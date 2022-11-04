Read full article on original website
Coal mine demolishes neighboring wind farm to boost country's energy supply, drawing ire of climate activists
The Garzweiler coal mine in Germany is expanding its operations into a neighboring wind farm, forcing the company to demolish wind turbines, amid efforts to expand energy supplies.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Which companies are making solar panels in the United States?
The United States is hopefully, fingers crossed, entering a solar module manufacturing renaissance. After having its domestic supply decimated by China’s precise buildout of solar manufacturing over the last decade, manufacturing tax credits included in the Inflation Reduction Act should provide a lifeline to the market. As it stands today, U.S. solar panel manufacturing consists only of module assembly in the crystalline silicon space, but the promised credits could rebuild the domestic chain and bring silicon ingot, wafer and cell manufacturing back home.
Texas energy industry responds to Biden's pledge to tax it for high gas prices
(The Center Square) – Members in the Texas oil and gas industry are crying foul over President Joe Biden's plan to tax the industry as its workers are enabling Texas to lead the U.S. in oil and natural gas production and job growth. In a speech Biden gave one...
CNBC
Inside the only lithium producer in the U.S., which provides the critical mineral used in batteries by Tesla, EV makers
Silver Peak has been producing lithium since the 1960s, and is currently the United States' only lithium production site. The price of lithium has skyrocketed as the energy and transportation sectors look to replace fossil fuel power with electrification, which requires batteries, and lithium is a critical component. Facility owner...
pv-magazine-usa.com
As China expands energy storage manufacturing, the U.S. can step up to compete
Whether it’s California’s record-breaking heat waves causing narrowly avoided blackouts or Texas’ billion dollar efforts to keep the lights on, the need for resilient stationary energy storage systems throughout the United States has never been more acute. Unfortunately, the deployment of these systems is inhibited by serious issues with the lithium-ion batteries used in these systems. Bottlenecks in the battery supply chain and the increasing occurrence of catastrophic fires are the most serious of these issues. The U.S. can address both by developing a domestic battery supply chain whose products are tailored to the unique needs of the stationary energy storage market. Accomplishing this will enable a rapid transition to reliable electrical grids powered by renewable energy.
How Much Does It Cost To Charge an Electric Car?
Electric vehicles, or EVs, are a trending topic. Governments worldwide, including those in the U.S., Norway and China, have created policies to speed the transition from vehicles that burn fossil...
CBS calls out 'inconvenient truth' behind Biden's 'clean energy' electric vehicle push
A CBS report highlighted a Minnesota town upset about local mining for nickel, a metal used in electric vehicle batteries, funded by the Biden administration.
solarindustrymag.com
Construction Costs Decrease for Solar
Construction costs for solar photovoltaic systems continued to decrease in the United States in 2020; the capacity-weighted average fell 8% compared with 2019, according to the latest data in U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) Annual Electric Generator Report on newly constructed utility-scale electric generators. By contrast, average construction costs...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Utility-scale solar construction costs halve 2013 averages, while wind and natural gas are relatively flat
Historically, one of the main challenges for the ramp up of solar energy was the higher cost of construction relative to other available technologies. Innovation, economies of scale, and incentivization have driven down costs and placed the technology in the center stage as a major component of new builds going forward.
PV Tech
World Bank provides funding to repurpose South African coal plant using renewables and storage
The World Bank has approved funding for a US$497 million renewable energy project in South Africa that will see 150MW of solar and 70MW of wind capacity installed in place of the coal-fired Komati power plant. The primary aim of the project, fully entitled the ‘Komati Just Energy Transition Project’,...
AOL Corp
White House announces $13.5 billion funding to help households with energy bills
(Reuters) - President Biden's administration will make $13.5 billion available to help low-income U.S. households lower their heating costs this winter, the White House said on Wednesday. As part of the initiative, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is providing $4.5 billion in low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Hover Energy’s 36 kW rooftop-mounted microgrid combines wind, solar and energy storage
Hover Energy, a Dallas-based wind power technology company, will begin commercial scale production in January 2023 of its residential and commercial 36 kW wind-powered microgrid that includes solar and energy storage. Production will take place the company’s facility in Memphis, Tennessee. The company’s Hover Array System is a rooftop-mounted...
PV Tech
Westbridge adds Canada solar-plus-storage project to portfolio
Canadian renewables company Westbridge Renewable Energy Corporation has added the Eastervale solar-plus-storage project in Alberta, Canada, to its portfolio. The project’s target capacity of 300MWp of solar PV and a 200MW/400MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) will bring the company’s total solar capacity to 1,285MWp. “With the addition...
Rising Gas Prices: The True Cost of Going Electric
Here's a rundown of costs involved so you can make the best decision when buying an electric car.
CNET
The Sono Sion Solar Car Is Coming to the US, Here's What It Will Do
This story is part of Plugged In, CNET's hub for all things EV and the future of electrified mobility. From vehicle reviews to helpful hints and the latest industry news, we've got you covered. German carmaker Sono says its Sion solar electric car will be coming to the US, prompting...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Air-source heat pump for harsh, cold climates
Heating technology manufacturer Carrier is set to start field testing its prototype air-source heat pump for cold climates. The project is part of the “Cold Climate Heat Pump Challenge” developed by the U.S. Department of Energy. It aims to develop and commercialize a new heat pump technology to more efficiency heat residential homes in climates with freezing temperatures.
PV Tech
Brookfield Renewable to commission 10GW of clean energy assets in three years
Renewables asset owner Brookfield Renewable is planning to commission at least 10GW of clean energy projects in the next three years, leveraging its newly acquired US solar businesses. The company’s renewables construction efforts are then set to accelerate later in the decade, according to CEO Connor Teskey. “Three years from...
Leading economists back federal government action to curb rising gas and electricity prices
Australia’s top economists have overwhelmingly endorsed intervention to restrain gas and electricity prices, with only three of the 47 leading economists surveyed believing the best thing the government can do is to leave things to the market. The 47 economists surveyed are members of a panel selected by a committee of the Economic Society of Australia for its expertise in fields including public policy and economic modelling. Among its members are former Reserve Bank, Treasury and OECD officials, and a former member of the Reserve Bank board. Previously unpalatable options Told that Treasurer Jim Chalmers is examining options that until recently would have...
BBC
Do not end green energy grants, manufacturers urge MPs
Manufacturing firms are appealing to ministers to match a European grant scheme that subsidised the cost of installing renewable energy. Under the EU system companies were able to claim up to a third of the cost for installing solar panels, biomass boilers or double glazing. European funding has run out...
CNET
How Net Metering Makes Home Solar Panels a Better Deal
When you put solar panels on your roof, it's not possible to match up your energy usage with when the sun is shining. Your panels are likely to generate more electricity than you need during the day, just like you'll still use energy when the sun goes down. Home battery storage offers one solution to this imbalance, allowing you to save energy for use later in the day. Net metering offers another.
