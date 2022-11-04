Read full article on original website
davenportlibrary.com
A Trusted Friend: The murder of Rose Gendler
22-year-old Rose Gendler left her part-time job at M. L. Parker Co. in downtown Davenport a little after 9:00 p.m. on December 21, 1932. She had worked a full day in the toy department and still had to catch the Bridge Line streetcar to Rock Island. She had an important dress fitting scheduled before heading home for the night.
Fall Into Fun Events In Illinois And Iowa With FUN10!
Fun10 — ten ways for you to have fun in the Quad-Cities, this week and every week, running every Sunday, only on your site for fun, free, local entertainment, QuadCities.com!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads...
Sunken Former Iowa Riverboat Now Nearly All Visible on Mississippi River
A once beautiful Iowa riverboat casino that was nearly completely submerged in the waters of the Mississippi River is now totally visible again, due to the low water level of the river. According to WQAD, the Diamond Lady Riverboat Casino was christened in Bettendorf by Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White...
This Illinois Owl Stole a Horse Broom & Rode Off Like a Cowboy
A funny thing happened the other day in a neighborhood in Illinois. You might want to sit down for this. An owl decided he wanted to be a cowboy and stole a horse broom. There's video showing what happened next. Eric Lind works at Pekin Community High School as a...
WATCH: A Quad City Gets Moved Across The River Thanks To Al Roker
Is this a Pitbull situation all over again?! It appears to be that way. Recently, during a weather forecast, long-time TODAY Show weatherman, Al Roker, decided that Moline wasn't in Illinois anymore. Instead, he places Moline across the Mississippi River in the neighboring state of Iowa similar to what Pitbull did to Davenport in 2021.
Festival of Trees Parade Floats Into Davenport November 19
The largest helium balloon parade in the Midwest is BACK and better than ever!. Quad City Arts will fill the streets with music, fun, and excitement again this year for the 29th annual Festival of Trees Holiday Parade on Saturday, November 19 at 10am in Downtown Davenport!. Co-Title Sponsors: Arconic,...
'Positive vibes only' | Message behind fundraising efforts for East Moline Police Sgt. Lind
ALEDO, Ill. — An Aledo clothing business is printing shirts in support of an East Moline Police officer wounded on the job. 52-year-old arson suspect Adrian Rogers assaulted Sgt. William Lind while the officer attempted to arrest him, according to police. Police added that Sgt. Lind is still recovering at a hospital in Peoria.
starvedrock.media
Princeton splitting Chamber and Tourism operations Thursday
Princeton's Tourism and Chamber of Commerce have coincided nicely before the pandemic. But, this Thursday, both will separate and do their own thing. According to a letter in August, Chamber President Dave Shouse said the city's people and its businesses are growing and searching for new opportunities. It, says Shouse, has become clear that Chamber and Tourism should separate allowing the time and resources needed for each to serve Chamber members.
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Bond increased in decomposed body case; Seven sentenced on meth charges
A judge denied a motion to reduce bond for a Knox County woman charged with concealing a dead body. Instead, the judge granted the state’s motion to increase bond for Marcy Oglesby, 50, of Maquon, from $10,000 to $100,000. In addition to being accused of concealing the body in...
ourquadcities.com
QC scanners won’t be compatible with encrypted public-safety radio
On Wednesday, Nov. 9, Quad-City area public safety agencies will implement the final pieces of an interoperable, digital public safety radio system. This change to encrypted radio means that scanners and other devices previously used to listen to public safety radio will no longer be compatible after Nov. 9, the release says.
Pen City Current
For the Record – Friday, November 4, 2022
11/03/22 – 4:20 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft at the intersection of 24th Street and Avenue N. 11/03/22 – 5:29 a.m. – Fort Madison police cited Steven Roy Eugene Brown, 56, of Fort Madison, at the intersection of 29th Street and Avenue L, on a charge of driving under suspension.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Ashley Homegoods store closing
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Ashley Homegoods and Furniture Store on Knoxville Avenue in Peoria is coming to a close. Following flooding last month, the owners of the furniture store decided not to renew their lease. The store has been at that location since 2011. With the store coming...
Watch the CMA Awards, Win Tickets To Carrie Underwood in Moline Saturday Night
Carrie Underwood Week is here! Carrie's "Denim and Rhinestones" Tour will be in Moline on Saturday night (November 12) and we're giving you tons of chances to win tickets this week!. Listen to 98.1 KHAK's Brain and Courtlin each morning at 8:20. They'll be giving away lower bowl tickets to...
1 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Knox County Thursday evening
KNOX COUNTY, Illinois — A Galesburg woman is dead after her vehicle left the roadway of U.S. Route and struck another vehicle head-on near Seminary Street in Knox County, according to Illinois State Police. Roly V. Molenga, 22, and her passenger Donnell Mathews, 25, also of Galesburg, were traveling...
KWQC
‘Taste of the Holidays’ event set for Hy-Vee stores Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -On Saturday, Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., area Hy-Vee stores will be hosting a “Taste of the Holidays” event. Dionn Copper invites viewers to come by to enjoy tastings and demos as a way to learn new food and wine pairing ideas for the upcoming Thanksgiving dinner or any pre-Holiday celebrations. Featured items will be Holiday Meal Packs, charcuterie boards and a sushi bar.
Illinois HyVee Grocery Stores Were Taken Over By A Monster Mash Flash Mob
On Saturday, October 29th a monstrous flash mob broke out at the HyVee on Avenue of the Cities. The grocery store shared the video of their TERROR-ific performance. They did the monster mash!" Imagine pushing your cart around the grocery store debating if you want cookies or carrots when all...
QC Teacher Of The Week: Amber Wirt at Hamilton Elementary in Moline
The Fall 2022 semester is almost done but we are still heading out to schools with our awesome program with Nothing Bundt Cakes to honor and reward our fantastic Quad Cities teachers and educators. It's called QC Teacher of the Week and we are so excited to announce this week's teacher of the week!
Galesburg PD investigating 2 shootings
Galesburg police are looking for leads in a pair of shootings early this morning. Officers were first called to the 400 block of E. Berrien Street at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 6 and found one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The second incident […]
KWQC
Galesburg police respond to shootings, still looking for suspects
GALESBURG, Ill., (KWQC) - Galesburg police responded to two shootings early Sunday morning. According to the police department, there was a shooting in the 400 block of E Berrien Street at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. At that location, there was one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg....
977wmoi.com
Fatal Two Vehicle Crash in Knox County
VEHICLES: Unit 1 – Silver 2010 Hyundai Elantra. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Roly V. Molenga, a 22-year-old female from Galesburg, IL – Deceased. Unit 2 – Kyle J. Reffett, a 39-year-old male from Avon, IL – Airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries. PASSENGERS:...
