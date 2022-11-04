ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

mynews13.com

Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando opens new cat shelter

ORLANDO, Fla. — Adoptions are underway at Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando’s new cat shelter in downtown Orlando. Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando opened a new cat clinic. A fire decimated its previous shelter on Conroy Road just over a year ago. Plans are underway for a permanent...
ORLANDO, FL
The Daily South

5 Reasons To Visit Christmas, Florida

When a small Florida town sports an iconic name like “Christmas,” you can imagine why it draws throngs of visitors during December. Some people simply seek a “Christmas, FL” postmark on the envelopes of their holiday cards. Others want to check out the holiday festivities packing the town’s events calendar.
CHRISTMAS, FL
WESH

Supporters come out to see DeSantis at Melbourne stop

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis took to the stage in Melbourne just after 6 p.m. Friday. It’s the first day of his four-day Don't Tread on Florida tour, leading right up to Election Day on Tuesday. Speaking to more than 2,000 supporters at the American Muscle...
MELBOURNE, FL
vieravoice.com

2022 Palm Bay Veterans Day Parade

The parade will start at City Hall at 9 a.m. and head east on Malabar Road to Emerson Drive. It will then head south on Emerson and end at Copley Street SE. There will be viewing areas for the public in the median of Malabar Road as well as along the sidewalk on the south side of Malabar Rd.
PALM BAY, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Palm Bay, FL

As one of Central Florida's best-kept secrets, Palm Bay is a beautiful destination with plenty of hidden gems. This city in Brevard County belongs to the Space Coast region in Florida. It's near the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and the Kennedy Space Center. Geographically, Palm Bay has a size...
PALM BAY, FL
GOBankingRates

How Much Is Val Demings Worth?

Val Demings, 65, is a politician and former law enforcement officer who has been a congresswoman from Florida representing the Orlando area since 2017. She is seeking to dethrone Republican Senator...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida braces for severe weather: 'Prepare for the worst and hope for the best'

GENEVA, Fla. - Residents are bracing for severe weather as a tropical disturbance takes aim at Central Florida while many are still cleaning up following Hurricane Ian. Seminole County will begin passing out sandbags on Monday as many begin to prepare for severe weather expected to hit Central Florida this week. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking possible tropical force wind speeds which could be 70 mph on Thursday and rain from Tuesday night to Friday with totals anywhere from 2-4 inches.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
brevardtimes.com

No Early Release For Brevard Public Schools On Friday, November 4, 2022

VIERA, Florida -At last week’s Brevard Public Schools Board meeting, the Board approved the Superintendent’s recommendation for Hurricane Ian make-up days. The approved plan moves two days from the second semester to the first semester. Those days are January 6th and January 9th. The second semester will now...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
wmfe.org

DCF opens sites for D-SNAP disaster food assistance in Osceola, Seminole and, soon, Volusia counties

Low-income households affected by Hurricane Ian can receive money for food from the USDA at locations in Osceola and Seminole counties, and starting Saturday, in Volusia, too. At the so-called D-SNAP site at Heritage Park in Kissimmee Friday, a steady stream of families got quick service and left with a card loaded with one-month of SNAP benefits.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Good Samaritan Village hurricane victims moved to another hotel

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Around 50-60 residents from Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee were transferred to yet another, hotel after their homes were damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Ian. Good Samaritan residents head to the Westgate Towers on buses. Resident Lizzy Torres says, "I’m just trying to be positive every way...
KISSIMMEE, FL
WESH

Brevard County braces for possible storm impacts

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard County coast is bracing for the possibility of a strong storm just a few weeks after being lashed by Hurricane Ian. The county has already experienced a week of heavy surf and rip tide warnings, and that’s just about to be dialed up.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

