Customers find motorist gassed at service station: Olmsted Township Police Blotter

ClickOnDetroit.com
Catalytic converter theft is on the rise: Here are the most targeted cars
Having something stolen from your car isn’t fun, and catalytic converters have been a hot item thieves have been interested in. In 2020, there was a 325% increase in converter theft, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. I was just a victim of this crime last week, and...
A man is suing Hertz because his rental car was stopped by armed police after being wrongly reported as stolen
Nicholas Wright said his daughter, who was 13 at the time, has had to undergo therapy since the incident and struggles to be around law enforcement.
toofab.com
Bus Driver Jumps Out Window During Hijacking, Shortly Before Suspect Crashes Vehicle: Police
The driver opened the doors, freeing the other passengers first. An MTA bus driver in NYC leaped out of the driver's-side window on Thursday during a hijacking attempt that ended in the bus careening straight into a pole, per police. It all went down in Queens around 7:30am. After the...
Four friends found dismembered a week after disappearing on evening bike ride
The dismembered remains of four men have been found in Oklahoma a week after they went missing. Police in Okmulgee identified the victims as brothers Billy Chastain, 30, and Mark Chastain, 32, and their friends, 29-year-old Alex Stevens and Mike Sparks, 32. Authorities said in a statement that they were last seen leaving Billy Chastain’s home on bicycles around 8pm on 9 October. Their dismembered bodies were discovered in the Deep Fork River on Saturday. Each victim suffered gunshot wounds, police said during a press conference on Monday. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said that the killings had...
Teacher pleaded guilty in Sand Creek Middle School Case
District Attorney P. David Soares announced on November 4, Patrick Morgan pleaded guilty to the charges against him. Morgan was charged for installing cameras in the bathrooms at Sand Creek Middle School.
Biker with backpack full of gasoline ignites when Arkansas trooper uses Taser during traffic stop
An Arkansas motorcyclist carrying a gasoline-filled backpack was expected to survive after he was engulfed by a fireball when a state trooper used a Taser on him during a traffic stop, authorities said. The Oct. 13 traffic stop was captured on dramatic dashcam video provided Thursday to The Associated Press...
Police: UPMC doctor was driving over 120 mph before fatal DUI crash
PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A doctor is facing DUI charges in a crash that killed another doctor in July. Data from the Tesla Joseph Yanta was driving showed he was going over 120 mph on Wexford Bayne Road, a 35 mph zone, before he lost control around a bend and crashed, killing Douglas Rockacy. Both were UPMC emergency room doctors. Rockacy's family told police he and Yanta had participated in a golf outing before going to Cenci's Pizza in Wexford. According to the criminal complaint, video shows Yanta having six drinks over a 2 1/2-hour period.Within two hours of the crash, officers said Yanta had a .172% blood alcohol content, more than double the legal limit. Police said Yanta was using a seatbelt but Rockacy wasn't. Rockacy's friends said he was less than a mile from home. Joseph Yanta is facing a slew of charges, including DUI, homicide by vehicle while DUI, involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving. "Dr. Yanta is not seeing patients and has no clinical duties assigned," UPMC said in a statement.
Driver, 16, is charged after allegedly fleeing a horror crash scene as his two teen girl passengers died in the car
A young driver has been charged after he allegedly smashed a car into a tree in heavy rain with two teenage girls dying in the horror crash. The boy, 16, was charged with two counts of culpable driving causing death following the fatal crash on the Monaro Highway in Hume, ACT on Saturday night.
Police bodycam video shows scene of fatal crash in which Oklahoma man was allegedly driving over 150 mph
Police in Oklahoma released bodycam footage of an officer responding to a car crash that killed two people. An 18-year-old driver involved in the crash was allegedly driving the wrong way and reached speeds above 150 miles per hour before the collision. Video from the Stillwater Police Department shows the...
Car slams into bear in New Hampshire, cops say. 20-year-old killed while checking damage
There are estimated to be between 4,800 to 5,000 black bears in New Hampshire, according to officials.
Tractor-trailer explodes after crashing into overpass on Pa. Turnpike
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A tractor-trailer caught fire and exploded after crashing into an overpass along the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Sunday.The crash happened in the westbound lanes of the interstate, while approaching the exit ramp near the Irwin interchange.Officials say there's no concerns over the stability of the overpass at this time.
