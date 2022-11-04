ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

thecomeback.com

Ty Gibbs makes shocking NASCAR race announcement

A day after winning the Xfinity Series title, driver Ty Gibbs announced Sunday that he would be unable to compete in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series finale due to a family emergency. 23XI Racing announced the news in a statement ahead of the day’s events at Phoenix Raceway. “Due...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

NASCAR World Praying For Crew Member On Sunday Night

A scary scene unfolded during Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway. According to RFK Racing, a tire carrier for Chris Buescher's pit crew was sent to the hospital after getting struck by a competitor's vehicle. A member of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s crew has joined the No. 17 team.
The Spun

Breaking: Joe Gibbs' Son, Coy, Has Tragically Died

Former NFL head coach and longtime NASCAR owner Joe Gibbs is dealing with an unspeakable tragedy. On Saturday night, hours after Gibbs' grandson Ty took home the Xfinity Series Championship, his son Coy passed away in his sleep. Coy Gibbs, who is Ty's father, was just 49 years old. "It...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Spun

Joe Gibbs Racing Releases Statement On Tragic Death

Tragic news hit the Gibbs family on Sunday afternoon. Coy Gibbs, who's the co-owner of Joe Gibbs Racing and the son of Joe Gibbs, passed away in his sleep on Sunday night, per a statement. "It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner) went...
The Spun

Dale Jr. Reveals What He Told Noah Gragson Following His Loss

Noah Gragson came in second at the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship on Sunday, losing a hard-fought race to Ty Gibbs. While Gragson may be bummed about losing to Gibbs, who does not appear to be a fan favorite, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. is encouraged by what he saw from the young driver this season.
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Is Praying For Gibbs Family Today

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is joining the NASCAR world in praying for the Gibbs family on Sunday. Earlier on Sunday, 23XI Racing announced that Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs will not race in the Cup Series event, due to a family emergency. "Due to a family emergency, Ty Gibbs will not...
PHOENIX, AZ
gmauthority.com

Kyle Busch Motorsports To Field Nascar Chevy Silverado Trucks In 2023

Earlier this year, Cup Series driver Kyle Busch announced that he would depart his Toyota team and take command of the No. 8 Nascar Chevy beginning in 2023. Busch has a successful Truck Series team, Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM), which will also make the switch from Toyota to The Bow Tie for next year’s racing season, the driver and team owner announced.
