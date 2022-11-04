The "Aaron's Party" singer died Saturday at the age of 34 Before his death at the age of 34 on Saturday, Aaron Carter lived a life full of extraordinary highs and dark lows. Born in 1987 to mom Jane and dad Bob, the singer became a global superstar when he released his self-titled debut album at the age of 10. In 2000, he released his second album, Aaron's Party (Come Get It), which spawned hits including the title track, "That's How I Beat Shaq" and his cover of The Strangeloves'...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO