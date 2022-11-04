Rishi Sunak will call for a “global mission for clean growth” as he joined other world leaders at the start of the latest Cop27 international climate change talks in Egypt.Downing Street said the Prime Minister will be looking to set the seal on last year’s Cop26 summit in Glasgow with more than £200 million in UK funding to protect forests and invest in “green” technologies.But as he prepared to pass on the baton to the Egyptians, he faced criticism at home over the Government’s decision to issue more licences for oil and gas exploration in the North Sea on its...

