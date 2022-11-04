LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Theft: Lake Avenue. A delivery truck driver called the Lakewood Police Department at 9:40 a.m. on Oct. 25 to report he was making a seafood delivery when two men stole lobster and steak from his truck. While he was making a delivery to Pier W restaurant, two men took two cases of lobster tails and one case of steaks from the truck. The men left in an unknown direction in a gray Cadillac, according to a police event report.

