ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 43

Katherine keiper
2d ago

I am the youngest sister out of Five sisters.all girls. I have a son who is 16 now, and this man says it all perfectly! Raise good men.

Reply
19
deborah king
2d ago

As long as they have undergarments on I don’t see the problem. They don’t get to have these experiences again. If you are critical of young ladies dresses You are either looking to close or have a gutter mind

Reply
20
Aldyth Joiner
2d ago

Attaboy Dad. 100% Agree and would clock my boys for doing anything ungentamanly to any female, if I got to them 1st their Dad would probably beat me to it

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alisha Starr

Woman Ends Relationship With Fiancé After She’s Dished an Ultimatum to Support His Newly Orphaned Kid Brother or Leave

There are an estimated 153 million children worldwide that are orphans. One more child was added to that figure after his parents passed away in a "horrific accident." U/AITAfinanceskidbro created a post to share her involvement in this story. The newly orphaned child is her fiance's half-brother. She and her fiance are both in their late 20s and never planned to have kids. Aside from that, they currently live in a tiny studio apartment while he finishes college and they work on saving for a home.
Scary Mommy

A Woman Who Got Pregnant From A Tinder Hookup Wonders If It’s “Morally Wrong” To Keep The Baby

Surprise pregnancies can inspire a range of emotions: joy, terror, complete shock, or, more often than not, a wild mixture of the aforementioned feelings and then some. A woman who learned she was pregnant five weeks after hooking up with a Tinder date asked Reddit if she was in the wrong for wanting to keep the child and raise them herself, even though her Tinder date made it clear that he does not want to be a dad.
NBC News

A teenager tried to save his 6-year-old brother after Hurricane Ian. They both drowned in a flooded canal.

Six-year-old Tahjir Burrowes wandered out of his Florida home on Oct. 5, wearing only a diaper and a T-shirt, and headed straight for a hurricane-flooded canal. He had the severest form of autism and was drawn to water, his mother said. The storm had bulldozed the fence around their property, giving the boy, who was nonverbal, the brief opportunity he needed to escape undetected.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Mother-daughter funeral care duo give facials and dye hair of deceased after ‘upset’ over how late father was treated

A mother who started working in funeral care having been “really upset” by the way her late father was taken care of after he died is celebrating 10 years in the job with her daughter now in the same line of work.Michelle and Jodie Slinn, who share a home in Walthamstow, London, both work for the Co-op Funeralcare chain – Michelle said she knew her daughter, who secured the job with an interview on her 21st birthday, would be “brilliant”.The pair have honoured families’ wishes by dyeing the hair of the deceased as well as giving facials, while Jodie said...
PopCrush

PopCrush

30K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.

Comments / 0

Community Policy