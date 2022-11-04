Read full article on original website
Ty Gibbs makes shocking NASCAR race announcement
A day after winning the Xfinity Series title, driver Ty Gibbs announced Sunday that he would be unable to compete in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series finale due to a family emergency. 23XI Racing announced the news in a statement ahead of the day’s events at Phoenix Raceway. “Due...
Ty Gibbs Out of NASCAR Championship Race at Phoenix Due to ‘Family Emergency’
Today at Phoenix Raceway, Ty Gibbs will not race for 23XI Racing in the No. 23 Toyota. The team says that Gibbs has had a “family emergency.” In place of Gibbs (who was replacing Kurt Busch) will be Daniel Hemric. Hemric has lots of NASCAR experience and was the 2019 Cup Series Rookie of the Year.
Breaking: Joe Gibbs' Son, Coy, Has Tragically Died
Former NFL head coach and longtime NASCAR owner Joe Gibbs is dealing with an unspeakable tragedy. On Saturday night, hours after Gibbs' grandson Ty took home the Xfinity Series Championship, his son Coy passed away in his sleep. Coy Gibbs, who is Ty's father, was just 49 years old. "It...
JGR co-owner Coy Gibbs, 49, dies hours after son Ty Gibbs wins title
Coy Gibbs, the vice chairman of Joe Gibbs Racing for his NFL and NASCAR Hall of Fame father, died Sunday morning just hours after his son won the Xfinity Series championship. He was 49.
Joe Gibbs Racing Releases Statement On Tragic Death
Tragic news hit the Gibbs family on Sunday afternoon. Coy Gibbs, who's the co-owner of Joe Gibbs Racing and the son of Joe Gibbs, passed away in his sleep on Sunday night, per a statement. "It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner) went...
Kyle Busch Gets Emotional About Final NASCAR Race With JGR Following Coy Gibbs’ Death
After his final NASCAR race with Joe Gibbs Racing today, Kyle Busch was emotional, and… The post Kyle Busch Gets Emotional About Final NASCAR Race With JGR Following Coy Gibbs’ Death appeared first on Outsider.
Jackson Gibbs pays tribute to late uncle Coy Gibbs during race
Jackson Gibbs continued to work on Sunday despite the tragedy in his family. Gibbs’ uncle Coy died on Saturday night at the age of 49. The death was a shock as Coy had just celebrated his son, Ty, winning the Xfinity Series in Phoenix earlier that night. Ty was...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Is Praying For Gibbs Family Today
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is joining the NASCAR world in praying for the Gibbs family on Sunday. Earlier on Sunday, 23XI Racing announced that Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs will not race in the Cup Series event, due to a family emergency. "Due to a family emergency, Ty Gibbs will not...
Transcript: Chandler Smith and Ty Majeski Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We'll continue with questions. Q. Chandler, this chapter comes to a close for you at KBM in the Truck Series. I'm curious what your emotions are after a night like this, especially as close as you guys came late?. CHANDLER SMITH: Yeah, I mean, not happy or anything...
CHEVROLET AT PHOENIX: NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Race Notes and Quotes
· Chevrolet drivers take seven of top-10 positions in Xfinity Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. · Noah Gragson takes second in race and Driver’s Championship in No. 9 Bass Pro Shops / TrueTimber / BRCC Chevrolet Camaro SS. · Justin Allgaier, No. 7 BRANDT Camaro SS,...
Transcript: Roger Penske - Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We are now joined by our 2022 NASCAR Cup Series champion owner, and that is Roger Penske. Q. Roger, your first time winning the INDYCAR and the NASCAR championship in the same season. After 56 years as a team owner, how does it feel to do something new?
Transcript: Josh Berry Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We're now joined by Josh Berry. We'll go straight to questions. Q. Josh, can you kind of explained what happened where you went wide and hit the wall? What happened there?. JOSH BERRY: Yeah, just a tough situation right there. I think the restart before, AJ got to...
