ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Aaron Carter Listed His Home for Sale a Month Before Sudden Death to Start a 'New Chapter'

The former child star was found dead Saturday morning at his house in Lancaster, California Only a month before Aaron Carter — the former child pop star — was found dead at his house in Lancaster, Calif., he listed the home for sale to start a "new chapter." On Oct. 29, just after cutting the price of the home, Carter shared a screenshot of the seven-bedroom home's listing on Twitter. "Selling my 2nd home. Real estate has been super good to me. Ready for a new chapter in...
LANCASTER, CA
People

Aaron Carter Dead: Looking Back at the Former Child Star's Ups and Downs

The "Aaron's Party" singer died Saturday at the age of 34 Before his death at the age of 34 on Saturday, Aaron Carter lived a life full of extraordinary highs and dark lows. Born in 1987 to mom Jane and dad Bob, the singer became a global superstar when he released his self-titled debut album at the age of 10. In 2000, he released his second album, Aaron's Party (Come Get It), which spawned hits including the title track, "That's How I Beat Shaq" and his cover of The Strangeloves'...
GEORGIA STATE
People

Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher Spend Fun-Filled Day at Houston's NASA Space Center with Their 2 Sons

Carrie Underwood said that her two sons — Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3 — "may just end up being future astronauts" after their NASA outing Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher are spending quality time with their kids and learning all about outer space.  The Grammy Award-winning singer, 39, shared a series of pictures on Instagram Friday from a fun-filled outing with her husband and their two sons — Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3 — at the NASA Space Center in Houston, Texas.  "Had the best day @nasa talking to...
HOUSTON, TX
People

People

349K+
Followers
57K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy