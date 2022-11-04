ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

Social Security Compassionate Allowances, Walmart Thanksgiving Dinner Price Rollbacks & Top Financial News for Nov. 4, 2022

By Heather Taylor
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OWIB1_0iyrZRK000
seb_ra / iStock.com

Happy Friday! The first weekend of November approaches, which means you might be in the middle of making a holiday shopping list. Keep reading for a look at our smart holiday spending guide, and before you head out to go shopping, take a moment to review today’s top financial stories with us.

The Big Lead: Social Security Compassionate Allowances Program

The Social Security Administration has added 12 new health conditions under its Compassionate Allowances program, meaning people with these conditions now have faster access to Social Security disability benefits. Can you get a faster payout? Read the full story here

Bonus Offer: Open a new Citi Priority Account by 1/9/23 and earn up to a $2,000 cash bonus after completing required activities.

Business Spotlight: Walmart Rolls Back Thanksgiving Dinner Prices

Walmart announced it will be offering several Thanksgiving meal items — including turkey, ham, potatoes and stuffing — at last year’s prices to help their customers save money and fight inflation. Read the full story here

That’s Interesting: How Does Personal Spending Impact Inflation?

As long as consumers keep buying, inflation will remain hot. Read the full story here

Make Your Money Work for You

Bonus: GOBankingRates’ Smart Holiday Spending Guide

We’ve got you covered with everything you need to know about holiday planning, shopping and budgeting in 2022. Check out our full guide here

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work for You

About the Author

Heather Taylor is a senior finance writer for GOBankingRates. She is also the head writer and brand mascot enthusiast for PopIcon, Advertising Week’s blog dedicated to brand mascots. She has been published on HelloGiggles, Business Insider, The Story Exchange, Brit + Co, Thrive Global, and more media outlets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gNdnp_0iyrZRK000

Check Out Our Free Newsletters!

Every day, get fresh ideas on how to save and make money and achieve your financial goals.

Comments / 7

Diana Bassett
1d ago

When are these prices going to drop? I was there 2 days ago and they were up. Going to drop a couple of cents Thanksgiving week?

Reply
6
Margie Gorto
21h ago

I think this is bull! I bought my turkey and most of the non-perishables like frozen corn and stuffing. Still need spuds, pie, milk, and rolls. But got the most expensive stuff taken care of.

Reply
3
Joe Hickey
23h ago

supermarkets will never drop prices even if inflation stops this will be profit for them

Reply
4
Related
Washington Examiner

Social Security payment: Monthly $841 check to be sent to millions in just six days

Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are slated to receive their monthly $841 payment for November in just six days. Recipients did not receive a check this month due to a scheduling quirk — Oct. 1 falling on a weekend — that gave them two paychecks in September. SSI payments are issued by the Social Security Administration on the first of each month, but when that day falls on a holiday or weekend, payments are issued on the last weekday before the first of the next month, according to the SSA.
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security update: Double SSI checks worth $1,755 to be sent out next month

Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are poised to receive payments totaling $1,755 during the month of December. The beefed-up cash flow is the result of doubled payments set for next month due to a holiday on Jan. 1, 2023. A check of $841 is due on Dec. 1, and a payment of $914 is poised to roll out on Dec. 30, per a schedule from the Social Security Administration.
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Monthly $841 Supplemental Security Income payment to be sent today

Beneficiaries of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their regular $841 monthly payments today. Couples who are eligible for SSI will receive their monthly payments of $1,261 on Nov. 1, with essential persons, or those who live with people receiving SSI and give them necessary care, set to receive their payments of $421 at the beginning of next month as well.
CNET

November SSDI Payment Dates: Which of These 4 Days Will Your Money Arrive?

Social Security Disability Insurance checks go out at various times throughout the month, depending on a couple of factors -- your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money. November's checks will be disbursed on four different dates, and it can get confusing to parse (even if you've been receiving benefits for decades). But if you'll be getting a check, it's good to know exactly when you can expect it to arrive.
CNET

Here's How Much Bigger Your Social Security Check Will Be in 2023

Social Security benefits for next year will see a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, of 8.7%. That's the biggest increase since 1981, when it hit an all-time high of 11.2%. "A COLA of 8.7% is extremely rare and would be the highest ever received by most Social Security beneficiaries alive today," Senior Citizens League policy analyst Mary Johnson said in a statement earlier this year.
Cadrene Heslop

The IRS Will Send Letters To Millions

You and many other Americans could receive letters from the IRS this Fall. Americans owed stimulus money could expect a detailed letter in the mail. This physical notification will come in a few weeks.
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
210K+
Followers
15K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy