mynews13.com
Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando opens new cat shelter
ORLANDO, Fla. — Adoptions are underway at Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando’s new cat shelter in downtown Orlando. Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando opened a new cat clinic. A fire decimated its previous shelter on Conroy Road just over a year ago. Plans are underway for a permanent...
Displaced residents of Good Samaritan moving to new accommodations Friday
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — On Friday, many of the displaced residents of Good Samaritan will be moving again. Under escort and with help from the Florida Emergency Operations Center, residents staying at the Red Lion Hotel will move to Westgate Resort. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Here are the Central Florida counties offering sandbags to prepare for potential weather impacts
ORLANDO, Fla. — State and local officials urge residents to prepare for the weather that may impact Florida this week. Flagler County will start sandbag operations on the barrier island on Monday. “Hurricane Ian has significantly impacted our Atlantic Coast dune system,” said Jonathan Lord, emergency management director. “We...
The Daily South
5 Reasons To Visit Christmas, Florida
When a small Florida town sports an iconic name like “Christmas,” you can imagine why it draws throngs of visitors during December. Some people simply seek a “Christmas, FL” postmark on the envelopes of their holiday cards. Others want to check out the holiday festivities packing the town’s events calendar.
WESH
Supporters come out to see DeSantis at Melbourne stop
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis took to the stage in Melbourne just after 6 p.m. Friday. It’s the first day of his four-day Don't Tread on Florida tour, leading right up to Election Day on Tuesday. Speaking to more than 2,000 supporters at the American Muscle...
vieravoice.com
2022 Palm Bay Veterans Day Parade
The parade will start at City Hall at 9 a.m. and head east on Malabar Road to Emerson Drive. It will then head south on Emerson and end at Copley Street SE. There will be viewing areas for the public in the median of Malabar Road as well as along the sidewalk on the south side of Malabar Rd.
Health officials issue rabies alert in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Orange County is issuing a rabies alert that will last for 60 days near the Rosemont area. Alerts follow for those near the area code 32808 in response to a cat that tested positive for rabies. The center of...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Palm Bay, FL
As one of Central Florida's best-kept secrets, Palm Bay is a beautiful destination with plenty of hidden gems. This city in Brevard County belongs to the Space Coast region in Florida. It's near the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and the Kennedy Space Center. Geographically, Palm Bay has a size...
How Much Is Val Demings Worth?
Val Demings, 65, is a politician and former law enforcement officer who has been a congresswoman from Florida representing the Orlando area since 2017. She is seeking to dethrone Republican Senator...
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida braces for severe weather: 'Prepare for the worst and hope for the best'
GENEVA, Fla. - Residents are bracing for severe weather as a tropical disturbance takes aim at Central Florida while many are still cleaning up following Hurricane Ian. Seminole County will begin passing out sandbags on Monday as many begin to prepare for severe weather expected to hit Central Florida this week. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking possible tropical force wind speeds which could be 70 mph on Thursday and rain from Tuesday night to Friday with totals anywhere from 2-4 inches.
brevardtimes.com
No Early Release For Brevard Public Schools On Friday, November 4, 2022
VIERA, Florida -At last week’s Brevard Public Schools Board meeting, the Board approved the Superintendent’s recommendation for Hurricane Ian make-up days. The approved plan moves two days from the second semester to the first semester. Those days are January 6th and January 9th. The second semester will now...
wmfe.org
DCF opens sites for D-SNAP disaster food assistance in Osceola, Seminole and, soon, Volusia counties
Low-income households affected by Hurricane Ian can receive money for food from the USDA at locations in Osceola and Seminole counties, and starting Saturday, in Volusia, too. At the so-called D-SNAP site at Heritage Park in Kissimmee Friday, a steady stream of families got quick service and left with a card loaded with one-month of SNAP benefits.
floridainsider.com
Central Florida visitors and residents urged to stay away from beaches ahead of storm
Storm forming over Florida beach – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Holly Mazour. Over the past week, hurricanes have been quickly developing in the Atlantic. Despite the fact that Hurricanes Lisa and Martin had little effect on Florida, a new disturbance is building up in the Atlantic and might potentially affect Florida in some areas.
fox35orlando.com
Good Samaritan Village hurricane victims moved to another hotel
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Around 50-60 residents from Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee were transferred to yet another, hotel after their homes were damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Ian. Good Samaritan residents head to the Westgate Towers on buses. Resident Lizzy Torres says, "I’m just trying to be positive every way...
These safety enhancements are coming to Orange County Public Schools
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County school leaders say they’re meeting or exceeding new state security and safety standards in its schools. Those standards are required by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Act, which requires districts to make improvements in hopes of keeping children safe from mass shootings.
WESH
Brevard County braces for possible storm impacts
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard County coast is bracing for the possibility of a strong storm just a few weeks after being lashed by Hurricane Ian. The county has already experienced a week of heavy surf and rip tide warnings, and that’s just about to be dialed up.
Deputies find 4 bodies after wounded woman flees house in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Deputies found the bodies of four people inside a central Florida home early Friday after a woman who was shot there went to a neighbor’s house seeking help, authorities said. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The neighbor called 911 and the woman was...
Artemis I begins rollout to launch pad at Kennedy Space Center
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — For the fourth time this year, NASA’s Artemis I has begun the slow process of rolling out to the historic Launch Complex 39B. The Artemis rocket began the 4-mile journey just after 11 p.m. Thursday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Hurricane...
fox35orlando.com
Hundreds of bikers surrounded vehicles in Orange, Seminole counties
CASSELBERRY, Fla. - Hundreds of reckless motorcyclists took over some streets in Orange and Seminole County on Sunday. The group was so large, all Seminole deputies could do, was separate regular drivers, to keep them safe. "It was beyond shocking. It was nerve-racking at first." It was a swarm of...
fox35orlando.com
More videos released of dangerous bikers causing chaos in Orange, Seminole county streets
Casselberry - Another driver has reached out to FOX 35 News with a video of dangerous bikers, taking over Central Florida streets. And today the Seminole County Sheriff's Office released dashcam footage of biker chaos from last weekend. Hundreds of bikers can be seen going through a red light after...
