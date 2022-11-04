Winifred Odell Stone, Ph.D., son of Otis and Flora (Davis) Stone, was born on July 28, 1935 in Pax, West Virginia. He peacefully transitioned to October 27, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, brother, Otis Stone and son, Mark. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 61 years, Marva and daughter, Maya, both of northwest Ohio; granddaughter, Sania Bauswell of Chicago; sisters Rita Carlisle and Freeda Stone, both of California; nephews Ron Stone and David Carlisle both of California, Dino Stone and Jeffrey Stone both of Toledo; and countless friends and colleagues.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO