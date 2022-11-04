Read full article on original website
Ty Gibbs makes shocking NASCAR race announcement
A day after winning the Xfinity Series title, driver Ty Gibbs announced Sunday that he would be unable to compete in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series finale due to a family emergency. 23XI Racing announced the news in a statement ahead of the day’s events at Phoenix Raceway. “Due...
34th Annual Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Plans 2023 Season at Grandview Speedway
It’s full speed ahead for the Grandview Speedway and the NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series in 2023. The wildly popular Grandview High Banks will again be home to the Thunder on the Hill Racing Series that will launch its’ thirty-fourth season at the one third mile track on the Hill.
Transcript: Josh Berry Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We're now joined by Josh Berry. We'll go straight to questions. Q. Josh, can you kind of explained what happened where you went wide and hit the wall? What happened there?. JOSH BERRY: Yeah, just a tough situation right there. I think the restart before, AJ got to...
Davenport Reigns In Spectacular World Of Outlaws World Finals Finale
Jonathan Davenport didn’t wear a cape in Saturday’s World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models feature at The Dirt Track at Charlotte, but the driver known as “Superman” put on a performance befitting a superhero. Davenport captured the World of Outlaws World Finals nightcap on...
Statement from Joe Gibbs Racing on the passing of Coy Gibbs
“It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner) went to be with the Lord in his sleep last night. The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time.”
Coy Gibbs, Co-Owner Of Joe Gibbs Racing, Passes Away Hours After His Son Ty Gibbs Wins NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship
Powerhouse NASCAR team Joe Gibbs Racing announced this morning that team co-owner Coy Gibbs passed away in his sleep last night. Coy is the son of legendary NFL coach Joe Gibbs, and the father of Ty Gibbs, who just hours before his dad’s passing won the final race of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season and took home his first NASCAR championship.
Xfinity champion Ty Gibbs to miss NASCAR Cup Series finale due to family emergency
Ty Gibbs won’t race in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series finale at Phoenix due to a family emergency. Gibbs, 20, won the second-tier Xfinity Series title on Saturday while driving for his grandfather’s Joe Gibbs Racing team. He’s been driving in the Cup Series as a substitute for Kurt Busch at 23XI Racing as Busch has missed the second half of the season because of a concussion he suffered at Pocono this summer.
NASCAR world reacts to Joey Logano winning Cup Series championship
Joey Logano is back on top of the NASCAR racing world. Logano dominated the final race of the season to become a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion over Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, and Chase Elliott. While the race was largely dominated by Logano, all four drivers were up toward the...
Transcript: Chandler Smith and Ty Majeski Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We'll continue with questions. Q. Chandler, this chapter comes to a close for you at KBM in the Truck Series. I'm curious what your emotions are after a night like this, especially as close as you guys came late?. CHANDLER SMITH: Yeah, I mean, not happy or anything...
Who won the NASCAR championship in 2022? Full results from the Cup Series title race at Phoenix
Before this weekend started, Joey Logano told his son that he was going to win the NASCAR Cup Series championship. The Team Penske driver is no liar. Logano captured the title Sunday with an impressive display on a somber day at Phoenix Raceway. It is Logano's second Cup Series title, adding to his 2018 crown.
Burton Qualifies a Season-Best Sixth at Phoenix
As the 2022 Cup Series season comes to a close this weekend at Phoenix Raceway Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team turned in their best qualifying performance of the season, earning the sixth starting spot for Sunday’s season finale. It was the second-straight week – and...
Transcript: Roger Penske - Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We are now joined by our 2022 NASCAR Cup Series champion owner, and that is Roger Penske. Q. Roger, your first time winning the INDYCAR and the NASCAR championship in the same season. After 56 years as a team owner, how does it feel to do something new?
Jimmie Johnson partners with Petty GMS as co-owner/driver
Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson has joined Petty GMS as a co-owner and part-time driver in a deal revealed Friday morning at a press conference in the Phoenix Raceway media center ahead of Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race (3 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).
CHEVROLET AT PHOENIX: NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Race Notes and Quotes
· Chevrolet drivers take seven of top-10 positions in Xfinity Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. · Noah Gragson takes second in race and Driver’s Championship in No. 9 Bass Pro Shops / TrueTimber / BRCC Chevrolet Camaro SS. · Justin Allgaier, No. 7 BRANDT Camaro SS,...
Transcript: Joey Logano - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We are joined by our third championship 4 contender and today's Busch Light pole award, Joey Logano. Q. Obviously it gives you a boost, but how much of a big deal is it for you to go for the qualify when you out-qualify everyone and are starting on pole?
Transcript: Crew Chief Alan Gustafson - Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We've now been joined by Alan Gustafson, the crew chief for Chase Elliott. We'll open it up for questions for Alan. Q. Is there anything you do differently this weekend that you wouldn't do on a normal race weekend?. ALAN GUSTAFSON: Hmm... I mean, there's a little more...
Transcript: Christopher Bell - Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We're now joined in the media center by Christopher Bell. Q. Christopher, I'm just curious what your emotions have been throughout the course of today. Obviously a terrible day for the organization. Just what were your emotions throughout the course?. CHRISTOPHER BELL: Yeah, about the same as what...
RACE RECAP: Phoenix Raceway
Ty Majeski - No. 66 Road Ranger. "We wanted to bring a championship home for Duke and Rhonda (Thorson) and everybody at ThorSport. I thought the best opportunity there for us was to try to wiggle the 38 (Zane Smith) a little bit and try to get underneath him and try to set up the race between Ben (Rhodes) and I. I was just trying to be aggressive underneath him and lost it off of (turn) two. All you can ask for is the chance to win the championship with five to go and we had that tonight, and it just didn’t pan out. I’m proud of our season and proud of what we accomplished as a 66 bunch. Joe (Shear, Jr., crew chief) and the team have been great to work with. It just stings to be that close and see it in front of you and just come up a little bit short. We will come back next year and come back stronger.”- Ty Majeski.
Ford Performance NASCAR: Zane Smith Wins NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Title (FULL PACKAGE)
Zane Smith won his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship behind the wheel of his No. 38 Front Row Motorsports F-150. The championship is the first for Front Row Motorsports in any NASCAR series. Smith has now finished 2nd, 2nd and 1st in the last three seasons. Smith is...
Bell Finishes Third in Final Point Standings
NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 DeWalt Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing. What are your emotions today after everything you went through?. “Wow, wow, wow. Just from being out and then the wins at Charlotte and Martinsville and all of a sudden you wake up this morning and you are racing for a championship, and you are happy, you are elated and then your world comes crashing down. Whenever you get news like that, it puts it in perspective that there is more to this than racing. The whole Gibbs family is in all of our prayers. I’m thinking of them. Ultimately today, the best car won the championship. He was really strong. Proud of our 20 group though. We fought hard, and at the end of the race – the last pit stop, or what we thought was going to be the last pit stop, we were right there battling for it. I’m just proud to be in this position, proud to be at Joe Gibbs Racing and race this no. 20 car. The DeWalt Camry was – we were there, and hopefully, we can come back here next year.”
