billion dollar efforts to keep the lights on, the need for resilient stationary energy storage systems throughout the United States has never been more acute. Unfortunately, the deployment of these systems is inhibited by serious issues with the lithium-ion batteries used in these systems. Bottlenecks in the battery supply chain and the increasing occurrence of catastrophic fires are the most serious of these issues. The U.S. can address both by developing a domestic battery supply chain whose products are tailored to the unique needs of the stationary energy storage market. Accomplishing this will enable a rapid transition to reliable electrical grids powered by renewable energy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
solarindustrymag.com

Construction Costs Decrease for Solar

Construction costs for solar photovoltaic systems continued to decrease in the United States in 2020; the capacity-weighted average fell 8% compared with 2019, according to the latest data in U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) Annual Electric Generator Report on newly constructed utility-scale electric generators. By contrast, average construction costs...
AOL Corp

White House announces $13.5 billion funding to help households with energy bills

(Reuters) - President Biden's administration will make $13.5 billion available to help low-income U.S. households lower their heating costs this winter, the White House said on Wednesday. As part of the initiative, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is providing $4.5 billion in low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program...
pv-magazine-usa.com

Hover Energy’s 36 kW rooftop-mounted microgrid combines wind, solar and energy storage

Hover Energy, a Dallas-based wind power technology company, will begin commercial scale production in January 2023 of its residential and commercial 36 kW wind-powered microgrid that includes solar and energy storage. Production will take place the company’s facility in Memphis, Tennessee. The company’s Hover Array System is a rooftop-mounted...
MEMPHIS, TN
PV Tech

Westbridge adds Canada solar-plus-storage project to portfolio

Canadian renewables company Westbridge Renewable Energy Corporation has added the Eastervale solar-plus-storage project in Alberta, Canada, to its portfolio. The project’s target capacity of 300MWp of solar PV and a 200MW/400MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) will bring the company’s total solar capacity to 1,285MWp. “With the addition...
CNET

The Sono Sion Solar Car Is Coming to the US, Here's What It Will Do

This story is part of Plugged In, CNET's hub for all things EV and the future of electrified mobility. From vehicle reviews to helpful hints and the latest industry news, we've got you covered. German carmaker Sono says its Sion solar electric car will be coming to the US, prompting...
pv-magazine-usa.com

Air-source heat pump for harsh, cold climates

Heating technology manufacturer Carrier is set to start field testing its prototype air-source heat pump for cold climates. The project is part of the “Cold Climate Heat Pump Challenge” developed by the U.S. Department of Energy. It aims to develop and commercialize a new heat pump technology to more efficiency heat residential homes in climates with freezing temperatures.
PV Tech

Brookfield Renewable to commission 10GW of clean energy assets in three years

Renewables asset owner Brookfield Renewable is planning to commission at least 10GW of clean energy projects in the next three years, leveraging its newly acquired US solar businesses. The company’s renewables construction efforts are then set to accelerate later in the decade, according to CEO Connor Teskey. “Three years from...
TheConversationAU

Leading economists back federal government action to curb rising gas and electricity prices

Australia’s top economists have overwhelmingly endorsed intervention to restrain gas and electricity prices, with only three of the 47 leading economists surveyed believing the best thing the government can do is to leave things to the market. The 47 economists surveyed are members of a panel selected by a committee of the Economic Society of Australia for its expertise in fields including public policy and economic modelling. Among its members are former Reserve Bank, Treasury and OECD officials, and a former member of the Reserve Bank board. Previously unpalatable options Told that Treasurer Jim Chalmers is examining options that until recently would have...
BBC

Do not end green energy grants, manufacturers urge MPs

Manufacturing firms are appealing to ministers to match a European grant scheme that subsidised the cost of installing renewable energy. Under the EU system companies were able to claim up to a third of the cost for installing solar panels, biomass boilers or double glazing. European funding has run out...
CNET

How Net Metering Makes Home Solar Panels a Better Deal

When you put solar panels on your roof, it's not possible to match up your energy usage with when the sun is shining. Your panels are likely to generate more electricity than you need during the day, just like you'll still use energy when the sun goes down. Home battery storage offers one solution to this imbalance, allowing you to save energy for use later in the day. Net metering offers another.

