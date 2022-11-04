What roster moves await the Guardians as postseason draws to a close? (Podcast)

Read full article on original website
One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling CampaignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Family Wants Answers about Maple Heights Police Officer Who Shot and Killed Their Son; Council and Residents ScoldedBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Cleveland Father Offering $5,000 Reward In Search Of Missing SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Guardians’ Austin Hedges is one of 131 players to open free agent season
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The World Series is over, and the free agent season has begun. After the final out of the World Series on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park, 131 players became free agents. Catcher Austin Hedges was the only Guardians player to enter the open market.
Donovan Mitchell boosting Cavaliers teammates with record scoring pace: By the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Not only is Donovan Mitchell playing his way into the MVP conversation for the Cavaliers, he’s elevating the play of his teammates one duo at a time. Mitchell and Darius Garland scored 21 points apiece in the first half of Sunday’s 114-100 rout of the Lakers. According to Elias Sports, it’s the fifth time in the last 25 seasons where multiple Cleveland players had more than 20 points in the first half of a game.
DraftKings promo: Bet $5, win $200 for NFL bonus for Bills-Jets, Chiefs-Titans
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Now that another NFL Sunday has arrived, prospective bettors can lock in our DraftKings promo offer here to receive a sizable 40-to-1 odds...
bodyslam.net
Several NXT Stars Reportedly In Line For A Main Roster Call Up
It looks like several NXT stars are in line for a callup to the WWE main roster. RingsideNews now reports that not only is Grayson Waller in line for a main roster call up, but there is up to 5 more names that could possibly be joining him on the main roster soon.
Trying to make sense of how the Browns played in the first eight games – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Talking to myself about the Browns:. QUESTION: Suppose I told you the Browns would rank No. 7 in points scored after eight games this season – averaging more points per game than the teams such as the Rams, Bengals and 49ers. What do you think their record would be?
OHSAA football regional quarterfinal live scores, updates and highlights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Week 12 of the high school football season is here, and cleveland.com has you covered with live updates from around the area during the first round of the OHSAA playoffs. Check below for updates, including scores and some video highlights. Most games kick off at 7...
Cavs climb in power rankings after convincing win in Detroit: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Kevin Love’s energy and Evan Mobley’s defense are the standout qualities the Cavaliers put on display in Friday’s win against the Pistons at Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit. National talking heads took note of the way Cleveland overcame the absence of Darius...
St. Ignatius makes ‘some magic happen’ in 50-49 comeback win at Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — “Make some magic happen.”. St. Ignatius coach Chuck Kyle told that to his players at halftime Friday night, trailing Cleveland Heights by 28 points in the OHSAA Division I regional quarterfinals.
wrestlinginc.com
Shane Helms Recalls Gauging Logan Paul's Interest Before Signing With WWE
Shane Helms got quite the first impression from Logan Paul. The social media star competed at this year's WrestleMania event. He teamed with The Miz to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Helms helped Paul prepare for his in-ring debut, and he told ESPN that the WWE star had the right attitude from the start.
Cavaliers at Lakers: Live updates as Cleveland goes for 8th straight win
LOS ANGELES -- The Cleveland Cavaliers will look to keep their early-season win streak alive on Sunday afternoon as they take on the Los Angeles Lakers. Tipoff is at 3:30 p.m. EDT. In the early days of the season, these two squads have been on opposite trajectories. The upstart Cavs...
Cleveland Cavaliers’ rise has caught everyone’s attention - LeBron James included
LOS ANGELES -- Nine months ago, during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, LeBron James -- the Akron native who spent 11 years with the Cavaliers -- appointed himself the city’s honorary third All-Star. Darius Garland. Jarrett Allen. LeBron.
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Carolina Panthers: How to watch game for free (11/6/22)
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- The Cincinnati Bengals take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Paycor Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: Fubo.tv (FREE trial); Hulu + Live TV (FREE trial); Sling TV (promotional offers) and DirecTV Stream (FREE trial) In Monday night’s...
Cleveland Cavaliers flip script on LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers in 114-100 win
LOS ANGELES -- It looked like another one of those showings against former franchise face LeBron James, who has owned his old team since bolting to Los Angeles in 2018 and sending Cleveland tumbling down into the NBA’s underbelly. Not this time. Not anymore. The Cavaliers overcame a groggy...