Images released by police after a man allegedly indecently exposed himself to two young girls, 8 and 4, at a shopping centre
Police are on the hunt for a man who allegedly exposed himself to at least two children in a shopping centre. The man is alleged to have flashed two girls aged four and eight-years-old on separate occasions in the Harbour Town Shopping Centre at Biggera Waters on the Gold Coast.
Minnesota woman killed in parking lot by co-worker after rejecting his advances, police say
A Minnesota man allegedly fatally shot his female co-worker after she repeatedly rebuffed his sexual advances at work, police said.Early in the morning on 24 October, the body of Nicole Hammond, 28, was found in a St Cloud business parking lot, just metres away from where she was supposed to clock-in for work that day.According to the criminal complaint, officers had arrived at the scene just before 7am after responding to a call from a witness who’d heard shots being fired on the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue in the small city.When they arrived, they found the 28-year-old victim...
Narcity
An 8-Year-Old Child Died In An ATV Crash & OPP Laid Charges Against The Driver
On Saturday, in a town north of Belleville, an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) collision resulted in the death of an 8-year-old child. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. According to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), on October 22, at around 5:30 p.m., officers responded...
"She had seen her daddy in blood": Woman makes plea for justice after Manteca freeway shooting
MANTECA — A mother is making a tearful plea for justice in a deadly Manteca freeway shooting.Amber Herrera's three-year-old daughter witnessed her father's killing while the little girl was inside his vehicle, riding in her car seat."She's traumatized," Herrera said. "She's really like, she knows what's going on. She said that she had seen her daddy in blood, 'my daddy had blood everywhere.' "Incredibly, her three-year-old daughter Hayley was not physically hurt when their vehicle crashed down an embankment.Herrera says her little girl has described the moments after the shooting."She did get out of her seat. She realized her dad...
Woman requests a 'no parking' sign be set up outside of her house after whinging her neighbours' cars were blocking the view from her driveway - leaving one Sydney suburb up in arms
Residents in a Sydney suburb have been left outraged after their neighbour took it upon herself to request a 'no parking' sign be set up outside her house. The no parking zone was requested by a woman in Penshurst, in the city's south, after she complained about other cars blocking her view while coming out of her driveway.
Complex
Walmart Shopper Charged With Retail Fraud for Allegedly Stealing Over $1,000 in Items at Self-Checkout
A woman in Michigan has been charged with first-degree retail fraud and accused of not scanning items at a local Walmart while using the self-checkout option. Per a report shared last week by regional outlet WJBK, TeddyJo Marie Fliam was initially arrested in the Alpena area late last month after a local Walmart employee alleged to have reviewed surveillance footage showing that she had stolen over $1,000 worth of products since April by not scanning them during the checkout process.
FedEx worker is stabbed to death in front of colleagues as man is charged with murder
A courier worker stabbed to death in front of colleagues in South Yorkshire on Wednesday has been named by police - while another man has been charged with murder. Philip David Woodcock, 60, died in an attack in Rotherham on the morning of Wednesday, November 2. Emergency services were called...
Crash involving tractor trailers, tanker truck forces 60-mile detour for Turnpike drivers
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- A crash involving at least two tractor trailers shut down part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike for hours Thursday morning and forced drivers to take a 60-mile detour.The crash happened before 6 a.m. in the westbound lanes between the Cranberry and Beaver Valley exits.In addition to the tractor trailers, the crash caused a tanker truck to hit the median barrier.Crews spent hours clearing the scene, prompting a 60-mile detour for drivers. There were significant delays on both sides of the highway for hours. Crews finally cleared the scene after 2 p.m.Drivers heading through that area have been urged to watch for slowdowns and delays.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
Police Say Suspect Confessed To Five Killings After Being High On Meth And Four Days Without Sleep
James Douglas Drayton, 24, was arrested in connection to the murders of five people at a South Carolina home, which was reportedly frequented by drug users. A man arrested for the fatal shootings of five people in South Carolina allegedly told police that he had been using methamphetamines and had not slept in four days.
