Maryland State

cohaitungchi.com

7 Best Hikes in Maryland (According to a Local)

Growing up in a small country town along the Potomac River in Maryland, I’ve done my fair share of exploring the outdoors nearby. From rafting down the river to hiking the Appalachian Mountains, I’ve pretty much hiked every trail in Maryland that I could find. In this post,...
MARYLAND STATE
Lancaster Farming

Farmer on Maryland’s Western Shore Wrangles 1,920 Acres Spread Over 46 Properties

Farming the differing geographical and topographical regions in the state of Maryland can seem incompatible. For the Duley family, which farms a lot of grain between the Chesapeake Bay and the Capital Beltway, it can appear to be a challenge to work with nearly 2,000 planted acres spread over many dissimilar parcels of land. Unlike the Eastern Shore of Maryland, where it is more common to have large tracts of flat, contiguous farmland, the hilly Western Shore is populated by many more small farms located on the rural outskirts of heavily populated urban areas.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Medical Alert: Maryland hospitals coping with perfect storm of infections

In this Medical Alert segment, emergency rooms across the state are filling up at a rapid rate thanks to a triple-demic of infections, including COVID-19, RSV, and the flu. Joining us with how hospitals are dealing with the recent surge is the President and CEO of Maryland Hospital Association, Bob Atlas. He shares how Maryland hospitals are coping with this perfect storm of infections.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Over 100 Black Bears Killed in Maryland Annual Hunt

Per the Maryland Department of Natural Resources: Hunters harvested 103 black bears during the state’s 19th annual black bear hunt held Oct. 24-29 in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties. The harvest comprised 41 male and 62 female bears. An additional 10 bears (3 male and 7 female) were harvested from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31 by farmers using their agricultural damage permits.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
cnsmaryland.org

Hurricane Ian aftermath underscores flood risk to Maryland coastal areas

WASHINGTON – As Florida residents and officials face difficult infrastructure repairs and billions of dollars in damage to property following Hurricane Ian, Marylanders are left to wonder if they could face a similar disaster sometime in the future. Maryland is at significant risk of flooding in future years, according...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Maryland police helicopter rescues injured hiker at Sugarloaf Mountain

Maryland State Police rescued a hiker by helicopter on Saturday after a medical emergency near the summit of Sugarloaf Mountain. In a news release, police said the aerial rescue happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, after callers reported a hiker who had suffered a medical emergency and was almost an hour away from rescue by ground transportation.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Unclaimed $100,000 & $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold This Week in Gaithersburg; Tonight’s Powerball Jackpot Now at $1.6 Billion

A $100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold at Steve’s Beer, Wine & Deli (12132 Darnestown Road, Gaithersburg) and a $50,000 winning ticket sold at 3 Star Beer & Wine (18524 Woodfield Road, Gaithersburg) remain unclaimed as of Friday, November 4, according to the Maryland Lottery. The tickets were purchased for the Wednesday, November 2nd drawing. Saturday’s Powerball drawing now has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion, with a c.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Nottingham MD

Powerball jackpot rockets to record-breaking $1.6 billion

BALTIMORE, MD—The Powerball jackpot for the Saturday, November 5 drawing is now the largest in U.S. lottery history, with an estimated annuity value of $1.6 billion. The cash option is $782.4 million. At $1.6 billion, Saturday’s jackpot surpasses the $1.586 billion Powerball prize that was won in January 2016...
MARYLAND STATE
themsuspokesman.com

What’s at stake for Maryland this election?

A lot is at stake for Maryland’s 2022 midterm election cycle. There are three major seats are up for grabs this election season including governor, attorney general, and comptroller. The wins for Maryland candidates Wes Moore and Anthony Brown would be historic for Maryland as Moore could become the...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Maryland hospital ERs at capacity due to RSV have had to transfer young patients out of state

Respiratory syncytial virus infections continue to cause major problems at Maryland hospitals. | MORE INFORMATION: Respiratory syncytial virus infection (RSV) Pediatricians at Sinai Hospital in northwest Baltimore are saying emergency departments are slammed with RSV cases. Shannon Rosenbaur recorded video of her 4-month-old son, Bodhi, in which his labored breathing...
MARYLAND STATE
Ocean City Today

Dan Cox running for governor on freedom and lower taxes

Maryland State Del. Dan Cox, the Republican candidate for Governor of Maryland, granted an exclusive interview with Ocean City Today to discuss issues relevant to Ocean City and the lower Eastern Shore. He is facing Democratic candidate Wes Moore. This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity. Overview.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

11 TV Hill analysis of the 2022 Maryland gubernatorial election

Tens of thousands of Marylanders have already cast ballots in early voting while others await Tuesday to make their choices. | COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland Voter's Guide -- important dates, where/how to vote. This Sunday, 11 TV Hill takes a look at the candidates and the issues on the ballot, and...
MARYLAND STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Delaware gas prices now above the national average

Delaware’s gas prices have moved above the national average as inventories remain tight on the East Coast. As of Sunday, the price for regular was $3.86, up a dime during the past week and six cents above the national average. East Coast states have seen a run-up in gas prices in recent week, with the West Coast seeing declines.
DELAWARE STATE
fox5dc.com

2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million each sold in Maryland

No one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing - but two tickets worth $1 million each were sold in Maryland. Maryland lottery officials say the two $1 million winning tickets were sold at the:. -Cross Keys Exxon, 4434 Falls Road, Baltimore City. and. -Giant #146, 655 Solomons...
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Maryland Voters Will Decide the Fate of Recreational Marijuana

SALISBURY, Md. - Ballot measure 4 asks Marylanders whether should be legal to use marijuana recreationally. It would be legal only for those 21 years and older starting in July of 2023. The General Assembly would determine use, distribution, regulation and taxation. Kris Furnish, president of Maryland Marijuana Justice, says...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

With 6 Months Remaining Until Federal Deadline, 88% of Marylanders REAL ID Ready

GLEN BURNIE, Md. – With six months to go until the federally mandated deadline for REAL ID compliance, 88% of Marylanders are fully prepared. But that means more than 500,000 other Marylanders will be unable to board an airplane or gain access to federal facilities after the federal deadline of May 3, 2023 – unless they act soon to obtain their REAL ID.
MARYLAND STATE

