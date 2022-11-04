Read full article on original website
Cowgirls Advance To ASC Volleyball SemifinalHardin-Simmons UniversityRichardson, TX
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenPlano, TX
mckinneyonline.com
Medical City McKinney Among America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Gastrointestinal Surgery
McKinney – Medical City McKinney has been recognized for superior specialty care in the Healthgrades 2023 Specialty Care Ratings & Awards. Medical City McKinney is one of a select group of top hospitals nationally assessed and validated by Healthgrades® for providing quality outcomes for certain healthcare specialties and treatments. This recognition includes being named one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Gastrointestinal Care Surgery (2023). This award is for superior clinical outcomes in bowel obstruction treatment, colorectal surgeries, gallbladder removal and upper gastrointestinal surgery.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Spends Millions on Homelessness; Gets No Results
The Dallas Office of Homeless Solutions spends about $12 million a year, yet the City’s vagrancy problem worsens, with numbers rising and the city trying to find ways to clean up accumulating debris. Where is this money going, and is it being wasted?. One of the largest expenses within...
dallasexpress.com
Frisco Reveals Grand Park November 19
Frisco unveils the highly anticipated Grand Park on November 19 at 9 a.m. The City of Frisco purchased the land back in 2005. At the time, the park was little more than a dilapidated battery plant. After almost two decades and heavy cleanup, Frisco residents will be able to enjoy Grand Park finally.
dallasexaminer.com
Local residents create new ‘I Voted’ stickers for Dallas County voters
As part of a get out the vote initiative, March to the Polls, in partnership with the Dallas County Elections Department, Raise Your Hand Texas and The Dallas Examiner, recently held a contest for local residents to redesign the “I Voted” sticker that voters wear after they participate in a Dallas County election.
Texas Preschool Kids Sick After Eating A Teacher’s THC Gummies
On Halloween, a Texas teacher was taken into custody after four of her pupils suddenly took ill. The news report states, the kids were immediately rushed to the hospital. There the reason for their sudden illness turned out to be the active substance in marijuana, known as THC, which they consumed in the form of edibles at Primrose School of Prosper, in Texas.
fox4news.com
MacKenzie Scott donates $16M to Grand Prairie ISD
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - This week philanthropist MacKenzie Scott surprised Grand Prairie ISD with a donation of $16 million. The school district announced the donation on Thursday. "I believe the work we’re doing in Grand Prairie ISD is aligned with Ms. Scott’s philosophy of giving," said GPISD Superintendent Linda Ellis....
dallasexaminer.com
Discover Dallas ISD, the city’s largest opportunity fair
Dallas Independent School District will host its annual Discover Dallas ISD event Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at W.H. Adamson High School, located at 309 E. Nineth St. Families from all over the city can learn about the district’s choice programs and apply on site with the help of staff, step by step. This is the largest opportunity fair in the city.
Update: North Texas Schools Closed On Election Day Amid Safety Concerns
Schools across North Texas being used as polling locations will be closed on Election Day due to safety concerns. This will also allow educators and school staff to vote during the day. According to Axios, the decision to close schools in Dallas, Richardson, Garland, Grand Prairie and several others was...
State activates emergency resources and personnel ahead of possible severe weather
Texas emergency resources and personnel are on standby today in case of widespread severe weather predicted for Dallas-Fort Worth and other parts of the state.
Local developer Scott Tarwater dies
L. “Scott” Tarwater, a local developer in the hospitality industry, passed away on October 24 at the age of 74. Tarwater spent much of his life in Grapevine, and the last nine years in Flower Mound, according to his obituary. He and his wife, Donna, recently celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary. They had two children together, Renee Hidlebrand and Reece Tarwater.
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.
Now that physical offices are becoming a thing of the past, remote working is here to stay. That means you can relocate just about anywhere. But where should you go?. According to a new study, three towns in Texas have all the right stuff to serve your needs.
dallasexpress.com
DISD Recruiting Teachers from Mexico and Colombia
Still reeling from its teacher shortage and retention crisis, Dallas Independent School District (DISD) has been taking its desperate search for educators abroad, hosting recruitment events in Colombia and Mexico. As previously reported in The Dallas Express, the district has struggled to retain experienced educators, clocking a turnover rate of...
Home sales in north Texas drop to 2008 levels
Home sales in north Texas have fallen so far recently, the percentage of homes sold in the last month here has dropped more than we saw during the great recession of 2008.
keranews.org
Cook Children's hospital enacts 'disaster code' to deal with surge in Tarrant County RSV patients
Fort Worth-based Cook Children’s Health Care System enacted a "disaster code" Thursday amid an influx of patients with respiratory syncytial virus — or RSV — along with flu and other respiratory illnesses. That means the hospital will mobilize more doctors, nurses and other resources to deal with...
Red Cross opens shelter for those impacted by Northeast Texas tornadoes
PARIS, Texas — The American Red Cross is opening a shelter for those impacted by tornadoes in Northeast Texas, following a day of severe weather throughout the area. Two lines of rain rode the front wave of a cold front through the Dallas-Fort Worth region, moving west to east. The first line of rain entered the area shortly after 1 p.m.
Two Fatalities Confirmed Following Deadly Texas Tornadoes
At least 18 tornadoes ripped through the south-central region of the country this weekend. These deadly weather systems left two dead and dozens injured as they ripped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, leaving devastation in their wake in areas throughout both south-central US states. According to reports, at least...
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
libertywingspan.com
Proposed rezoning for 2023-2024 school year discussed Thursday
With several Frisco ISD schools reaching maximum capacity across the city, the district will meet Thursday at 5:30 pm at the FISD Administrative Building to hear public feedback on recent zoning propositions as the district continues mapping out attendance zones for the 2023-2024 school year. These proposals seek to prepare...
The richest woman in Dallas donated $55 million this week
Margot Perot is the richest woman in Dallas and perhaps also the most generous. This week Perot and her family foundation made $55 million in donations. The first was $5 million to the Sheila and Jody Grant Children's Park at Klyde Warren Park in Dallas. The park opened on Friday, free to the public, thanks to the donation. Also, this week the family foundation gave $50 million to establish a permanent endowment at UT Southwestern Medical Center to train medical researchers.
Early voting numbers in North Texas' 4 largest counties fall further behind 2018 results
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The number of people voting in the four largest counties in North Texas has plummeted from four years ago.Some political analysts and campaigns predicted a record turnout for the midterm election this year, but early voting started slowly and it hasn't bounced back as some party leaders thought it would.During the last midterm election in 2018, there were 1,226,924 who cast their ballots during the first ten days in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, and Denton counties.But this year, only 972,452 residents in those same four counties cast their ballots during the first ten days of early voting, a...
