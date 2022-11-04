ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Sioux City Journal

The fifth quarter: Johnson's 200-yard day: 'That's real'

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Five things to ponder following Iowa's 24-3 victory over Purdue on Saturday:. His 200-yard rushing performance was the second-best effort by an Iowa freshman, trailing only Marcus Coker's 219-yard game in the 2019 Insight Bowl victory over Missouri. At 6-foot, 212-pounds, Johnson has the blend...
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Hawkeyes blow past Boilermakers

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A hearty wind gusting well over 30 miles per hour wasn’t the only thing that blew into Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday. Iowa’s resurgent football team made its presence known as well, blending a balanced offense with a defense that grounded Purdue in a 24-3 victory.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Jeff Brohm delivers simple explanation for Purdue's Week 10 loss to Iowa

Jeff Brohm didn’t mince words when it came to describing how Purdue did against Iowa on Saturday. The Boilermakers got a 24-3 beat down at the hands of the Hawkeyes at home in West Lafayette. Little was happening for Purdue on offense, and the Boilermakers found themselves on their own four-yard line in the first quarter.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Sioux City Journal

Veteran Hawkeyes welcome additional depth

A new season for the fourth-ranked Iowa women’s basketball team opens with familiar opponents. Southern University and Evansville, two teams the Hawkeyes hosted in nonconference games last season, visit Carver-Hawkeye Arena this week. Iowa hosts Southern at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Monday as the second game of a season-opening...
IOWA CITY, IA
goiowaawesome.com

Who Was Iowa's Player of the Game Against Purdue?

Go Iowa Awesome is an Iowa site by Iowa fans, for Iowa fans. We're committed to delivering Hawkeye fans the news and analysis they deserve, while keeping our site free and our tongue in cheek. Support Go Iowa Awesome by purchasing some of our killer merch.
IOWA CITY, IA
Yardbarker

Watch: The perfect distillation of Iowa football in one play

Iowa football is amazing to watch — not in an "I can't believe how good they are" kind of way, but more of a "Ron Burgundy being impressed by his dog Baxter eating a whole wheel of cheese" kind of way. We don't know how or why they do it, but it's impressive nonetheless.
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Hawkeyes' Perkins at the point? He's willing

IOWA CITY — Fran McCaffery has no shortage of options at point guard as his 13th season as the Iowa basketball coach tips off. Tony Perkins inserted himself into the conversation with his play during an exhibition win over Truman State last week and will likely be among Hawkeyes working at the point in Monday’s 6 p.m. season opener against Bethune-Cookman at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
IOWA CITY, IA
K92.3

Iowa Moron Gets Caught In Disastrous Downpour

It's me...hi! I'm the Iowa moron, it's me... Sometimes I feel like my life is like a hilarious and kind of embarrassing sitcom... I went out for lunch in Cedar Rapids with a friend who works for our company. All throughout this delicious lunch, I kept staring out of the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kiwaradio.com

More Details About Mission Of Northwest Iowa Soldiers In Europe

Iowa — Around 160 soldiers from the Iowa National Guard’s 1133rd Transportation Company are going to be sent to Europe. And 15-20 soldiers from the 2168th Transportation Company based in Sheldon are going along. The 1133rd soldiers are from Mason City and Iowa City. The 1133rd and the...
MASON CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Univ. of Iowa student falls from sixth-floor window; fall deemed accidental

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, a student fell from a sixth-floor window in Mayflower Hall, landing on a second-floor roof. A preliminary investigation has indicated that the fall was accidental. Initial reports state that students were playing catch in a residence hall room when a student leaned back and fell through the screen of an open window.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Heavy rain, falling temperatures through Friday across eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A strong cold front will bring torrential rain and colder air as it sweeps across Iowa on Friday. Showers and thunderstorms will move through eastern Iowa in waves, amounting to 1-3" of accumulation. Additionally, temperatures will be falling through the day and winds will pick up out of the north.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Hail falls across eastern Iowa

Dreams have become reality for multiple local business owners in Marion. Judge finds landlord illegally withheld security deposits from Univ. of Iowa students. A judge called a Johnson County property manager "dishonest" in ruling he committed fraud against former tenants. Linn County nonprofit talks the benefits of gratitude. Updated: 11...
MARION, IA
beckersasc.com

Iowa clinic files for bankruptcy following $97M malpractice judgment

OB-GYN Associates of Iowa City & Coralville (Iowa) has filed for bankruptcy following a malpractice judgment of $97.4 million, CBS affiliate KMTV reported Nov. 2. Kathleen and Andrew Kromphardt sued the clinic and Mercy Iowa City, alleging their son sustained brain damage in the hours leading up to his birth because medical workers failed to recognize signs of oxygen deprivation. The Kromphardts' son, now 4, is unable to walk on his own and barely able to speak, according to the report.
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

Hiawatha co-workers split $50k lottery prize

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - A group of co-workers at a Hiawatha civil engineering firm are splitting a $50,000 Powerball prize after coming just one number shy of the jackpot earlier this week. In a press release, the Iowa Lottery credits Daniel Zirtzman, 23, of Hiawatha, for organizing the office pool...
HIAWATHA, IA

