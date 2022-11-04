ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

mckinneyonline.com

Medical City McKinney Among America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Gastrointestinal Surgery

McKinney – Medical City McKinney has been recognized for superior specialty care in the Healthgrades 2023 Specialty Care Ratings & Awards. Medical City McKinney is one of a select group of top hospitals nationally assessed and validated by Healthgrades® for providing quality outcomes for certain healthcare specialties and treatments. This recognition includes being named one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Gastrointestinal Care Surgery (2023). This award is for superior clinical outcomes in bowel obstruction treatment, colorectal surgeries, gallbladder removal and upper gastrointestinal surgery.
MCKINNEY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Spends Millions on Homelessness; Gets No Results

The Dallas Office of Homeless Solutions spends about $12 million a year, yet the City’s vagrancy problem worsens, with numbers rising and the city trying to find ways to clean up accumulating debris. Where is this money going, and is it being wasted?. One of the largest expenses within...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Frisco Reveals Grand Park November 19

Frisco unveils the highly anticipated Grand Park on November 19 at 9 a.m. The City of Frisco purchased the land back in 2005. At the time, the park was little more than a dilapidated battery plant. After almost two decades and heavy cleanup, Frisco residents will be able to enjoy Grand Park finally.
FRISCO, TX
justpene50

Texas Preschool Kids Sick After Eating A Teacher’s THC Gummies

On Halloween, a Texas teacher was taken into custody after four of her pupils suddenly took ill. The news report states, the kids were immediately rushed to the hospital. There the reason for their sudden illness turned out to be the active substance in marijuana, known as THC, which they consumed in the form of edibles at Primrose School of Prosper, in Texas.
PROSPER, TX
fox4news.com

MacKenzie Scott donates $16M to Grand Prairie ISD

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - This week philanthropist MacKenzie Scott surprised Grand Prairie ISD with a donation of $16 million. The school district announced the donation on Thursday. "I believe the work we’re doing in Grand Prairie ISD is aligned with Ms. Scott’s philosophy of giving," said GPISD Superintendent Linda Ellis....
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
dallasexaminer.com

Discover Dallas ISD, the city’s largest opportunity fair

Dallas Independent School District will host its annual Discover Dallas ISD event Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at W.H. Adamson High School, located at 309 E. Nineth St. Families from all over the city can learn about the district’s choice programs and apply on site with the help of staff, step by step. This is the largest opportunity fair in the city.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Local developer Scott Tarwater dies

L. “Scott” Tarwater, a local developer in the hospitality industry, passed away on October 24 at the age of 74. Tarwater spent much of his life in Grapevine, and the last nine years in Flower Mound, according to his obituary. He and his wife, Donna, recently celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary. They had two children together, Renee Hidlebrand and Reece Tarwater.
GRAPEVINE, TX
dallasexpress.com

DISD Recruiting Teachers from Mexico and Colombia

Still reeling from its teacher shortage and retention crisis, Dallas Independent School District (DISD) has been taking its desperate search for educators abroad, hosting recruitment events in Colombia and Mexico. As previously reported in The Dallas Express, the district has struggled to retain experienced educators, clocking a turnover rate of...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Red Cross opens shelter for those impacted by Northeast Texas tornadoes

PARIS, Texas — The American Red Cross is opening a shelter for those impacted by tornadoes in Northeast Texas, following a day of severe weather throughout the area. Two lines of rain rode the front wave of a cold front through the Dallas-Fort Worth region, moving west to east. The first line of rain entered the area shortly after 1 p.m.
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

Two Fatalities Confirmed Following Deadly Texas Tornadoes

At least 18 tornadoes ripped through the south-central region of the country this weekend. These deadly weather systems left two dead and dozens injured as they ripped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, leaving devastation in their wake in areas throughout both south-central US states. According to reports, at least...
OKLAHOMA STATE
libertywingspan.com

Proposed rezoning for 2023-2024 school year discussed Thursday

With several Frisco ISD schools reaching maximum capacity across the city, the district will meet Thursday at 5:30 pm at the FISD Administrative Building to hear public feedback on recent zoning propositions as the district continues mapping out attendance zones for the 2023-2024 school year. These proposals seek to prepare...
FRISCO, TX
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Dallas donated $55 million this week

Margot Perot is the richest woman in Dallas and perhaps also the most generous. This week Perot and her family foundation made $55 million in donations. The first was $5 million to the Sheila and Jody Grant Children's Park at Klyde Warren Park in Dallas. The park opened on Friday, free to the public, thanks to the donation. Also, this week the family foundation gave $50 million to establish a permanent endowment at UT Southwestern Medical Center to train medical researchers.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Early voting numbers in North Texas' 4 largest counties fall further behind 2018 results

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The number of people voting in the four largest counties in North Texas has plummeted from four years ago.Some political analysts and campaigns predicted a record turnout for the midterm election this year, but early voting started slowly and it hasn't bounced back as some party leaders thought it would.During the last midterm election in 2018, there were 1,226,924 who cast their ballots during the first ten days in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, and Denton counties.But this year, only 972,452 residents in those same four counties cast their ballots during the first ten days of early voting, a...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX

