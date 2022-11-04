Read full article on original website
One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling CampaignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Family Wants Answers about Maple Heights Police Officer Who Shot and Killed Their Son; Council and Residents ScoldedBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Cleveland Father Offering $5,000 Reward In Search Of Missing SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Woman accused of assaulting kids on Cleveland school bus: Investigators
A woman was taken into custody after investigators say she boarded a Cleveland school bus and assaulted several students.
Euclid police investigate murder of 71-year-old man
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 71-year-old man was found dead in his home this past weekend and police said the death is being investigated as a homicide. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Larry Anderson. According to officials, Anderson was located in the 400 block of E....
Strongsville police charge 18-year-old in double fatal accident
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old woman is now facing criminal charges in connection with a July crash that killed a recent Strongsville High School graduate and a 20-year-old man. Strongsville police arrested Mackenzie Ford Shirilla, 18, on Nov. 4. Shirilla is also facing charges for allegedly breaking into the...
What the FBI determined after reviewing Cleveland police commander case: I-Team
Records just released to the FOX 8 I-Team show the FBI Public Corruption Task Force reviewed an internal investigation into a Cleveland police commander.
Man wanted for murder arrested hours after warrant issued
A man wanted for murder is in custody in Northeast Ohio.
Accused identity thief gets a true bill of her own from grand jury: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Identity theft, passing bad checks: Shaker Boulevard. A Cuyahoga County grand jury indicted a Cleveland woman, 34, on Nov. 3 in connection with a series of bank accounts opened and at least two bogus checks cashed under the assumed identity of a Pepper Pike woman. In addition to putting the...
Drunk driving suspect said he only had 2 glasses of wine: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – OVI: Lorain Road. North Olmsted police officers at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 responded to Lorain Road near Dover Center Road regarding a report of a possibly intoxicated driver. Officers stopped the Honda SUV on Whitehorn Avenue. An officer had observed the vehicle driving in...
FBI seeks tips in 1994 Portage County teen murders
Both victims were teen girls. Their bodies were found at the Berlin Reservoir in Portage County in 1994.
Man punches woman in road-rage assault; Oberlin women fight in the street: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Assault: Brookpark Road. A Cleveland man, 37, stepped out of his car, walked to the vehicle in front of him and punched the driver, a 44-year-old Cleveland woman, at about 10:30 a.m. Oct. 20.
Man sentenced by now-suspended Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr speaks out on 2014 conviction
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man sentenced by now-suspended Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr is urging others who feel wronged by her to file complaints with the Ohio Supreme Court. Jeffery Goodwin was given a six-month sentence in the now-closed Cleveland House of Corrections in 2014 for a first-offense...
15-year-old, man arrested in connection to murder at Elyria apartments
A 15-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man were arrested Friday in connection to a homicide at an Elyria apartment on October 27.
Police identify 17-year-old killed in hit-and-run at 200+ person party
A seventeen-year-old was killed Sunday morning after being hit by a vehicle at a party with at least 200 people.
Brothers charged in connection to deadly shooting at Elyria apartment complex
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police arrested and charged two people, including a 15-year-old boy, was arrested on Friday in connection to the shooting death of a 24-year-old man at an apartment complex last Thursday. Officers first received the call for reports of shots fired at the Midview Crossings Apartments...
Man’s family says he was unfairly convicted in death of former Cleveland mayor’s grandson
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is speaking out after the verdict in a high-profile murder trial this week. Robert Shephard was found guilty in connection with the death of the former Cleveland Mayor’s grandson, Frank Q Jackson. From the number of seats per family in the courtroom to...
Delivery truck driver reports surf and turf heist: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Theft: Lake Avenue. A delivery truck driver called the Lakewood Police Department at 9:40 a.m. on Oct. 25 to report he was making a seafood delivery when two men stole lobster and steak from his truck. While he was making a delivery to Pier W restaurant, two men took two cases of lobster tails and one case of steaks from the truck. The men left in an unknown direction in a gray Cadillac, according to a police event report.
Elyria man threatens to kill worker at MedVet in Brook Park, later apologizes
BROOK PARK, Ohio – An Elyria man, 60, called MedVet Cleveland West, 14000 Keystone Parkway, at about 10:30 p.m. Oct. 24 and threatened to kill one of the workers there. The man identified himself falsely when he called the animal hospital. However, the man’s real name appeared on the worker’s caller ID. The man said he wanted to leave a message for a particular doctor. The worker said that doctor wasn’t employed at the Brook Park MedVet.
Can you help solve this case? FBI, police make urgent plea to find missing mom last seen in June 2021
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The FBI and Cleveland Police are urgently seeking information to help track down Rajah McQueen, a Cleveland mother of two who mysteriously vanished in June 2021. She was last seen driving her silver 2018 Nissan Sentra near a busy gas station in the area of E....
Voters to decide whether to recall East Cleveland's mayor at the ballot box on November 8, 2022 among other issues and offices on the ballot in Ohio and with early voing in Cuyahoga County ending on November 7....By Clevelandurbannews.com
Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com the most read Black digital newspaper and blog in Ohio and in the Midwest Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio-Voters in East Cleveland will decide whether to recall Mayor Brandon King at the ballot box on Nov. 8, 2022 with early voting in Cuyahoga County...
Family of Ohio Man Killed by an Officer While Sleeping Awarded $4.4 Million
A jury decided Tuesday to award the family of a man shot and killed by a Euclid, Ohio police officer $4.4 million, according to a report by Cleveland.com. The jury trial decision comes after a wrongful death suit filed after the 2017 incident. Luke Stewart, 23, was sleeping in his...
