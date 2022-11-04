ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euclid police investigate murder of 71-year-old man

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 71-year-old man was found dead in his home this past weekend and police said the death is being investigated as a homicide. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Larry Anderson. According to officials, Anderson was located in the 400 block of E....
Strongsville police charge 18-year-old in double fatal accident

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old woman is now facing criminal charges in connection with a July crash that killed a recent Strongsville High School graduate and a 20-year-old man. Strongsville police arrested Mackenzie Ford Shirilla, 18, on Nov. 4. Shirilla is also facing charges for allegedly breaking into the...
Brothers charged in connection to deadly shooting at Elyria apartment complex

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police arrested and charged two people, including a 15-year-old boy, was arrested on Friday in connection to the shooting death of a 24-year-old man at an apartment complex last Thursday. Officers first received the call for reports of shots fired at the Midview Crossings Apartments...
Delivery truck driver reports surf and turf heist: Lakewood Police Blotter

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Theft: Lake Avenue. A delivery truck driver called the Lakewood Police Department at 9:40 a.m. on Oct. 25 to report he was making a seafood delivery when two men stole lobster and steak from his truck. While he was making a delivery to Pier W restaurant, two men took two cases of lobster tails and one case of steaks from the truck. The men left in an unknown direction in a gray Cadillac, according to a police event report.
Elyria man threatens to kill worker at MedVet in Brook Park, later apologizes

BROOK PARK, Ohio – An Elyria man, 60, called MedVet Cleveland West, 14000 Keystone Parkway, at about 10:30 p.m. Oct. 24 and threatened to kill one of the workers there. The man identified himself falsely when he called the animal hospital. However, the man’s real name appeared on the worker’s caller ID. The man said he wanted to leave a message for a particular doctor. The worker said that doctor wasn’t employed at the Brook Park MedVet.
Voters to decide whether to recall East Cleveland's mayor at the ballot box on November 8, 2022 among other issues and offices on the ballot in Ohio and with early voing in Cuyahoga County ending on November 7....By Clevelandurbannews.com

Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com the most read Black digital newspaper and blog in Ohio and in the Midwest Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio-Voters in East Cleveland will decide whether to recall Mayor Brandon King at the ballot box on Nov. 8, 2022 with early voting in Cuyahoga County...
