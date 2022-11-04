ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Ty Gibbs makes shocking NASCAR race announcement

A day after winning the Xfinity Series title, driver Ty Gibbs announced Sunday that he would be unable to compete in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series finale due to a family emergency. 23XI Racing announced the news in a statement ahead of the day’s events at Phoenix Raceway. “Due...
PHOENIX, AZ
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Xfinity champion Ty Gibbs to miss NASCAR Cup finale due to family emergency

Ty Gibbs won’t race in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series finale at Phoenix due to a family emergency. Gibbs, 20, won the second-tier Xfinity Series title on Saturday while driving for his grandfather’s Joe Gibbs Racing team. He’s been driving in the Cup Series as a substitute for Kurt Busch at 23XI Racing as Busch has missed the second half of the season because of a concussion he suffered at Pocono this summer.
PHOENIX, AZ
thecomeback.com

NASCAR world reacts to Joey Logano winning Cup Series championship

Joey Logano is back on top of the NASCAR racing world. Logano dominated the final race of the season to become a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion over Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, and Chase Elliott. While the race was largely dominated by Logano, all four drivers were up toward the...
Speedway Digest

Burton Qualifies a Season-Best Sixth at Phoenix

As the 2022 Cup Series season comes to a close this weekend at Phoenix Raceway Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team turned in their best qualifying performance of the season, earning the sixth starting spot for Sunday’s season finale. It was the second-straight week – and...
PHOENIX, AZ
Speedway Digest

Jimmie Johnson partners with Petty GMS as co-owner/driver

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson has joined Petty GMS as a co-owner and part-time driver in a deal revealed Friday morning at a press conference in the Phoenix Raceway media center ahead of Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race (3 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).
Speedway Digest

Transcript: Joey Logano - Phoenix Raceway

THE MODERATOR: We are joined by our third championship 4 contender and today's Busch Light pole award, Joey Logano. Q. Obviously it gives you a boost, but how much of a big deal is it for you to go for the qualify when you out-qualify everyone and are starting on pole?
PHOENIX, AZ
Speedway Digest

RACE RECAP: Phoenix Raceway

Ty Majeski - No. 66 Road Ranger. "We wanted to bring a championship home for Duke and Rhonda (Thorson) and everybody at ThorSport. I thought the best opportunity there for us was to try to wiggle the 38 (Zane Smith) a little bit and try to get underneath him and try to set up the race between Ben (Rhodes) and I. I was just trying to be aggressive underneath him and lost it off of (turn) two. All you can ask for is the chance to win the championship with five to go and we had that tonight, and it just didn’t pan out. I’m proud of our season and proud of what we accomplished as a 66 bunch. Joe (Shear, Jr., crew chief) and the team have been great to work with. It just stings to be that close and see it in front of you and just come up a little bit short. We will come back next year and come back stronger.”- Ty Majeski.
PHOENIX, AZ
Speedway Digest

Bell Finishes Third in Final Point Standings

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 DeWalt Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing. What are your emotions today after everything you went through?. “Wow, wow, wow. Just from being out and then the wins at Charlotte and Martinsville and all of a sudden you wake up this morning and you are racing for a championship, and you are happy, you are elated and then your world comes crashing down. Whenever you get news like that, it puts it in perspective that there is more to this than racing. The whole Gibbs family is in all of our prayers. I’m thinking of them. Ultimately today, the best car won the championship. He was really strong. Proud of our 20 group though. We fought hard, and at the end of the race – the last pit stop, or what we thought was going to be the last pit stop, we were right there battling for it. I’m just proud to be in this position, proud to be at Joe Gibbs Racing and race this no. 20 car. The DeWalt Camry was – we were there, and hopefully, we can come back here next year.”
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
522K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy