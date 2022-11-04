Read full article on original website
sent-trib.com
Final ‘In the Round’ speaker series event at BGSU takes place on Nov. 10
Highlighting the artistry, activism and presence of contemporary Native American artists, the final “In the Round” speaker series event at Bowling Green State University will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in Multipurpose Room of the Bowen-Thompson Student Union. The free and open to the public series...
sent-trib.com
Clark, Novinsky finish in upper division at state
OBETZ, Ohio — Perrysburg sophomore Anthony Clark finished 38th in 16:18.8 and Bowling Green junior Aidan Novinsky was 68th out of 178 runners at the Division I state boys cross country meet Saturday. At Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park, Hilliard Davidson senior Connor Ackley won the individual state championship...
sent-trib.com
Winifred Odell Stone
Winifred Odell Stone, Ph.D., son of Otis and Flora (Davis) Stone, was born on July 28, 1935 in Pax, West Virginia. He peacefully transitioned to October 27, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, brother, Otis Stone and son, Mark. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 61 years, Marva and daughter, Maya, both of northwest Ohio; granddaughter, Sania Bauswell of Chicago; sisters Rita Carlisle and Freeda Stone, both of California; nephews Ron Stone and David Carlisle both of California, Dino Stone and Jeffrey Stone both of Toledo; and countless friends and colleagues.
thevillagereporter.com
Fayette Class Of 1986 Holds Reunion
FAYETTE ALUMNI … Last Saturday, the Fayette Class of 1986 gathered at The Downtown Restaurant in Archbold. Pictured left to right are: Todd Mitchell, Cristin (Cooley) Hagans, Tina (Sallows) Keiser, Tony Brown, Buffie Slattman Vereeke, Linda Seiler, Trevor Hibbard, Pam (Blosser) Moody, Joel Beaverson, Shirley (Bradley) Guise, Brian Miller, Lisa (Elarton) Rupp, Curtis Opdyke, Dina (Hopkins) Gladieux, Tony Wright.
sent-trib.com
BGSU researcher helps create process to decompose plastic on demand
After a decade of research, a Bowling Green State University professor has helped create a process to decompose plastic on demand with the help of a chemical found in the extract of a vanilla bean. Jayaraman Sivaguru, distinguished university professor in the BGSU Department of Chemistry, and two professors from...
sciotopost.com
Famous Pickaway County Local Eric Henn is Painting Dum-Dums Watertower in Ohio
BRYAN, OHIO – Eight 65-foot-tall Dum-Dum lollipops will soon be painted on. the water tower in Bryan, Ohio. Base coat paint began on the water tower on the northwest side of Bryan a month ago, in preparation for a hand-painted mural of eight Dum-Dum lollipops, each more than 65 feet tall, surrounding the circumference of the main water tank.
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg girls finish 4th at state meet
OBETZ, Ohio — Perrysburg girls cross country was unable to defend its Division I state championship from last year, but a fourth-place finish is the second best in school history. Out of 20 teams qualifying for the meet Saturday at Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park, Mason won the team...
13abc.com
Imagination Station shatters Guinness World Record title
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Imagination Station is now a Guinness World Record title holder after collecting the most glass bottles for recycling on Saturday, Nov. 5, in one hour. A total of 20,970 lbs and 1 ounce, or 9,511.87 kilograms, was collected. The original record was set in Guadalajara, Spain in 2019, with 5,478 lbs and 7 ounces, or 2,485 kilograms collected.
sent-trib.com
Falcons see season end on penalty kicks
For the first time since 2017, a team other than Bowling Green State University will win the Mid-American Conference Women’s soccer tournament championship. The Falcons battled Ball State University to a 1-1 draw through regulation and a pair of overtime periods in MAC Tournament semifinal-round action on Thursday night, but the Cardinals advanced via penalty kicks. The match took place at UB Stadium.
sent-trib.com
Home crowd can’t help Falcons; BGSU loses 3-2 to Michigan Tech
The Bowling Green State University men’s hockey team lost to the Michigan Tech Huskies 3-2 on Friday in front of a raucous home crowd. With Falcon sophomore Christian Stoever and Huskies senior Blake Pietila between the pipes, Bowling Green’s first home conference series was underway. The first period...
bisonbrew.com
The Best Breweries In Toledo, Ohio
Toledo is a city located in the Western Tip of Ohio, near Lake Erie. Toledo is a popular tourist destination thanks to its significant representation of Spanish culture. Additionally, the city center has been a UNESCO world heritage site since 1986, drawing in plenty of tourism for the area and making Toledo a top location.
sent-trib.com
Milton “Jim” Nicholson
Milton "Jim" Nicholson, 90, of Weston, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, November 1, 2022. A Celebration of Life service will be held in Jim's honor at a later date. Hanneman Funeral Home- Grand Rapids was entrusted with Milton's arrangements.
sent-trib.com
Badge goes back to family: Elected officials hope to spur service in younger generation
ROSSFORD — The city has given the 3-year-old great-grandson of the late Fire Chief Larry Wojnar’s fire chief badge. Fire Chief Larry Wojnar served in the Rossford Fire Department for more than 37 years and his badge has been on display on the second floor of the Rossford fire department. He died in 1978.
peakofohio.com
Holland Theatre looking to light up the marquee
The Holland Theatre looks to get a major facelift, thanks to a $220,000 Challenge Grant from the Jeffris Foundation. The theatre officially kicked off its Marquee Fundraising campaign last night. The marquee, a fixture of the theatre in 1931, will be the finishing touch to the restoration project started several years ago.
sent-trib.com
Falcons log season-best attack percentage in three-set sweep over Akron
Bowling Green State University volleyball completed the weekend sweep over the Akron Zips with a three-set victory Saturday. The Falcons logged a season-best .364 attack percentage, registering a mark of .355 or better in each set of the match. The Falcons came back to win the first set in extra points before holding the Zips to 12 points in the second set and 16 in the third.
sent-trib.com
Wood County Health Department conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department spent much of its time inspecting establishments in the north end of the county during the middle of October. The following inspections were done Oct. 17. During a follow-up inspection, Papa John’s Pizza, 425 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which were...
sent-trib.com
Falcons beat Huskies 6-1 at home
Bowling Green State University hockey turned the tables on Michigan Tech, winning 6-1 on Saturday, after losing at the Slater Family Ice Arena on Friday. The Falcons (3-7-0, 2-4-0 in CCHA) won 6-1 over the Huskies (5-3-1, 1-2-1 in CCHA) on Saturday. Contradicting the rowdiness of Friday’s game, the first...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Toledo, OH
The city of Toledo in Lucas County, Ohio, is a destination of its own. This city, named after its sister city in Toledo, Spain, spans 217.1 square kilometers. It's also known as the "Glass City" for its extensive history in the glass-making industry. After its founding in 1833, Toledo has...
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Charlie’s
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) -Today, we’re in Maumee at one of three Charlie’s restaurants in the Toledo area. This one is on Dussel Dr. The other two are on Central Ave. in Sylvania Twp. and Airport Hwy. in Swanton. All three are celebrating 50 years in 2022!. “Southwyck Mall...
sent-trib.com
Local briefs
There have been 36,831 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update. There have been 92 cases in the last seven days, according to a Thursday Wood County Health Department. There have been 70 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days. There have...
