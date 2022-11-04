Read full article on original website
cohaitungchi.com
7 Best Hikes in Maryland (According to a Local)
Growing up in a small country town along the Potomac River in Maryland, I’ve done my fair share of exploring the outdoors nearby. From rafting down the river to hiking the Appalachian Mountains, I’ve pretty much hiked every trail in Maryland that I could find. In this post,...
Lancaster Farming
Farmer on Maryland’s Western Shore Wrangles 1,920 Acres Spread Over 46 Properties
Farming the differing geographical and topographical regions in the state of Maryland can seem incompatible. For the Duley family, which farms a lot of grain between the Chesapeake Bay and the Capital Beltway, it can appear to be a challenge to work with nearly 2,000 planted acres spread over many dissimilar parcels of land. Unlike the Eastern Shore of Maryland, where it is more common to have large tracts of flat, contiguous farmland, the hilly Western Shore is populated by many more small farms located on the rural outskirts of heavily populated urban areas.
Wbaltv.com
Medical Alert: Maryland hospitals coping with perfect storm of infections
In this Medical Alert segment, emergency rooms across the state are filling up at a rapid rate thanks to a triple-demic of infections, including COVID-19, RSV, and the flu. Joining us with how hospitals are dealing with the recent surge is the President and CEO of Maryland Hospital Association, Bob Atlas. He shares how Maryland hospitals are coping with this perfect storm of infections.
“Forever Chemicals” National Report Shows Highest Levels in Md. Waterways
One of Maryland’s leading riverkeeper organizations is calling for the state to increase testing for “forever chemicals” in local waterways—after a national report found more of the chemicals in Maryland waterways than anywhere else. The Waterkeeper Alliance tracked levels of PFAs (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), manmade...
mocoshow.com
Over 100 Black Bears Killed in Maryland Annual Hunt
Per the Maryland Department of Natural Resources: Hunters harvested 103 black bears during the state’s 19th annual black bear hunt held Oct. 24-29 in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties. The harvest comprised 41 male and 62 female bears. An additional 10 bears (3 male and 7 female) were harvested from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31 by farmers using their agricultural damage permits.
cnsmaryland.org
Hurricane Ian aftermath underscores flood risk to Maryland coastal areas
WASHINGTON – As Florida residents and officials face difficult infrastructure repairs and billions of dollars in damage to property following Hurricane Ian, Marylanders are left to wonder if they could face a similar disaster sometime in the future. Maryland is at significant risk of flooding in future years, according...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland Peace of Mind: Mental health issues facing Maryland's veterans
Every Sunday Morning, we shine a light on mental health in our Maryland Peace of Mind segment. As we approach Veteran's Day, we're checking in on our Maryland veterans. Joining us is Dr. Aaron Jacoby, director of the Maryland VA's mental health clinical center.
WTOP
Maryland police helicopter rescues injured hiker at Sugarloaf Mountain
Maryland State Police rescued a hiker by helicopter on Saturday after a medical emergency near the summit of Sugarloaf Mountain. In a news release, police said the aerial rescue happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, after callers reported a hiker who had suffered a medical emergency and was almost an hour away from rescue by ground transportation.
mocoshow.com
Unclaimed $100,000 & $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold This Week in Gaithersburg; Tonight’s Powerball Jackpot Now at $1.6 Billion
A $100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold at Steve’s Beer, Wine & Deli (12132 Darnestown Road, Gaithersburg) and a $50,000 winning ticket sold at 3 Star Beer & Wine (18524 Woodfield Road, Gaithersburg) remain unclaimed as of Friday, November 4, according to the Maryland Lottery. The tickets were purchased for the Wednesday, November 2nd drawing. Saturday’s Powerball drawing now has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion, with a c.
Nottingham MD
Powerball jackpot rockets to record-breaking $1.6 billion
BALTIMORE, MD—The Powerball jackpot for the Saturday, November 5 drawing is now the largest in U.S. lottery history, with an estimated annuity value of $1.6 billion. The cash option is $782.4 million. At $1.6 billion, Saturday’s jackpot surpasses the $1.586 billion Powerball prize that was won in January 2016...
themsuspokesman.com
What’s at stake for Maryland this election?
A lot is at stake for Maryland’s 2022 midterm election cycle. There are three major seats are up for grabs this election season including governor, attorney general, and comptroller. The wins for Maryland candidates Wes Moore and Anthony Brown would be historic for Maryland as Moore could become the...
Cannabis dispensaries prepare for expanded business if recreational use ballot question passes
As voters are preparing to vote on a constitutional amendment ballot question that would let adults 21 and older use cannabis recreationally, medical marijuana dispensaries are readying their business plans to expand their customer base. A Washington Post University of Maryland poll found earlier this season that about 73% of...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland hospital ERs at capacity due to RSV have had to transfer young patients out of state
Respiratory syncytial virus infections continue to cause major problems at Maryland hospitals. | MORE INFORMATION: Respiratory syncytial virus infection (RSV) Pediatricians at Sinai Hospital in northwest Baltimore are saying emergency departments are slammed with RSV cases. Shannon Rosenbaur recorded video of her 4-month-old son, Bodhi, in which his labored breathing...
Ocean City Today
Dan Cox running for governor on freedom and lower taxes
Maryland State Del. Dan Cox, the Republican candidate for Governor of Maryland, granted an exclusive interview with Ocean City Today to discuss issues relevant to Ocean City and the lower Eastern Shore. He is facing Democratic candidate Wes Moore. This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity. Overview.
Wbaltv.com
11 TV Hill analysis of the 2022 Maryland gubernatorial election
Tens of thousands of Marylanders have already cast ballots in early voting while others await Tuesday to make their choices. | COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland Voter's Guide -- important dates, where/how to vote. This Sunday, 11 TV Hill takes a look at the candidates and the issues on the ballot, and...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delaware gas prices now above the national average
Delaware’s gas prices have moved above the national average as inventories remain tight on the East Coast. As of Sunday, the price for regular was $3.86, up a dime during the past week and six cents above the national average. East Coast states have seen a run-up in gas prices in recent week, with the West Coast seeing declines.
fox5dc.com
2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million each sold in Maryland
No one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing - but two tickets worth $1 million each were sold in Maryland. Maryland lottery officials say the two $1 million winning tickets were sold at the:. -Cross Keys Exxon, 4434 Falls Road, Baltimore City. and. -Giant #146, 655 Solomons...
WBOC
Maryland Voters Will Decide the Fate of Recreational Marijuana
SALISBURY, Md. - Ballot measure 4 asks Marylanders whether should be legal to use marijuana recreationally. It would be legal only for those 21 years and older starting in July of 2023. The General Assembly would determine use, distribution, regulation and taxation. Kris Furnish, president of Maryland Marijuana Justice, says...
Two Marylanders become millionaires from Powerball drawing
There may not be a Powerball jackpot winner, but two people from Maryland are now millionaires.
Bay Net
With 6 Months Remaining Until Federal Deadline, 88% of Marylanders REAL ID Ready
GLEN BURNIE, Md. – With six months to go until the federally mandated deadline for REAL ID compliance, 88% of Marylanders are fully prepared. But that means more than 500,000 other Marylanders will be unable to board an airplane or gain access to federal facilities after the federal deadline of May 3, 2023 – unless they act soon to obtain their REAL ID.
