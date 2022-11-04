ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Connecticut Public

Countries hit hardest by climate change need much more money to prepare, UN says

Developing countries are going to need a lot more money to deal with the risks they face from climate change, according to a new United Nations report released on Thursday. The impacts from global warming have hit the world's poorest countries especially hard so far, even though they're responsible for a relatively small share of the greenhouse gasses that are causing temperatures to rise. Flooding in Pakistan this summer that killed at least 1500 people and a multi-year drought in East Africa are evidence of "mounting and ever-increasing climate risks," the UN report says.
Boston 25 News WFXT

World in crisis a grim backdrop for UN climate talks

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Envoys from around the globe gathered Sunday in the Egyptian seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh for talks on tackling climate change amid a multitude of competing crises, including the war in Ukraine, high inflation, food shortages and an energy crunch. Notching up...
TheConversationAU

3 things a climate scientist wants world leaders to know ahead of COP27

World leaders and climate experts are gathering for pivotal United Nations climate change talks in Egypt. Known as COP27, the conference will aim to put Earth on a path to net-zero emissions and keep global warming well below 2℃ this century. The world must rapidly decarbonise to avoid the most dangerous climate change harms. World leaders know this. But that knowledge must urgently turn into concrete commitments and plans. If humanity continues on its current path, we’re going to leave a hotter, deadlier world for the children of today and all future generations. Earth desperately needs COP27 to succeed. I’m...
Phys.org

Climate Questions: Is it too late to stop climate change?

Global average temperatures have risen and weather extremes have already seen an uptick, so the short answer to whether it's too late to stop climate change is: yes. But there's still time to prevent cascading effects, as every degree of additional warming has exponentially disastrous impacts, experts say. A 2021...
Phys.org

Why a chain of tiny Pacific islands wants an international court opinion on responsibility for the climate crisis

Small island states are losing their patience with big polluting nations as they suffer the devastating impacts of climate change. Without significant movement at the forthcoming COP27 climate talks in Egypt, a pivotal vote at the next UN general assembly meeting, brought by the tiny Pacific islands of Vanuatu, could open the floodgates to international climate litigation.
Phys.org

UN climate summit opens with warning against 'backsliding'

The UN's COP27 climate summit kicked off Sunday in Egypt with warnings against backsliding on efforts to cut emissions and calls for rich nations to compensate poor countries after a year of extreme weather disasters. Just in the past few months, climate-induced catastrophes have killed thousands, displaced millions and cost...
Phys.org

Action News Jax

Live updates | Climate Summit

The Latest on COP27, this year's annual UN summit on climate change. SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — Environmental campaigners warned Monday that the fossil fuel industry has been “emboldened” by the current global energy crunch and efforts by some countries to invest in new gas projects, particularly in Africa.
The Independent

Sunak calls for ‘global mission for clean growth’ as Cop27 summit begins

Rishi Sunak will call for a “global mission for clean growth” as he joined other world leaders at the start of the latest Cop27 international climate change talks in Egypt.Downing Street said the Prime Minister will be looking to set the seal on last year’s Cop26 summit in Glasgow with more than £200 million in UK funding to protect forests and invest in “green” technologies.But as he prepared to pass on the baton to the Egyptians, he faced criticism at home over the Government’s decision to issue more licences for oil and gas exploration in the North Sea on its...
POLITICO

Showtime for climate talks

After years of haggling over dashes and semicolons, it’s time for international climate talks to get real. Roughly 40,000 people — including delegates, activists, C-suite representatives and around 100 heads of state — will gather starting Sunday in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, for the U.N. climate summit known as COP 27.
COLORADO STATE
960 The Ref

High hopes, but low expectations on eve of UN climate change conference

As representatives of the world’s nations prepare to meet Sunday for the first day of the latest United Nations climate change conference, experts are skeptical that new national actions sufficient to avert catastrophic climate change will be announced during the two-week event. “I think not likely, for COP27,” Jake...
rigzone.com

Egypt Crushes Climate Action At Home Ahead Of COP27

NGOs and activists looking to attend COP27 in Egypt say they've faced huge hurdles in getting accreditation and finding accommodation. — The United Nations flagship climate summit is usually a lively affair. As well as drawing world leaders, scientists, even executives, thousands of activists travel to cities hosting the COP talks, staging colorful demonstrations to demand more urgent action, and holding events to raise awareness of specific issues. Not this year.
The Independent

Sunak to tell world leaders there must be no ‘backsliding’ on climate change

Rishi Sunak will urge world leaders to move “further and faster” in transitioning away from damaging fossil fuels as he pledges to make the UK a “clean energy superpower”.The Prime Minister travels to Egypt on Sunday ahead of the Cop27 international climate change summit with a warning that tackling global warming is “fundamental” to future prosperity and security.In his address on Monday, he will argue the “shock” to the oil and gas markets caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine underlines the need to move to cheaper, cleaner and safer sources of energy.He will urge leaders assembled at the Red Sea...

